Awards Chatter with Susan Sarandon

this is legit my favourite podcast, scott is the best interviewer. i didn't listen to the episode though because quite frankly i can't stand to listen to any american who didn't vote for hillary.



Pardoned Joe Arpeo today

Signed the transgender military ban today

#HillaryandTrumpAreTheSame Trump is apparently ending DACA soon
Pardoned Joe Arpeo today
Signed the transgender military ban today

We need political posts back on ONTD.

Were they banned?

and gorka is out @ the white house

6 PR firms who worked w manafort were subpoenaed by mueller

flynn had involvement w/ getting hillary's emails



i dont wanna say DISTRACTION but doing all this while ^all that was breaking and a hurricane started attacking texas is just.. too much

I saw the guardian report that tr**p might deputized school security officers as immigration agents

this shit's got me so much more down than usual. :/

Enough about Bernie, asshole.

I think her line of thinking is dangerous but to say Susan Sarandon has any sway on the general public LOL

/end post

mte

She didn't need sway on the general public, it's arguable she was part of the Left that convinced just enough people that Both Sides Are The Same or worse, Hillary Is Worse Than Trump, so stayed home and/or voted Third Party.



There were enough Third Party nitwits that voted for Jill Stein in PA/WI/MI to change the election.



And a recent study showed Bernie people voted for Trump/Third Party in sufficient numbers to sway the election. And yes, the Third Party voting was higher than norma, so no, there isn't a correlation to say the non-existent PUMAs to BoBers.



That she not only continues to shirk any kind of responsibility for it, but even now talks about how GREAT it is that people are so engaged, is shit. Because she's shit. Today alone there is a Trans ban/Arapio being pardoned/word that DACA dreamers are going to be deported. Never mind there is a partial Muslim ban/any number of horrible things are happening to people every day overturning Obama era rules that Hillary wouldn't have overturned.



And this privileged rich white idiot still talks about GREAT it is that people are engaged. Fuuuuuck her and fuuuuck whatever degree she had in the razor sharp "win" that *45 was able to eke out that is screwing people over, literally, every day.



Edited at 2017-08-26 02:24 am (UTC)

I absolutely agree. She deserves to be dragged to hell and back because her line of thinking is dangerous and didnt help anybody. Bernie or Bust people fucked up BIG time. Her stupid comments about the trump starting a revolution are infuriating.

I love you, this comment, and everything about this. Flawless.

THANK YOU! NO one is saying that Susan Sarandon "alone" is responsible. It's just that she and her ilk are, in part, responsible for the clusterfuck that we are in now and should damn well take some responsibility for it instead of continuing to spout the same fucking nonsense that helped--yes, HELPED--to get us in this very same clusterfuck!

I haz teh feelings about this.



I haz teh feelings about this. Reply

100% agree

Loool mte

Mte

idk i saw ppl sharing her interviews on social media during the GE

Sanders is gonna be like 80 or whatever the fuck, move on and develop other potential nominees.

I like Sherrod Brown but he'll be 67 in 2020. Warren will also be in her 70's. Bernie will legit be 77 in 2020.

Trump is 71

Joe Kennedy III. just repeating what I've heard.

I agree but who

right like people need to let the bernie for president train ride off into retirement. we don't need an 80 year old taking on the most stressful job in the country and then dying halfway through his first term.

It's too bad she didn't swing the primary like she swung the GE

I really liked her on Feud.

Thinks Bernie would be the best bet for the 2020 election, saying that the establishment Democratic party is a "nightmare"



how old is bernie gonna be by then? 80? get a fucking grip, woman



#teamnicole how old is bernie gonna be by then? 80? get a fucking grip, woman

My stupid ass forgot the Emmys were going on and thought you were saying #teamnicole for President...

Exactly we already have a senile old bat in charge. Not again please. There should be a maximum age of 65 for running for President. Reagan has always been rumored to have been losing his mind and Trump clearly is losing what little he ever had also. No more super oldies running

i agree with this. if they have a set minimum age (35) congress should do something about setting a max age for a president before they get just too old. i think 65 is a good max, too

a 70+ year old should not be fucking running for presidency



a 70+ year old should not be fucking running for presidency Reply

can we please move on from bernie...

i like a lot of bernie's talking points but i agree

To who? People can't even move on from Hillary tbh



Edited at 2017-08-26 02:18 am (UTC)

i feel like the bernie sanders stans who criticize the DNC and such people for worshipping hillary's "legacy" should gain some self-awareness lol

This post is missing the THIS BITCH tag, which is necessary for her.

trump started a fucking revolution! am i right susan?

i'm so tired of bernie being propped up as the god he clearly isn't.

Mte

Bernie or his policies? Single payer is really popular tbh

Single payer is ideal but will it ever happen? I doubt it.

Pure single payer isn't even what most other countries who have universal healthcare have, and it is certainly arguable that we should do other universal healthcare systems that might better fit with our existing healthcare structure. And that maybe we should/could phase it in?



BernieBros like to talk shit about how it's single payer or you're a NeoLiberal shill! Never mind the facts about healthcare OR the inconvenient facts that when confronted with how to pay for Bernie's plans, that even most of Bernie supporters weren't for them. Never mind everyone else.



Oh and despite all the "increment

bernie. his die-hards act like he is the only progressive we should choose in the current era of politics. Reply

Preach it. Him and his weird gun loving policies can go fuck right off. Reply

Dude Bernie had a lot of skeletons in his closet that went untouched. Given today's climate he might be thankful for that... So I'm hoping for someone new with a blank slate. Reply

The GOP were prepared to run a nasty campaign against him. Kurt Eichenwald mentioned it after election night. To say he would've won is dumb because we have no way of knowing how the negative campaign would have impacted voters. Reply

yeah the republicans are dirty as fuck but they'll be able to uncover shit on almost anyone over 50 Reply

No one has a blank slate. We don't need "perfect" candidates. Certainly the Right doesn't need blank-slates or "perfect" candidates to come out and vote for them. Look at *rump! The Left are the ones that cut our throats time and again to satisfy some stupid 'falling in love' need, or that we need a candidate that needs to be 'perfect' (that we then punish for, invariably not being perfect).



The Left needs to stop thinking they need perfect to show up even if it WAS the lesser of two evils, because the Right certainly doesn't have any qualms about voting for the greater evil.



Look at today, that fuckface is using a Cat4 hurricane, a horrible natural disaster as cover to punish Latinos (there were still going to be functioning ICE stops for people attempting to flee the hurricane); pardoning a sadistic racist; banning Trans people from the military. That's hugely evil, and that's just one fucking day!



I can't even with Lefties who can't get over their selves to get that imperfect is better than fucking evil. Reply

No politician is perfect. And it is laughable people say this when Hilary was the candidate, no one had more decades of skeletons than her! Reply

I really can't with her showing up at the rally for Colin Kaepernick. As if a multimillionaire athlete needs a support rally in defense of him getting a job. Give me a break. Susan used to be a good actress who made good movies. Now she's just a desperate try hard and it's sad. Reply

kaep rly showed his ass when he said he didnt vote bc they were both the same Reply

Yup. I honestly hate all politicians with a passion. But even I still voted. It's the only way you get a real say in anything. Reply

Ikr lol but ppl here like to cape for him Reply

What an ass-revealing comment Reply

You know he's not getting a job because he refused to stand for the national anthem right? He chose to make a political statement and continuously donates to charities. Meanwhile white men who are abusive as fuck or suck at their jobs have jobs lined up. Reply

Why can't Bernie voters move on? It feels like they will never embrace another candidate because they've elevated him to sainthood. Its insane. Reply

cuz he's still the best of the worst that american left-wing politics has to offer?

the party is a mess and wants to be more centrist to woo racists so there isn't really reason/another candidate to embrace yet Reply

they need to let trump voters go. white voters are not voting for a democrat and they haven't in a long fucking time. Reply

Yea I'm super excited to see what centrist candidate they decide to back for 2020 so they can lose again. Reply

Exactly. People don't realize that it's not about Bernie. It's about the policies that Bernie pushed for. No other Democrat is pushing for single payer as much as Bernie. In fact, many of them are actively working against single payer.



Edited at 2017-08-26 02:22 am (UTC) Reply

The Party is a mess and trying to woo racists in large part because of Bernie. Bernie has gone on and on and ON before and after the election about how baaad it is that Dems care about identity politics, and not "economic issues" of the WWC and that made use lose.



Bernie was trying to woo *45 voters in the primary and since, that said many times, that *45 voters aren't racist, sexist, bigots! That's not why they voted for *45, it was "economic anxienty." When surprise! data has since shown that was bullshit, they really are racist, sexist, bigots.



Dems thought they needed to woo Bernie voters (and later get his donor list), so they bent over backwards to him with things like the Party platform, and since the lost, with making Bernie, a guy who says even now! that Dems are as bad as Repubs, HE is outreach person for the Dem Party. smh. A guy who doesn't get that "identity politics" are civil fucking rights. And oh yeah, impact a person's economic existence in innumerable ways.



Which is funny that for Bernie and his bros, they don't consider it "centrist!" "NeoLiberal!" "sell-out!" to be willing to fuck over civil rights for people, like a woman's body autonomy, but will throw a shit fucking fit about even a different flavour of universal healthcare.



Tiny plastic jeebus, those people piss me off. Even now, they will ruin us all.



Edited at 2017-08-26 03:09 am (UTC) Reply

Bernie voters want a progressive candidate. No one has really stepped up to take the progressive torch from Bernie. Elizabeth Warren might, who knows. She is the only other one vocal about healthcare for all and free college. Reply

No you fuckin moron, nobody thinks you are solely responsible for Hillary's defeat. You are just a very public face that represents all the other morons that really should have known better who went and stayed home, voted 3rd party or worse as we've since found out in the pivotal states, voted for Trump. You represent all the " they are both the same" people. Tell me more about that please as things continue to fall apart. Go fuck yourself on a razor sharp edge. Glad your moral purity is intact as other people continue to be stripped of rights and stuff Reply

I mean people have said Susan had sway and she was at fault lol but you are right in that her line of thinking was detrimental and dangerous. All the Bernie or Bust folks screwed up.



Edited at 2017-08-26 02:11 am (UTC) Reply

In a roundabout way, but not just her on her own. Her and all the other bust people, the media's false equivalences played a part in suppressing voters who were already suppressed in other ways and also already had their issues with Hillary. For all her faults, I'll never forgive or understand why the fuck anyone would say they are the same. The biggest reason Hillary lost is Hillary, but people like her also played their small, significant part. Reply

