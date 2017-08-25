The Killers - Wonderful Wonderful [Audio] + Limited Edition Pink Vinyl

I don't have one but I'm thinking of starting one Reply

I want that vinyl. Boys better release it in the US too. Reply

I have a fairly small collection but I def want that pink vinyl Reply

GIMME GIMME GIMME! Reply

they better release it in the States too (as well as other parts of the world so everyone has a chance tbh).



mte. UK ONTD'ers like...buy it for mehhh and i'll pay you for everything and shipping tbhhh.they better release it in the States too (as well as other parts of the world so everyone has a chance tbh). Reply

You are perfect <3 Reply

is that crj? Reply

after getting these 3 singles I'm pretty excited for the rest of the album, wonderful wonderful is so good Reply

yes, i love vinyl! Reply

i looooooove pink vinyl, its so pretty!!!!!



i wish they would release sams town on vinyl but not a picture disc like what they have out rn :( Reply

Okay, I've loved every single song they've released more than the last. I honestly need this album now. Reply

I've had Wonderful Wonderful on repeat since yesterday. I'm so shook. I don't know how I'm gonna survive hearing the perfection that will be this album. Reply

pink? harry styles is shook Reply

King in Pink, Brandon Flowers , is back to save rock music.



very much like his debut album and the Top 50 of the Billboard 200. bye Harold.



the original Yves Saint Laurent wearin', is back to save rock music.very much like his debut album and the Top 50 of the Billboard 200. bye Harold. Reply

Tell ha! Reply

I can't wait to see them in January. :) Reply

the man is still my favorite but i am still uber excited for this album and seeing them live!!!!!



also gov ball gif all my feels



and as for vinyl i wish i could afford it :( i go to concerts a lot so i spend my money on that instead Reply

Ok I was not expecting that, that was fucking good I want the album now!





So right now my vinyl collection is at five records but you gotta start somewhere! The first one was Coldplay's Mylo Xyloto (yes drag me) but my most prized one is Daft Punk's Alive 2017, I just need more money to get all the records I want. Reply

Pre-ordered the album. Can't wait, love Wonderful Wonderful. And The Man is a good driving song. Reply

