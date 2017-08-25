Who won Celebrity Big Brother UK 2017

I want to cut off Trisha's hands. STOP 👏 FUCKING 👏 CLAPPING! 👏 Reply

jesus christ it annoys me so much Reply

I don't understand when or why people do this. Reply

How the fuck?! Reply

so trisha implying some fucked up~ shit happened behind the scenes is about sarah having a bed?

i should've known this troll would seek attention & try to make herself a victim Reply

She's also trying to insinuate CBB held her "hostage" because, based on the video she made the night she walked out, someone was getting medication in the diary room so she had to wait a few extra minutes to storm out of the house? 🙄 Reply

Amelia was getting her insulin shot Reply

there's more to it Reply

make sense tbh. the only ppl still watching (and cared enough to vote) were sarah/chad stans Reply

I guess I'm pleased as a Girls Aloud stan, but ehhhhh? Honestly nobody else really deserved to win out of them.



Sarah had her own private single bed coming into the show.

Multiple people get single beds, though? There's always a mix of doubles and singles. Is this really all she had? Reply

at least Katie Hopkins had her own private room, having a single bed is nothing Reply

I still don't understand why Sarah did this. I wonder if CBB is gunning to get more GA members now. Has any Sugababes done CBB? Reply

Mutya not too long after quitting the Sugababes, but she walked. Reply

i stopped watching half way tbh cuz it was the worst cbb i've seen



they need 2 do an all stars w/ tiffany, gemma collins, katie hopkins & perez.

like i know perez and katie hopkins are evil incarnate but at least they brought the drama Reply

I also want Jenna and Farrah back in that! Reply

and bring back trisha too tbh Reply

here for it! Reply

Sarah is the worst. All she did was cry and constantly think the others in the house were out to get her. Like get overrrr yourself girl. I'm a few episodes behind but I already miss Paul. That bitch was the biggest shit stirrer on earth but I lived for it! Reply

How is CBB already over when the US Big Brother has been on way longer and there's still a trillion weeks left? Reply

cbb is only one month, regular bb is way longer Reply

Sarah Harding winning CBB is the only achievement she'll ever find in a post-Girls Aloud world, let her this moment Trisha! Reply

Did Sarah come out saying "They like me! They really really like me!"



But good riddance to this season. Truly the most boring season since I started watching the show. Reply

the previous one was worse imo, I stopped after 3 episodes Reply

It ended up getting crazier as the season went on whereas this one mostly coasted the entire time. Reply

Wrong Reply

I need to catch up. But how did Derek manage to get to the end????? Reply

