Is Kim K koncerned about Look What You Made Me Do?
Kim Kardashian: Why Taylor Swift’s Diss Track ‘Isn’t Really Bothering Her’ At All https://t.co/ExT6GYBf2q via @HollywoodLife— Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) August 26, 2017
- Kim isn't taking the release of the song very hard at all, a source close to Kimye tells Hollywood Life
- She's been through a lot, so a "mediocre" diss track (their words!) doesn't faze her
- Taylor hasn't heard the last of them
Source
Edited at 2017-08-26 03:56 am (UTC)
👀
They make up shit out of thin air. No idea what KimK thinks about this or anything else but she'll probably figure out a way to make some money off of it.
Fuck yall for even making me click on a Swift / Kardashian post t b h
threaten Kris' daughter with weak material...
Nah who am I kidding, I love it, more please and thanks!
😀🍿
Calculating #Trash
blank space came out as a single on november 10. and this album is apparently gonna be about the media/satire/idk blank space ish so it's coming out 3 years on the date
it's adds up to 13 and it's a federal holiday** on that date so her teenage fans can buy the album AND the week before black friday.
her own mom has cancer. she's not THAT evil.
Edited at 2017-08-26 04:02 am (UTC)
whether it was intentional or not whew knows. there's always an angle!
My dad passed away around thanksgiving and his anniversary was on thanksgiving this past year. My fuckboy of an ex decided that was the perfect time to prove himself to me. He couldn't. You just don't fuck with people on dates like that.
i'm not a taylor stan, more like a taylor dragger, and i'm gonna give her the benefit of the doubt bc it's sad if she's releasing an album on that date for that reason. live your life, girl. go write some love songs portraying romeo and juliet incorrectly.
There's a limit to how much "evil" people can actually support in the name of drama, and Taylor knows it.
it's not that deep
It's disgusting that this is even speculated
I think Kanye is a piece of shit as well, but using a parent's death to get back at someone is so fucking low and disgusting.
someone needs to throw holy water on her ass and see if the bitch melts
this one had me in stitches:
she legit made a thread
even her black friend got in on it
She's just ugly
what ruins it for me are the bangs
nagl ngl 😬