Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster partner on new way to sell concert tickets

it looks like she only has one canada date, in toronto? k bitch. Reply

Thread

Link

yas slay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where do you live sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

U mean exploit fans and take all their $$$?? Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like any other artist? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right, like wut? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please, not to this fucking level



Edited at 2017-08-26 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All artist do this or wish they were clever enough to think of ways to lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean they are already spending a fucking shit ton on the tickets. Why put them through more distress? Is she that thirsty for RTs and views? Reply

Thread

Link

Can Ticketmaster get rid of their ridiculous fees tho



My $30 ray lamontagne tickets jumped up to 70 with fees Reply

Thread

Link

omg right, jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fees, omg, so ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate ticketmaster so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. Fuck them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bought a pair of $29 mountain goats for my mom and I and the price jumped to $90. Like I was buying a third fuckin' ticket for a ghost.



And they weren't even amazing seats they're on the side on the second balcony. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously!! I bought my friend and I tickets for Manchester orchestra from livenation, $22 general admission tickets and it was almost $70 after that bullshit. Gtfo



It honestly made me wanna just not go but I already told him I'd take care of it before I saw the fees lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

monopolies are bad, kids Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr?

its such bullshit

two 25 dollar tickets cost me 85 dollars. BITCH WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

monopolys a bitch



i always add like 50% of a ticket price when I check prices cus I know im gonna be disappointed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see why some musicians will sell their tickets through theri own sites or other site that dont charge ridiculous fees. Like ticketfly doesnt charge almost anything at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ticketfly is just as bad, bought tickets recently and there was a service fee and a facility fee. I was ranting for a whole day about it like why the fuck are there two different fees that basically mean the same thing, why not just combine them in one fee, it's ridiculous Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i basically don't go to bigger concerts because i hate that shit. i either go to smaller venues or with a friend if they have an extra ticket. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i literally didnt buy tickets to see him because of the fees!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The whole ticketmaster/livenation settlement is bullshit too. They barely had any voucher shows to begin with and then I go back and look a week later to see if there are more and that was apparently all they were posting for the entire year. At least give me enough of a discount to remove all fees for a ticket I have to pay for. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Didn't Kesha recently do something similar? Reply

Thread

Link

yes but we like her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol true



plus, like she broke af right, get that money, pay those lawyers



tswift isn't hurting for jack Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She did, it wasn't worth it tbh. I could see why Kesha would since, to my knowledge, she's playing smaller, more intimate venues (at least she is in my city), but I ended up getting tix the day they went on sale anyway. But TSwift does arena/stadium tours, doesn't she? I can see her selling a lot but no selling out every venue lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Depeche Mode did it too. The more you bought, the closer you got to the front of the line Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Various deals like this are pretty common now, yes. I don't really like them, but I also don't blame artists for doing them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom used to be super proud about the fact that she always got like 1st or 2nd row seats and was always convinced she could for me but whenever she tried she ended up with shitty seats for me, I was like mom the difference is you're checking for acts that were popular decades ago, easier to get front row seats than modern acts lol



I would like to go to a Taylor Swift concert but max I wouldn't want to spend a lot of money on it or have to fight for tickets so it probably won't happen lol Reply

Thread

Link

excuse you i got first and second row to many a jonas brothers concert Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still get jealous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This scammer. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh bitch has been back a day and we've already had a thousand posts about her. Reply

Thread

Link

She's the actual worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even I'm tired of it and I like her music. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the worst part is I actually stopped myself from making a couple of posts today :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and this is with 0 media interviews/promo.. ONTD needs to brace itself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

make them suffer watching her live performances Reply

Thread

Link

queen of capitalism



i saw the 1989 tour and was underwhelmed (ontd had turned me on ha by the time the date rolled around a year+ after buying the tix) so i'm gonna say no ty Reply

Thread

Link

modern day feminist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was very disappointing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who was the ~special guest performer? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew it was keith urban and the other date in my city was charli xcx i was robbed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In Seattle, it was Ciara and she got a mild reaction from the crown. Then Russell Wilson joined her on stage and everyone went wild lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the set list was ridiculous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doesn't work with UK TM account Reply

Thread

Link

lol i can't stand her Reply

Thread

Link

Let her tumblr stans fight over the front seats, and y'all can get the leftovers far away from where you can hear their bullshit existence! Reply

Thread

Link

who the fuck wants to see her seizure like dancing on stage? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





look what you made her do look what you made her do Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's a good businesswoman and knows how to play her radicalized fan base. Get your coins girl. Reply

Thread

Link

lol isn't that exactly what Trump voters say about him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Yea, she's super smart and knows how to get her fans hype. She's already liking posts that kiss her ass. Yea, she's super smart and knows how to get her fans hype. She's already liking posts that kiss her ass. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Twerking Miley taught ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha Gaga should do this except you get priority based on grindr screenshots of your "blowjobs 4 an artpop purchase" propositions



Edited at 2017-08-26 01:51 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

to be on the priority list you'd probably have to host a glory hole -- admittance is proof of your #Joanne purchase Reply

Parent

Thread



Link