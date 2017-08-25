'Gotham City Sirens' still in development

Sure DC/WB I believe you Reply

From a Warner Bros. Rep: "Harley, Catwoman and Poison Ivy are super important to us-- And a super cool team, too!"



Lmfao what is this???? WB stays embarrassing Reply

i'm gonna wait to hear abt the casting before i say anything more on this



margot is a terrible harley imo so they need to nail the other two Reply

your opinions suck Reply

LMAO Reply

i lost my puddin', ok??!? Reply

I know next to nothing about the Batman/DCEU franchises aside from watching a few of the more recent movies (Dark Knight, Batman v. Superman, Suicide Squad), so I probably don't know as much as superfans about what Harley ~should really be like~, but I thought Margot was cute and funny. Harley could easily have come across as an annoying airhead in the hands of the wrong actress.



Edited at 2017-08-26 01:58 am (UTC)

They are such a hot mess. Idk why they don't just start up DC studio like Marvel has that can just focus on developing the movies with someone with a brain behind the scenes. Reply

I think they did, quite recently. With Geoffrey Johns? Reply

Margot/Harley was the best thing about Suicide Squad and I'm pretty sure 90% of people who watched the movie feel the same way. Harley's own movie should 100% be a priority over that sequel no one wants Reply

that's deff how I feel, she was the only good part lol Reply

Eiza Gonzales for catwoman EIZA GONZALEZ FOR CATWOMAN Reply

yikes she's too young. she'd look like affleck's (or whoever else they cast as old batman) daughter Reply

No she's zatana Reply

i do think she's too young against batfleck, but if they're recasting him anyway... Reply

i hope they cast a black girl for catwoman, justice for halle berry Reply

still girding my loins for whatever the fuck ayer does with harley and ivy. is there a chance he doesn't fuck this up? Reply

(me being surprised to read this headline)



(me when they announce they cast poison ivy correctly) (me being surprised to read this headline)(me when they announce they cast poison ivy correctly) Reply

the stars are aligned; it's going to happen tbh Reply

it's the healing the world needs! Reply

ugh they need to make up their minds Reply

Get rid of David Ayer, straight up. Reply

This arithmetic...







And perhaps... they ought be WONDER-WOMAN-VERSE standalones? Doesn't she have a little sister? Other Amazons of interest?



Isn't she their most popular DCEW character?



So five years ago, they announced like 15 movies to their investors, and five days ago, they announced 5 more Batmanverse movies.This arithmetic...And perhaps... they ought be WONDER-WOMAN-VERSE standalones? Doesn't she have a little sister? Other Amazons of interest?Isn't she their most popular DCEW character? Reply

batfamily and accompanying rogues gallery will always be DC's bread and butter 💅🏽 Reply

So they claim.



Marvel used to claim the same thing with Spider-Man. Reply

Were any of those movies Batwoman movies?



No Batwoman, no care Reply

WW being a success doesn't mean any random Amazon is going to be able to carry their own picture. Reply

Okay but I'm not holding my breath Reply

Y'all dam well better. Y'all get dragged and will again if you go done fucked up. 🔮👀 Reply

Even IF this project sees the light of the day it will be heavily influenced by wherever happens in that fucking Jocker + Harley bullshit so I'm not expecting much Reply

