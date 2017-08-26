Can Taylor breaks Adele's first week sales record with "reputation"?
Hits Daily Double has posted an article discussing if Taylor can breaks Adele's first week album sales record.
For those who have forgotten, Adele sold 3.4 million copies of her third album "25" in the first week, smashing the previous record.
HDD says that Taylor is a much bigger star now than when she was three years ago when her previous album 1989 debut with 1.3 million first week sales.
Tay has already activated Target and Ticketmaster programs—with merchandise part of the big boost.
Could have a huge debut if she makes the album available on streaming at the time of release on November 10.
She'll probably sell quite well since she's sold over a million albums in the first week since 2011
But she won't sell over 3 million with streaming
she'll break 1 mil but I would be surprised if she broke 2 mil
maybe 1.5?
(Honestly, I'd be upset if Adele's record was shattered.)