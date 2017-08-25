ONTD Original: Reopening the Case for Christina Aguilera’s “Bionic”

that's a rude first comment, so i'll edit



i love her strokes mashup



p!nk didn't know christina could sing? hmm...



I think you're reading the tweet out of context. Reply

I'm not a fan of hers but I also don't hate her like if she comes out with a good song I'm happy to listen to it, but that album was just bad



I tried, I did. BIRDS OF PREY they shout but no just no Reply

great post, OP! i remember all the iamamiwhoami posts on ontd at the time with everyone speculating if it was xtina lmao.



this album is so underrated and was ahead of its time. my faves:







"monday morning" is amazing Reply

I remember people matched pics of Christina's teeth to the iamwhoami videos lol Reply

I love Monday Morning! Reply

melanie fiona would incorporate monday morning in the end of her own monday morning song. it was really cute. Reply

elastic love is such a good song Reply

jk op, great post.



I like the songs where she's not trying to outdo herself, so... basically like 3 songs.

why is this .gif so awkward

i wonder if she had ever clicked a mouse button before shooting this scene Reply

i guess she was trying to emphasise that she was clicking? idk lmao Reply

ahahaha mte Reply

birds of prey is amazing



Ok but where is the new album? Reply

"I'm not quite sure who this person is, to be honest. I don't know if it is a man or a woman. I just wasn't sure."

-Christina on Gaga Reply

Iconic Reply

Lol I remember this. Stone cold. Reply

lol the quote that got everyone on ONRD to hate ha. Reply

Her stripped era interviews are quite bitchy too lol Reply

hahahah xtina was so mad Reply

This bible verse from Revelations. Reply

I don't know ha Reply

I honestly think this is one of the things that made people turn on Christina. I mean her star was already fading, and Gaga's was rising fast. It just seemed like such a low thing for her to say, when she knew damn well who Gaga was. She is no Mariah with her "I don't know her" quote. Reply

But, how do we know that she knew who she was? Reply

ia it made a LOT of people turn on her. She looked bitter, unsupportive, and out of touch. I think ppl already found her rude and unlikable so it was easy to rip her apart at the first sign of floppage. Reply

tbh i loved it Reply

I was looking for this quote and see it was mysteriously left out of this Christina praise post. Reply

This album didn't age well Reply

also, not myself tonight was a great song and i will fight anyone who disagrees with me! Reply

NMT is an absolute banger and 100% the only song that made sense as the lead single. Not getting a lot of the comments saying otherwise Reply

Mte. I remember I was in Spain while it was released and everyone would dance sigh Reply

I honestly don't get the hate. It's so catchy and banging. People were just distracted by the music vidya Reply

It still goes hard. It's been stuck in my head all day. Reply

If only she had done a different music video - all people could focus on was her 'copying' Gaga and not the bop that it was. Reply

Amazing song and amazing video! She said it was inspired by Express Yourself which is why she paid homage to it in the video. It makes sense she had sexual overtones in it. The song and video were literally PERFECT. Reply

that entire album was like a gay boy's wet dream. i mean woohoo, not myself tonight, elastic love, i hate boys, the super dramatic and theatrical 'you lost me' Reply

I really liked this album but as a whole it was a mess. There's some great gems (Monday morning, birds of prey, I am, you lost me) But there are awful duds (I hate boys, sex for breakfast).



Bad first single choice and video.

Sex for Breakfast is alright except for the cringeworthy when the morning comes I know I will toooooooooo part



I'd replace it with Vanity which is an abomination Reply

Vanity is a good lipsync song tho! It's a bit extra but that's what makes it so boppable. Reply

What! Vanity is so over the top that it's great Reply

excuse you, Vanity is the best song to lipsync too while getting ready Reply

Wtf vanity lifted my self-esteem and cleansed me of my issues! Reply

I love Sex For Breakfast! I love when she sings R&B. Reply

I actually really like I Hate Boys. But probably it's because men are awful and I DO think they're all dogs. Reply

yeah, I listened to it again this year and was not feeling it Reply

I loved this album.



Desnudate was boss. And VANITY. And I Hate Boys.



The song for her son was beautiful



Little Dreamer makes me cry :'( Reply

Was that song about Max? I remember speculation it was about a miscarriage. Reply

omggg I love Little Dreamer. Reply

i still love and listen to bionic all the time tbh Reply

Bionic is a terrible album with a few good songs. It's obnoxiously overrated by stans Reply

