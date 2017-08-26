normani is a goddess Reply

Thread

Link

her boobs are mesmerising in this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she really is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's a star Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes sooo stunning jesus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't say you love me is a superior single choice



this video makes me uncomfortable but giving them individual dance stages is one way to hide that they can't complete an 8-count of choreography in sync I guess



Edited at 2017-08-26 01:43 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now sis. I am a fan but other than normani they are not born dancers Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes! Listening to that right now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like this song, it's probably my fave off the album. I hope it does well. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if it's a coincidence that since Karla left they've upped the sex factor by like a million.



the beats headphones look nice



Edited at 2017-08-26 01:42 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sure it's not. she was the one who publicly expressed the least comfortability with it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



she was uncomfortable with it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

really? I feel like they've been at this level since work from home Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she has no problem being sexual as a solo artist from what i saw

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you miss the WFH and AIMH videos? And Camila's solo work? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is terrible. It won't chart well. Reply

Thread

Link

down was a mistake, angel should've been the first single, this the second and maybe sauced up as the third?



normani is amazing, lauren looks like she's pushing the guys away and tbh mood lol



edit: this also should've come out way earlier??? summer's almost over..



Edited at 2017-08-26 01:50 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm kind of disappointed there aren't really any girls in that... pile of dancers? other than like one or two Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i def saw one and she was coincidentally touching lauren



but i guess it makes sense if the song is 'he like that'......but yeah it's kind of making me itchy to watch LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





normani had girls on her too here and in that scene with guys touching on them. there was like 2 girls touching on normani too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk about angel as first.. but at least not down Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kinda cringe at lauren in every video, she seems so uncomfortable being sexual Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

having down as the lead single was such a bad decision Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sauced Up is such a bop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Angel would've been the perfect way to reintroduce them as a group w/ a new sound instead a worse version of their last two hits Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ally barely dances in this Reply

Thread

Link

mte, i was also thinking that now that karla is gone ally stands out more in a bad way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks great for once though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks really, really good tbh. Hawt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah but she's serving fucking looks in this video. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She said she was super uncomfortable filming this and didn't really want anyone touching her, that's probably why it didn't focus on her too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's so sad to hear and it's proof their label is pushing this vixen image. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's a good thing, she can't dance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They knew what they we're doing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for good reason...where's that gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep forgetting how young they are. Reply

Thread

Link

how old are they? its so creepy to me they've been so sexualized since they were barely legal... Reply

Thread

Link

i think it's like '97, '96, '96 and ally is 23?



i can't remember if karla was the other person born in '97 or if it's someone still in the group Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dinah is 20, normani and lauren are 21, ally is 24 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes they're so young i thought they were in their mid 20s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are the same age when yall called Britney iconic for letting guys lick on her and wearing a thong outside her jeans. Please spare me with the pearl clutching. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This video is very I'm a slave for u/Work video mashup. Britney was only what 19/20 when she did that video so not much different. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn that was a lot of gyrating



sleigh Reply

Thread

Link

the video is so... sweaty Reply

Thread

Link

Like most I am very uncomfortable with the sexy dancing, but damn if I'm not loving the song. Such an upgrade from the last two singles (Work From Home and Down). Reply

Thread

Link









Also, is Ally trying to sound like Camila?



I can't watch right now but I listened to it and issa bopAlso, is Ally trying to sound like Camila? Reply

Thread

Link

This song is a bop, but normani is really the only person in this group who should be dancing in public. Her friends need to do more cute chair shots.



The close-up shots in this were really great too. Their make-up is excellent (as are their faces in general)





Edited at 2017-08-26 01:55 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link