Who won Celebrity Big Brother UK 2017
Sarah - 35.33%
Give it up for your winner, @SarahNHarding! 🌟🌟🌟 #CBBFinal #CBB pic.twitter.com/uqoI5iUVPW— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 25, 2017
Amelia - 29.92%
Claiming second place tonight, it's @AmeliaLilyOffic! 🥈 #CBBFinal #CBB pic.twitter.com/LWd1FaQfLv— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 25, 2017
Sam - 14.80%
Taking the bronze medal, it's @SamThompsonUK! #CBBFinal #CBB pic.twitter.com/ULlwWoY9uz— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 25, 2017
Derek - 8.92%
In fourth place tonight, it's D-rock himself, @derek_acorah! #CBBFinal #CBB pic.twitter.com/ni3pC1wK4K— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 25, 2017
Chad - 5.48%
Claiming fifth place in tonight's #CBBFinal, it's @realChadJohnson! #CBB pic.twitter.com/HQ5r0Np7TQ— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 25, 2017
Jemma - 4.83%
In sixth place, it's @jem_lucy! #CBB pic.twitter.com/8B50ENJ2EE— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 25, 2017
- Rambles on for 11mins.
- Wasn't invited to the CBB finale.
- Whines about the show being rigged.
- Trisha says Paul body shamed her.
- Sarah had her own private single bed coming into the show.
- Trisha says Sarah called the older housemates names.
- Trisha says she would've won if she stayed. Claims to be the real winner.
How the fuck?!
i should've known this troll would seek attention & try to make herself a victim
Sarah had her own private single bed coming into the show.
Multiple people get single beds, though? There's always a mix of doubles and singles. Is this really all she had?
they need 2 do an all stars w/ tiffany, gemma collins, katie hopkins & perez.
like i know perez and katie hopkins are evil incarnate but at least they brought the drama
But good riddance to this season. Truly the most boring season since I started watching the show.
