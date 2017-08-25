Alice in Chains pays tribute to Layne Staley on what would have been his 50th b-day
August 22, 2017
On August 22nd, Layne's birthday, Alice in Chains posted a short tribute video to their social media accounts. Jerry Cantrell, Ann Wilson from Heart and others talk about Layne's incredible voice and his impact calling him "one of the greatest singers in rock and roll history."
source
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
his death is so sad to me, hearing how he became such a recluse the last few years of his life and how alone he was
Still one of my favourite songs ever
favorite song?
Re: favorite song?
Re: favorite song?
Re: favorite song?
Re: favorite song?
Grind
It Aint Like That
Sickman
Re: favorite song?
Re: favorite song?
Re: favorite song?
Re: favorite song?
Don't Follow