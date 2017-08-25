illyria

Spongebob as an anime opening goes viral

An animator, NARMAK, created Spongebob as an anime opening using his own animation and the song Colors of the Heart - UVERworld, which was used as the 3rd opening of the anime, Blood+. The video was originally on his YouTube, but got taken down for "spam." Before the video got taken down, someone reuploaded the video and shared it to twitter without knowing it would go viral and it got 200k RTs.

Source: Twitter 1, 2
