The Killers - Wonderful Wonderful [Audio] + Limited Edition Pink Vinyl
Are you ready for something #WonderfulWonderful? The new @thekillers album will be on ltd pink vinyl! In-store only from 22/09! pic.twitter.com/qVMbcchRI7— hmv (@hmvtweets) August 25, 2017
In the United Kingdom, HMV, will release a limited edition pink vinyl of The Killers upcoming new album Wonderful Wonderful. It unfortunately cannot be pre-ordered and will be available in stores the day of release on Friday, September 22nd 2017 while supplies last. No word yet if this limited edition vinyl will be released in other parts of the world yet. In other news, The Killers released a third song and the album title track. Give it a listen below!
i need and want that pink vinyl.
ONTD, do you have a vinyl collection?
they better release it in the States too (as well as other parts of the world so everyone has a chance tbh).
i wish they would release sams town on vinyl but not a picture disc like what they have out rn :(
very much like his debut album and the Top 50 of the Billboard 200. bye Harold.
also gov ball gif all my feels
and as for vinyl i wish i could afford it :( i go to concerts a lot so i spend my money on that instead
So right now my vinyl collection is at five records but you gotta start somewhere! The first one was Coldplay's Mylo Xyloto (yes drag me) but my most prized one is Daft Punk's Alive 2017, I just need more money to get all the records I want.
