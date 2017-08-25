Toronto orchestra tells vocalists only "fit and slim" members can perform
THIS IS FUCKING WRONG. IDIOTS. Toronto orchestra tells vocalists only ‘fit and slim’ members can perform https://t.co/IZ14ayftRH— jann arden (@jannarden) August 24, 2017
Orchestra group under fire after suggesting only ‘fit’ vocalists can perform: https://t.co/L6ggQZMjxH pic.twitter.com/uQY6o8QVft— Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) August 25, 2017
- Orchestra has already shut down after "media scrutiny". Executive resigned and said the orchestra would fold after/because of this
- a former vocalist shared the email on her Facebook page, got the thing rolling
- she got a standard apology emailed after the orchestra recognised her as source
Arden Source & TheTorontoSun
btw i'm almost more offended by "lol no1curr about the musicians, they're background wallpaper"
We would all prefer skinny/hot people in our everyday lives.
I guess its just bad to vocalize it like this.
You cannot judge someone's health by their size (and that includes people who are overweight. They can be disease-free, and have low cholesterol, etc. People are all different.).
It's not about size/weight. And no, not everyone prefers someone "skinny." A lot of people like curves and some meat on the bones.
If so, then yes.
And "background wallpaper"? So not only are you going to shit on the vocalists, you're going to tell the orchestra, "LOL WHO CARES ABOUT YOU"??
Also, this is some classy shit. No one cares about or appreciates your talent if you're fat, I guess...or at all, if you're in the orchestra. Just make your sounds, vaguely sentient furniture.
Like, also if my job ever told me this, I'd punch their fucking face and quit.
You pay me to work, not give you a boner. Suck my ass.
Yeah I'm fat, doesn't mean ppl are entitled to be shit to me. It's like idiots wanna get stabbed.
Me as a fat girl? felt like shit for the rest of the time.