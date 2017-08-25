Kylie Jenner reveals all in new V Magazine shoot
.@KylieJenner reveals all for V109. https://t.co/aWAf6UQ3W2 pic.twitter.com/oHfre98Tgz— V Magazine (@vmagazine) August 25, 2017
Breaking down @KylieJenner's bare-all look from V109. https://t.co/EJWh3kFPjg pic.twitter.com/GM2t4VBmCQ— V Magazine (@vmagazine) August 25, 2017
The good sis, 19 yo Kylie Jenner shows a lot of skin and a large wig in new V Magazine editorial shot by Nick Knight.
- the whole shoot was livestreamed on SHOWstudio which didn't seem to make Kylie that comfortable as she confessed “Then I kept remembering, Everybody is watching me right now.”
- Travis Scott showed up during the livestream kissing Kylie and smoking weed live.
- photographs are quite NSFW as they are showing a lot of breasts
