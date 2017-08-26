Awards Chatter with Susan Sarandon
.@SusanSarandon on @MrRPMurphy's @FeudFX and Bette Davis, her accidental career and backlash after Trump's election https://t.co/KWaL9SaKTP— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) August 25, 2017
- On how Hollywood creates rumours of feuds between women: "If you're opposite a guy they say you're fucking him and if you're opposite a woman they say you're fighting them, so that's just a cliche."
- Says that Bull Durham was the best script she's ever read; talks about backlash she got for Thelma and Louise which surprised her, with some people arguing that it advocated for suicide and violence against men
- She was initially "terrified" of playing Bette Davis in Feud (for which she received an Emmy nomination); she had the opportunity to play Davis for other projects but never did so for this reason. Thinks television is now the place to be for older actresses
- On criticism for her political beliefs: "I mean, it certainly is empowering to think that I, alone, against all of Hollywood, was responsible for Hillary's defeat. That has been pretty unbelievable." Thinks Bernie would be the best bet for the 2020 election, saying that the establishment Democratic party is a "nightmare"
Pardoned Joe Arpeo today
Signed the transgender military ban today
#HillaryandTrumpAreTheSame
6 PR firms who worked w manafort were subpoenaed by mueller
flynn had involvement w/ getting hillary's emails
i dont wanna say DISTRACTION but doing all this while ^all that was breaking and a hurricane started attacking texas is just.. too much
There were enough Third Party nitwits that voted for Jill Stein in PA/WI/MI to change the election.
And a recent study showed Bernie people voted for Trump/Third Party in sufficient numbers to sway the election. And yes, the Third Party voting was higher than norma, so no, there isn't a correlation to say the non-existent PUMAs to BoBers.
That she not only continues to shirk any kind of responsibility for it, but even now talks about how GREAT it is that people are so engaged, is shit. Because she's shit. Today alone there is a Trans ban/Arapio being pardoned/word that DACA dreamers are going to be deported. Never mind there is a partial Muslim ban/any number of horrible things are happening to people every day overturning Obama era rules that Hillary wouldn't have overturned.
And this privileged rich white idiot still talks about GREAT it is that people are engaged. Fuuuuuck her and fuuuuck whatever degree she had in the razor sharp "win" that *45 was able to eke out that is screwing people over, literally, every day.
Edited at 2017-08-26 02:24 am (UTC)
I haz teh feelings about this.
how old is bernie gonna be by then? 80? get a fucking grip, woman
#teamnicole
a 70+ year old should not be fucking running for presidency
Edited at 2017-08-26 02:18 am (UTC)
BernieBros like to talk shit about how it's single payer or you're a NeoLiberal shill! Never mind the facts about healthcare OR the inconvenient facts that when confronted with how to pay for Bernie's plans, that even most of Bernie supporters weren't for them. Never mind everyone else.
Oh and despite all the "incrementalism is the debil!" cries from Bernie and his supporters last year, Bernie has been making noises about that for things like 55 public options buy ins, or working with Cuomo for a college plan that was more like Hillary's.
The Left needs to stop thinking they need perfect to show up even if it WAS the lesser of two evils, because the Right certainly doesn't have any qualms about voting for the greater evil.
Look at today, that fuckface is using a Cat4 hurricane, a horrible natural disaster as cover to punish Latinos (there were still going to be functioning ICE stops for people attempting to flee the hurricane); pardoning a sadistic racist; banning Trans people from the military. That's hugely evil, and that's just one fucking day!
I can't even with Lefties who can't get over their selves to get that imperfect is better than fucking evil.
Edited at 2017-08-26 02:22 am (UTC)
Bernie was trying to woo *45 voters in the primary and since, that said many times, that *45 voters aren't racist, sexist, bigots! That's not why they voted for *45, it was "economic anxienty." When surprise! data has since shown that was bullshit, they really are racist, sexist, bigots.
Dems thought they needed to woo Bernie voters (and later get his donor list), so they bent over backwards to him with things like the Party platform, and since the lost, with making Bernie, a guy who says even now! that Dems are as bad as Repubs, HE is outreach person for the Dem Party. smh. A guy who doesn't get that "identity politics" are civil fucking rights. And oh yeah, impact a person's economic existence in innumerable ways.
Which is funny that for Bernie and his bros, they don't consider it "centrist!" "NeoLiberal!" "sell-out!" to be willing to fuck over civil rights for people, like a woman's body autonomy, but will throw a shit fucking fit about even a different flavour of universal healthcare.
Tiny plastic jeebus, those people piss me off. Even now, they will ruin us all.
Edited at 2017-08-26 03:09 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-08-26 02:11 am (UTC)