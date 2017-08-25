Swan Mueller

Who won Celebrity Big Brother UK 2017




Sarah - 35.33%



Amelia - 29.92%



Sam - 14.80%



Derek - 8.92%



Chad - 5.48%



Jemma - 4.83%






- Rambles on for 11mins.
- Wasn't invited to the CBB finale.
- Whines about the show being rigged.
- Trisha says Paul body shamed her.
- Sarah had her own private single bed coming into the show.
- Trisha says Sarah called the older housemates names.
- Trisha says she would've won if she stayed. Claims to be the real winner.


Source 1 2
