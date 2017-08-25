bflowleather

The Killers - Wonderful Wonderful [Audio] + Limited Edition Pink Vinyl


In the United Kingdom, HMV, will release a limited edition pink vinyl of The Killers upcoming new album Wonderful Wonderful. It unfortunately cannot be pre-ordered and will be available in stores the day of release on Friday, September 22nd 2017 while supplies last. No word yet if this limited edition vinyl will be released in other parts of the world yet. In other news, The Killers released a third song and the album title track. Give it a listen below!



i need and want that pink vinyl.

ONTD, do you have a vinyl collection?

Sources: 1 | 2
