Spongebob as an anime opening goes viral

Idk how i feel about Patrick's junk swinging around in that speedo Reply

It's all I could see lol Reply

I'm crying. Using Uverworld was a nice touch lol. Reply

i'm impressed and deeply disturbed Reply

exactly how a feel rn Reply

lol basically Reply

patrick looks so disappointed that he got dismembered Reply

Actually gasped at Patrick being sliced up by Squidward like that. Lmao Reply

he'll grow back, he's a starfish Reply

Lol. I know. that was clever honestly Reply

lol Reply

I'm way too high for this. What's a weaboo? Reply

A person obsessed with anime and Japan. Reply

Kylie Jenner but if she into anime and trying to be Japanese instead.



Edited at 2017-08-26 03:47 am (UTC) Reply

this perfect metaphor rn. Reply

omg Reply

lmao Reply

It's a slur to refer to OTT anime/manga stans, lol Reply

a loser Reply

me basically Reply

a white/western person obsessed with japan/anime.

gwen stefani Reply

Not here for Patrick's bulge jiggle. Reply

i was shook at patrick's bulge Reply

Lmao this is so on point, I died when I saw Patrick's bulge, it's like when anime boobs swing around for no reason. Reply

Wth is up with squidward and spongebob kissing. lol.



Btw, I better find a bunch of gif sets on tumblr to reblog this mess tomorrow. Reply

I stanned Uverworld hard in high school. Lol Reply

I still listen to gekidou ngl Reply

I thought it would be another one of these:

I thought it was just gonna be clips from the actual Spongebob with kanji thrown over it and an anime opening song like the Cory in the House video too, so when I saw the original animation and storyline I was shook. Reply

Why Reply

I hate the internet 😩 Reply

lmao wtf Reply

omg wtf Reply

oh my god Reply

when...the white house floor plan appeared lmaoooo Reply

name one more iconic anime Reply

Was expecting sandy to be more "cute" and have gravity defying tits. Disappointed. Reply

same Reply

Same! Where were the bouncing armor titties Reply

that's what Patrick's junk was for! it's subversive Reply

Lol I legit just watched that a few minute ago.



I loved the song choice. I enjoyed the Blood+ openings more than I enjoyed the actual show at times tbh. Reply

that show had potential but was sort of mediocre, imo. the openings >>>> Reply

So is like a parody of every shonen ever.



I sometimes miss anime but I can't get into it again unless is super weird. Reply

I mean, anime is really good at the super weird genre. I thought Paprika was weird, surreal, and beautiful. Then there's stuff like Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo which is also surreal. Reply

I like those a lot. I like the ones with weird themes and a short number of episodes. Reply

I love Satoshi Kon's works (Paprika, Millennium Actress, Perfect Blue). Reply

