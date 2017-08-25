Alice in Chains pays tribute to Layne Staley on what would have been his 50th b-day

Was only thinking about Layne yesterday. The circumstances of his death were so lonely and sad. :( Reply

they really were, the first time i learned about it stuck with me for months. Reply

My favorite band in the world. So underrated. Planning on getting a tattoo of one of their lyrics soon. Reply

To this day, every time I hear Layne's voice on the opening of I Stay Away, the hairs on my arms stand up. Such a fucking incredible voice. Reply

i get that with the entire unplugged performance. Reply

their unplugged is my favorite and i've watched it a million times and it always makes me feel emotional. no disrespect to whom they have now, but i haven't heard much of their newer material (save for two songs jerry sings on) because aic, to me, is layne. Reply

I love his and Jerry's harmonies. I don't hear anything close with any other band. Reply

Their harmonies were really amazing. Reply

IA they were really beautiful and it was amazing how they worked so well because their voices are so different Reply

It's not the same without him. 💔



God, Layne's death was just so tragic. :( Crazy how many grunge musicians have died prematurely Reply

oh my god, I didn't realize that I missed his 50th birthday, I knew his birthday was in August and I just forgot all about it. I feel bad now :(

his death is so sad to me, hearing how he became such a recluse the last few years of his life and how alone he was Reply

Indeed, everything about his last few years is so heartbreaking. :( Reply

I saw them in 2006 when DuVall joined and as good as it was, I wish I could have gotten the opportunity to see Layne in concert. Alice In Chains were so important to me in my teen years.

Still one of my favourite songs ever



Still one of my favourite songs ever

mines Nutshell Reply

Would? or Rooster Reply

We Die Young :/ and Them Bones. Reply

Rotten Apple

Grind

It Aint Like That

Sickman Reply

Love Hate Love Reply

nutshell and down in a hole, particularly the unplugged versions. man in a box is my ultimate favorite tbh, and also i stay away Reply

Dam That River, Angry Chair, Down in a Hole, Grind Reply

Again

Don't Follow Reply

I just recently read about his death on wikipedia and the statement from his mom is just so chilling and heartbreaking at the same time. Reply

Its crazy how I can remember where I was and exactly what I was doing when all these grunge bands/albums came out. And it sucks that its getting tougher to listen to most of this stuff with a lot of these band members gone. Reply

There will never be another album I will love and listen to as much as Dirt. I get chills when I hear Rain When I Die and of course Rooster. God, it's just so beautiful. And their unplugged album as well. They all played and sang so well together. :/ Reply

I sometimes listen to AiC's discography back to back and it kind of puts me in a weird place emotionally but I love all their music so much. I still remember the day they found his body, I was in college and cried off and on all day. Reply

Cool tribute Reply

