Can Taylor breaks Adele's first week sales record with "reputation"?

I highly highly highly doubt it and if she does I will be pissed. Reply

Thread

Link

She won't



She'll probably sell quite well since she's sold over a million albums in the first week since 2011



But she won't sell over 3 million with streaming Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's possible with streaming tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not unless she drops a new single. That shit won't hype anything. Reply

Thread

Link

No, probably not Reply

Thread

Link

ok, but if she's not going to speak to the press, and she's saying on instagram "no more explanations, just reputation" is she basically making us listen to her album to get all the gossip? Because that's pretty fucking genius. Reply

Thread

Link

I doubt it. Not even the moms like this song lol. Reply

Thread

Link

my mom likes it but tbh i think she's just heard clips of it here and there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think that matters. Her new single already broke an itunes record. Her fans will by whatever she puts out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope Reply

Thread

Link

850k max Reply

Thread

Link

Nah



she'll break 1 mil but I would be surprised if she broke 2 mil



maybe 1.5? Reply

Thread

Link

This fucking song is growing on me and I HATE IT. Reply

Thread

Link

i kind of like this new style of music for taylor (since 1989) so i'm cool with it, but this era seems so lame. she needs to grow, not play the cute victim schtick. although honestly i kind of got a vibe from the song that it was about tom hiddleston and not the kim/kanye drama. tho again, sick of her playing the victim card for every situation. she's so fake. (and i get people craft images and shit, but come on.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA with this whole comment except I def think it's about Kanye/Kim. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean it is very easy to hate it so I don't know what you are doing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

RESIST



CLEANSE YOUR EARS



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No, it will sell on par to 1989.

Reply

Thread

Link

Why would she pick that photo for her album cover? Reply

Thread

Link

it's such an unflattering angle. she should have used the picture that was used for the orange magazine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that one is definitely better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. I actually really love that photo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We'll never know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a white girl thing?



Choker + dark lips + trendy clothing = OMGGGG AMAZZZZINGGGG LOOK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this should have been the cover

this should have been the cover Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

cuz she's edgy

shes been thru hell and has ripped shirt from all the bullet and knife wounds from ppl hurting her innocent soul and now shes risen from the grave of the little innocent girl to call out her haters 1 by 1 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's playing up her base. Trying to get her alt right sales. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She looks like a drowned rat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No way, dude. She will sell well, but not break Adele's record.



(Honestly, I'd be upset if Adele's record was shattered.) Reply

Thread

Link

Tbh I don't think anyone could break it just because Adele has such a universal appeal, especially amongst older generations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate how tight the choker looks on the album cover Reply

Thread

Link

me toooo. that's all i can think about it when i see it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

should've been tighter tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link