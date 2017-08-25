David Thewlis - Deer in headlights

Alice in Chains pays tribute to Layne Staley on what would have been his 50th b-day




On August 22nd, Layne's birthday, Alice in Chains posted a short tribute video to their social media accounts. Jerry Cantrell, Ann Wilson from Heart and others talk about Layne's incredible voice and his impact calling him "one of the greatest singers in rock and roll history."

