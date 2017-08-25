Is Kim K koncerned about Look What You Made Me Do?

Yass fuck TayLucifer Breitbart Squints



Edited at 2017-08-26 03:56 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yaasssss fuck that beelzebub in breitbartian becky form bih taylor! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jfc Taylor that hair is not a good look sis, I dont understand how she can be so obsessed with her image but not care about her hair? 😬 Reply

Thread

Link

She ain't lovin ha self Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

inbreeding Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn BITCH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's above coloring it and getting a trendy hairstyle Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hahaha aw I like it, it's so retro. Like it's something you'd do to your hair once, just to see what it looks like for a couple days or something. I think she's mediocre all around, but I always like her hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get it either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im convinced its a rich woman thing lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bangs AND a perm? STOP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





is ontd still pretending this is a good song?? Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe she did this after Ryan Murphy dragged her to hell and back with Chanel-o-Ween. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i hope she writes about him now tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought your comment was going to be "Is ontd still pretending Hollywood Life has any sources?"



They make up shit out of thin air. No idea what KimK thinks about this or anything else but she'll probably figure out a way to make some money off of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is this from she looks terrifying lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is ontd still pretending Kanye is anything other than a misogynist pile of shit and his music is overrated crap?





Fuck yall for even making me click on a Swift / Kardashian post t b h Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ok Kimberly. Reply

Thread

Link

How does her hair keep getting worse with each album Reply

Thread

Link



Get ur pepsi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this gif is so fucking wild. I still can't believe this tbh. Americans are cray re: guns. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm American and I've deadass never seen a gun irl, so... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

apparently most of the guns owned by Americans are owned by a very small portion of the population. A few people have massive stockpiles of guns. It's pretty frightening actually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao at the replies you're getting. Like it's not an established fact Americans are gun obsessed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

typical defensive american ontders smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These petty feuds between celebs are just.....



Nah who am I kidding, I love it, more please and thanks!



😀🍿 Reply

Thread

Link

lmao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still suspicious of the connection between the release date and the anniversary of Donda's death. I saw some comments saying that the date is important to Taylor because her first album came out on that date, but its a lie! Fearless came out on November 11, and that is her second album. IDK I think its weird that her revenge album would coincide with an important date like that to Kanye. I wonder why she went for a November release instead of her usual October... Reply

Thread

Link

it cracks me up that the same stans who love ha for sampling part of the Mean Girls soundtrack after she was called a Regina George in sheep's clothing will swear up and down she had *no* idea the significance of the release date Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Calculating Like you using KKK in your post title?Calculating #Trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's gonna be 1100 days between 1989 release and reputation release. album comes out 11/10.



blank space came out as a single on november 10. and this album is apparently gonna be about the media/satire/idk blank space ish so it's coming out 3 years on the date



it's adds up to 13 and it's a federal holiday** on that date so her teenage fans can buy the album AND the week before black friday.



her own mom has cancer. she's not THAT evil.



Edited at 2017-08-26 04:02 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh i don't think anyone will ever be able to convince me that taylor is not 100% evil and didn't choose that release date on purpose Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why would she remember the day Kanye's mom died tho? I just don't see why she would do that, she's petty but idk I think it's just an awful coincidence. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

BUT 1+103+x+11(y) = 13!! That's her favorite number!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she prob knew ( im sure her/her team scope out every detail re: release dates) but idt they expected ppl to think she would do something like that intentionally to the point where it actually made rounds.



whether it was intentional or not whew knows. there's always an angle!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If this is the case, she's fucking pettier than I ever thought. Girl, your mom had cancer. You should know not to fuck with shit like that.

My dad passed away around thanksgiving and his anniversary was on thanksgiving this past year. My fuckboy of an ex decided that was the perfect time to prove himself to me. He couldn't. You just don't fuck with people on dates like that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is such a reach. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk sis, that's super cruel and very ... immature if she does that.



i'm not a taylor stan, more like a taylor dragger, and i'm gonna give her the benefit of the doubt bc it's sad if she's releasing an album on that date for that reason. live your life, girl. go write some love songs portraying romeo and juliet incorrectly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean she wouldn't release the album on the 11th though because that's not a Friday like the 10th is and all artists release on Fridays now because of how the tracking weeks work. And November is the time to release for as many sales a possible because there's Black Friday and Xmas sales. I think it's just a bad coincidence cause even Taylor isn't that petty/vindictive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Regardless of whether you believe she's the devil or not, it's a matter of being smart. There's plenty of petty shit you can get away with but going as low as using the death of a person's mom to attack them is something that even the people stanning for villain!Taylor can't really defend. So nope, Idt she actually meant for that to be a dig @ Kanye bc that's the kind of shit that would make people truly turn against her.



There's a limit to how much "evil" people can actually support in the name of drama, and Taylor knows it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's calculated as fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

releases come out on fridays now



it's not that deep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok I usually see some of you guys' theories but there is literally nothing taylor would benefit from if she did that on purpose? there's no PR angle where that would be considered a positive move. it's definitely a coincidence Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's disgusting that this is even speculated Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its ha karma Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never thought id see ali simpson on ontd Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have zero doubt she's doing it intentionally. This woman calculates every single thing she does. She's making sure Kanye can't avoid her on one of the worst days of the year for him.



I think Kanye is a piece of shit as well, but using a parent's death to get back at someone is so fucking low and disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even if she chose that release date because of the 1100 days and it all adding up to 13, jesus christ that is a lot of fucking thought into something. like too much thought. it must honestly be exhausting to try so hard and be so controlling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y'all need to fucking stop with this, it's gross and i doubt she even thought about that ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WOW she is fucking diabolical to the CORE



someone needs to throw holy water on her ass and see if the bitch melts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



@OP, @HollywoodLife and @This POST Reply

Thread

Link

this song sucks, all you basic bitches bopping to it in the original post needs a hearing check. it sounds like a low budget Lorde B side reject Reply

Thread

Link

Sis, it does NAWT sound that good at all, insult to Lorde. It's entertaining but really, really bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

More like a b-side to Bad Liar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loveless is everything i wanted from taylor circa 2014 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't see lorde, maybe charli xcx b side reject tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the same shit that happened with Shake It Off and half those hoes are here now acting as if they didn't love that garbage track. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL i clocked that too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought shake it was the height of mediocrity when it first came out but it grew on me. But this song is garbage. It won't grow on me bc I have zero plans to listen again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

U didnt lie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sounded very ~inspired by Lorde. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, everyone should be highly embarrassed enough to go delete all their praises. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow tay that look is a choice Reply

Thread

Link

ray j hit the "diss" track first Reply

Thread

Link

lmao for real, gurl. Like, that straight up sucks like major and she mad so yawn 😪 Reply

Thread

Link





"My daddy Pennsylvania,

momma from Pennsylvania,

You mix that Pennsyl with a Vania I am from Pennylvaniaaaa" pic.twitter.com/uJZ2K9fJX7 — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) August 25, 2017

I haven't heard the song, and probably never will and Idc about any of these assholes, but this video brought up amazing jokes from twitter: Reply

Thread

Link





this one had me in stitches: My daddy Minnesota, mama from North Dakota,

You mix that Starbucks with that Mayonnaise MAKE A TRUMP SUPPORTAAAA pic.twitter.com/Gm8JkJ7nl9 — ♡❄️ (@iamsashakae) August 25, 2017





she legit made a thread lmaoo i love these so muchthis one had me in stitches:she legit made a thread Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Alsksjslal these BARS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the best one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG I'M DYING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this entire thread 😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know this is shade but it is quite funny, I'm dying laughing. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) August 25, 2017





even her black friend got in on it even her black friend got in on it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is my favorite tweet of all time I can't stop laughing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As someone who has curly hair, but a lot more, I've rocked this look before and got a ton of compliments. I think she should just go for a more natural makeup look with it. It'd feel more cohesive. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I've got thicker curlier hair, and I've noticed I can't really wear heavy makeup with it. A light/natural look works better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure you can



She's just ugly Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup. I'm like...oh shit this is what my hair looks like every day. Oh well, that's gonna be what it looks like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She doesn't have curly hair. This is a styling choice Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think what bothers me is it doesn't mesh with her overall ~vibe for this new album. like this hair + natural makeup would've made more sense for an album like red Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link