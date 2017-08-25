Merida

Toronto orchestra tells vocalists only "fit and slim" members can perform






- Orchestra has already shut down after "media scrutiny". Executive resigned and said the orchestra would fold after/because of this

- a former vocalist shared the email on her Facebook page, got the thing rolling

- she got a standard apology emailed after the orchestra recognised her as source

