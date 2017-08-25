Spongebob as an anime opening goes viral
An animator, NARMAK, created Spongebob as an anime opening using his own animation and the song Colors of the Heart - UVERworld, which was used as the 3rd opening of the anime, Blood+. The video was originally on his YouTube, but got taken down for "spam." Before the video got taken down, someone reuploaded the video and shared it to twitter without knowing it would go viral and it got 200k RTs.
While I work on getting the video back up, I'll just post it here. Might as well haha pic.twitter.com/rjucAwOdTH— NARMAK (@NARMAK13) August 25, 2017
Source: Twitter 1, 2
MY NAME IS NOT RICK!
Edited at 2017-08-26 03:47 am (UTC)
Btw, I better find a bunch of gif sets on tumblr to reblog this mess tomorrow.
I loved the song choice. I enjoyed the Blood+ openings more than I enjoyed the actual show at times tbh.
I sometimes miss anime but I can't get into it again unless is super weird.