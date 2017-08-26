got | winter dany

Awards Chatter with Susan Sarandon




- On how Hollywood creates rumours of feuds between women: "If you're opposite a guy they say you're fucking him and if you're opposite a woman they say you're fighting them, so that's just a cliche."
- Says that Bull Durham was the best script she's ever read; talks about backlash she got for Thelma and Louise which surprised her, with some people arguing that it advocated for suicide and violence against men
- She was initially "terrified" of playing Bette Davis in Feud (for which she received an Emmy nomination); she had the opportunity to play Davis for other projects but never did so for this reason. Thinks television is now the place to be for older actresses
- On criticism for her political beliefs: "I mean, it certainly is empowering to think that I, alone, against all of Hollywood, was responsible for Hillary's defeat. That has been pretty unbelievable." Thinks Bernie would be the best bet for the 2020 election, saying that the establishment Democratic party is a "nightmare"

source
