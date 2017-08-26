August 26th, 2017, 03:18 am theemii Fifth Harmony - He Like That source Tagged: fifth harmony, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 193193 comments Add comment
this video makes me uncomfortable but giving them individual dance stages is one way to hide that they can't complete an 8-count of choreography in sync I guess
Edited at 2017-08-26 01:43 am (UTC)
the beats headphones look nice
Edited at 2017-08-26 01:42 am (UTC)
normani is amazing, lauren looks like she's pushing the guys away and tbh mood lol
edit: this also should've come out way earlier??? summer's almost over..
Edited at 2017-08-26 01:50 am (UTC)
but i guess it makes sense if the song is 'he like that'......but yeah it's kind of making me itchy to watch LOL
i can't remember if karla was the other person born in '97 or if it's someone still in the group
sleigh
Also, is Ally trying to sound like Camila?
The close-up shots in this were really great too. Their make-up is excellent (as are their faces in general)
Edited at 2017-08-26 01:55 am (UTC)