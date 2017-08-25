the video still alone omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww ♥️♥️♥️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This made me cry about my dog ;; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:')

I'm so happy Dexter had a lovely last years on earth.

Flora is so cute. I'll go hug my dog now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my heeeaart <3 <3 <3 <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:(

my cat has started to look kinda older, it makes me sad

he's only 12 but still :/

I might be confused because he's totally gray but he really looks older to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on their Twitter feed all day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hello bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey Reply

Thread

Link





A) She looks fabulous

B) I think the only way I could ever get my hair to look like this is if I lived in 0% humidity A) She looks fabulousB) I think the only way I could ever get my hair to look like this is if I lived in 0% humidity Reply

Thread

Link

should have been baby houseman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

College Jeopardy just came on and these kids look older than me what the fuck Reply

Thread

Link







this reunion is so over the top and perfect Reply

Thread

Link





i miss being around for roundup



to all those celebrating. stressful af week for me. hoping to do nothing this weekend! what're you doing!?i miss being around for roundup Reply

Thread

Link

Playing D&D and getting a massage on Sunday Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oooooo, i'd love to get a massage. i want to play d&d but idk how or anyone who plays Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I´m traking a plane. My dad flight left half an hour ago from Houston and it´s going to be a little late because of Harvey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to go to bikram yoga... TWICE.



I slacked off this week and didn't go on Tues or Thurs as my yoga buddy was like "let's go for cake instead!" then "i'm painting my bathroom!"



But fuck it, i'll go alone if I must. I despise it, but I probably need it.



Just chill this weekend and recuperate from your week bb! You deserve it <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had a LONG WEEK! Thankfully it ended with petting a beautiful black dog for 20 mintues and then pizza and wine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

https://www.instagram.com/notyousme/



private but I add back! private but I add back! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://instagram.com/flo.cyr



I follow back! 😊 I follow back! 😊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://www.instagram.com/liz.tagram/

private but i follow back :) private but i follow back :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey all. i'm in my underwear in bed, drinking prosecco and watching the devil wears prada. i'm like a cw drama. Reply

Thread

Link

That will be me after i get off work lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nice! hopefully you don't have too long to wait. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like you're living the life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Anybody watching People of Earth? Ran across some gifs on my dash and intrigued Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't get past the first episode, but maybe I'll try again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the adverts look funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched it and the last episode freaked me out ngl. Actually a lot of it freaked me out. It was surreal in a lot of ways lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watched the first season but forgot abt the show. this is a nice reminder, ty! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm watching it, I enjoy it.



It's about a journalist that joins a therapy group for people who have been abducted by aliens. It's in it's second season and it's more dark comedy.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen some gifs and it looks amusing, but the cast also has me interested: H Jon Benjamin, and SNL alums that I actually like. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Of course I see this right when it gets posted and I have nothing to say Reply

Thread

Link

You got: House Stark



You're honorable, steady, and down to earth. Quite surprisingly, you're also adjacent to a lot of mystical goings-on. You would thrive in a formidable castle with whiffs of magic in the corridor.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/anjalipatel/de sign-your-dream-air-bnb-and-well-tell-yo u-what?utm_term=.vrWpqN7N7#.tnpNAr6r6



Edited at 2017-08-25 11:02 pm (UTC) You're honorable, steady, and down to earth. Quite surprisingly, you're also adjacent to a lot of mystical goings-on. You would thrive in a formidable castle with whiffs of magic in the corridor. Reply

Thread

Link

You got: House Targaryen



You deserve nothing less than an Airbnb fit for a Queen. Your brilliance is only matched by your tastefulness, and your home away from home should exude the same sense of genius and power that you do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sames Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Targaryen

You deserve nothing less than an Airbnb fit for a Queen. Your brilliance is only matched by your tastefulness, and your home away from home should exude the same sense of genius and power that you do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Mormont







You're fierce and reliable, and deserve the comforts of a plush home with room for plenty of friends and family. Flashy decor just doesn't appeal to you; you prefer things to be straightforward and honest, just like you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mormont Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

House Mormont!



You're fierce and reliable, and deserve the comforts of a plush home with room for plenty of friends and family. Flashy decor just doesn't appeal to you; you prefer things to be straightforward and honest, just like you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Targaryen

You deserve nothing less than an Airbnb fit for a Queen. Your brilliance is only matched by your tastefulness, and your home away from home should exude the same sense of genius and power that you do.



I'll take it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Targaryen



Good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Stark

You're honorable, steady, and down to earth. Quite surprisingly, you're also adjacent to a lot of mystical goings-on. You would thrive in a formidable castle with whiffs of magic in the corridor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Stark



You're honorable, steady, and down to earth. Quite surprisingly, you're also adjacent to a lot of mystical goings-on. You would thrive in a formidable castle with whiffs of magic in the corridor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: House Stark



You're honorable, steady, and down to earth. Quite surprisingly, you're also adjacent to a lot of mystical goings-on. You would thrive in a formidable castle with whiffs of magic in the corridor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw Call Me By Your Name last week. I totally get why some people will be uncomfortable with the age difference, but I found it to be a really beautiful movie. Timmy and Armie both gave incredible performances and their chemistry was off the damn charts. I definitely want to see it again. Reply

Thread

Link

How was the soundtrack? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There were three Sufjan songs, I think two were original and one was from a previous album. Mystery of Love was sooooo good, and the other was a beautiful downer that played over the last shot with the credits. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Really looking forward to this! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did you read the book? I want to know if the ending is too different from the book.



their chemistry was off the damn charts.

Ugh, this makes me want to watch it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I briefly dated this investor relations guy who works for a law firm and was obsessed with his work. His strategy was always suspect to me because he would tell people he will make them x amount of $ in a short time and his schtick is finding as many investors as possible in the shortest period of time. He asks people involved in business and ordinary people who have 0 knowledge of this field including me.



He tried getting me to invest in a macaron shop that has apparently been doing well according to him. I told him I don’t know anything about this industry let alone investments/finance/etc…so he sent me a letter of intent which explained nothing except the shop will be getting locations in high end hotels and, “GIVE ME X AMOUNT OF $ FOR 5 YEARS SO I CAN MAKE YOU A MILLIONAIRE IN X AMOUNT OF TIME! THIS OFFER EXPIRES IN XX HOURS!” There were no details about where each penny was going or any evidence of contacts with hotels or anything. It was literally: GIVE ME MONEY SO I CAN MAKE YOU RICH! The amount of $ kept increasing each year within those 5 years.



This guy studied psychology in university and has no business education/background but is somehow VP of investor relations to a law firm, of which sounds super shady, and I highly suspect he got the job from his dad who use to work for them.



TL;DR : Need deets on Ponzi/pyramid schemes because this guy I briefly dated wanted me to invest in a macaron shop and sent me a letter of intent but had 0 details except, “GIVE ME X AMOUNT OF $ FOR 5 YEARS THAT WILL INCREASE EACH YEAR SO I CAN MAKE YOU RICH AND THIS OFFER EXPIRES IN XX HOURS!” He also has no education or background in business and is somehow VP of a law firm.

Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds shady to me, I would not do it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, I'm not gonna do it. I'm just highly suspicious of this fuckboy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds sus all around Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That certainly sounds like a scheme. At the very least a really shitty investment. Just google the company name if you have the letter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, he's a scammer. No one can guarantee you a return. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

scam, ignore the dude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my whole body hurts. I did so much lifting and carrying today while I was setting up my classroom. but my mom helped me and it's coming together. still have quite a lot to do so good thing I have next week...I think. Reply

Thread

Link

what do you teach?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link