Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster partner on new way to sell concert tickets
Tayla is inflating her numbers by forcing fans to watch her video & buy merch in order to get pre-sale tix access https://t.co/WAajGfeJj9— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) August 25, 2017
- Fans join a virtual ticket line and have the "opportunity to engage in unique activities that advance [their] spot in line"
- These fun activities include buying her merch, watching her videos, and tweeting photos of Taylor Swift-branded UPS trucks
My $30 ray lamontagne tickets jumped up to 70 with fees
And they weren't even amazing seats they're on the side on the second balcony.
It honestly made me wanna just not go but I already told him I'd take care of it before I saw the fees lmao
its such bullshit
two 25 dollar tickets cost me 85 dollars. BITCH WHAT
i always add like 50% of a ticket price when I check prices cus I know im gonna be disappointed.
plus, like she broke af right, get that money, pay those lawyers
tswift isn't hurting for jack
I would like to go to a Taylor Swift concert but max I wouldn't want to spend a lot of money on it or have to fight for tickets so it probably won't happen lol
Ugh bitch has been back a day and we've already had a thousand posts about her.
i saw the 1989 tour and was underwhelmed (ontd had turned me on ha by the time the date rolled around a year+ after buying the tix) so i'm gonna say no ty
look what you made her do
Yea, she's super smart and knows how to get her fans hype. She's already liking posts that kiss her ass.
