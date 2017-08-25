August 25th, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 31583158 comments Add comment
I'm so happy Dexter had a lovely last years on earth.
Flora is so cute. I'll go hug my dog now.
my cat has started to look kinda older, it makes me sad
he's only 12 but still :/
I might be confused because he's totally gray but he really looks older to me
A) She looks fabulous
B) I think the only way I could ever get my hair to look like this is if I lived in 0% humidity
happy bank holiday
i miss being around for roundup
I slacked off this week and didn't go on Tues or Thurs as my yoga buddy was like "let's go for cake instead!" then "i'm painting my bathroom!"
But fuck it, i'll go alone if I must. I despise it, but I probably need it.
Just chill this weekend and recuperate from your week bb! You deserve it <3
i n s t a G R A M
http://instagram.com/dreamsofacity
private but I add back!
follow, I'll follow back
:]
private but i follow back :)
It's about a journalist that joins a therapy group for people who have been abducted by aliens. It's in it's second season and it's more dark comedy.
Design An Airbnb And We'll Reveal What "Game Of Thrones" House You Should Be In
You're honorable, steady, and down to earth. Quite surprisingly, you're also adjacent to a lot of mystical goings-on. You would thrive in a formidable castle with whiffs of magic in the corridor.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/anjalipatel/de
Edited at 2017-08-25 11:02 pm (UTC)
You deserve nothing less than an Airbnb fit for a Queen. Your brilliance is only matched by your tastefulness, and your home away from home should exude the same sense of genius and power that you do.
You deserve nothing less than an Airbnb fit for a Queen. Your brilliance is only matched by your tastefulness, and your home away from home should exude the same sense of genius and power that you do.
You're fierce and reliable, and deserve the comforts of a plush home with room for plenty of friends and family. Flashy decor just doesn't appeal to you; you prefer things to be straightforward and honest, just like you.
You're fierce and reliable, and deserve the comforts of a plush home with room for plenty of friends and family. Flashy decor just doesn't appeal to you; you prefer things to be straightforward and honest, just like you.
You deserve nothing less than an Airbnb fit for a Queen. Your brilliance is only matched by your tastefulness, and your home away from home should exude the same sense of genius and power that you do.
I'll take it!
Good.
You're honorable, steady, and down to earth. Quite surprisingly, you're also adjacent to a lot of mystical goings-on. You would thrive in a formidable castle with whiffs of magic in the corridor.
You're honorable, steady, and down to earth. Quite surprisingly, you're also adjacent to a lot of mystical goings-on. You would thrive in a formidable castle with whiffs of magic in the corridor.
You're honorable, steady, and down to earth. Quite surprisingly, you're also adjacent to a lot of mystical goings-on. You would thrive in a formidable castle with whiffs of magic in the corridor.
I saw Call Me By Your Name last week. I totally get why some people will be uncomfortable with the age difference, but I found it to be a really beautiful movie. Timmy and Armie both gave incredible performances and their chemistry was off the damn charts. I definitely want to see it again.
There were three Sufjan songs, I think two were original and one was from a previous album. Mystery of Love was sooooo good, and the other was a beautiful downer that played over the last shot with the credits.
their chemistry was off the damn charts.
Ugh, this makes me want to watch it.
Does anyone know anything about Ponzi/pyramid schemes?
He tried getting me to invest in a macaron shop that has apparently been doing well according to him. I told him I don’t know anything about this industry let alone investments/finance/etc…so he sent me a letter of intent which explained nothing except the shop will be getting locations in high end hotels and, “GIVE ME X AMOUNT OF $ FOR 5 YEARS SO I CAN MAKE YOU A MILLIONAIRE IN X AMOUNT OF TIME! THIS OFFER EXPIRES IN XX HOURS!” There were no details about where each penny was going or any evidence of contacts with hotels or anything. It was literally: GIVE ME MONEY SO I CAN MAKE YOU RICH! The amount of $ kept increasing each year within those 5 years.
This guy studied psychology in university and has no business education/background but is somehow VP of investor relations to a law firm, of which sounds super shady, and I highly suspect he got the job from his dad who use to work for them.
TL;DR : Need deets on Ponzi/pyramid schemes because this guy I briefly dated wanted me to invest in a macaron shop and sent me a letter of intent but had 0 details except, “GIVE ME X AMOUNT OF $ FOR 5 YEARS THAT WILL INCREASE EACH YEAR SO I CAN MAKE YOU RICH AND THIS OFFER EXPIRES IN XX HOURS!” He also has no education or background in business and is somehow VP of a law firm.
