Toronto orchestra tells vocalists only "fit and slim" members can perform

I'm so tired of this shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. It's just an never-ending avalanche of shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow.



btw i'm almost more offended by "lol no1curr about the musicians, they're background wallpaper" Reply

Thread

Link

I know, that's so insulting. "No one cares what you look like, they're not going to be looking at you anyway." Way to build morale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree, how rood. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i literally gasped when i read that line, live orchestras are my FAVORITE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read an academic article forever ago about how orchestra members are one of the professions that are classified in sociology as "non-person" occupations. in that they are often treated exactly like scenery, not human beings. they certainly don't get paid much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, that's fascinating. "non-person". damn. and we're talking about artists. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

??????? I really don't understand. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Background wallpaper? Damn. Reply

Thread

Link

thats unreal, how do you even say that to another person and think its reasonable



Edited at 2017-08-25 10:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Not surprising, still fucked up. Everyone is ultra image obsessed, and its truly nauseating. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly this is how society in general feels about unhealthy bodies.

We would all prefer skinny/hot people in our everyday lives.



I guess its just bad to vocalize it like this. Reply

Thread

Link

Thin, "fit-looking" does not equal healthy. Mary Tyler Moore was always almost stick thin and she struggled with diabetes her whole life (and alcohol). Jim Fixx was never overweight, trained all the time, and dropped dead of a heart attack at 52 while jogging.



You cannot judge someone's health by their size (and that includes people who are overweight. They can be disease-free, and have low cholesterol, etc. People are all different.).



It's not about size/weight. And no, not everyone prefers someone "skinny." A lot of people like curves and some meat on the bones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Unhealthy" bodies? Give me a freaking break. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what about all those skinny people shooting up or smoking cigarettes? are you vocal about your disgust for them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you physically tell theyre unhealthy?



If so, then yes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wanna see the person that made these decisions. Reply

Thread

Link

You just know they are probably some old fat guy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I 100% guarentee it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

5 bucks says they'll claim they were hacked and that email is not from them officially Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao for real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC. Show me a damn photo of the man who wrote this email/memo/whatever.

And "background wallpaper"? So not only are you going to shit on the vocalists, you're going to tell the orchestra, "LOL WHO CARES ABOUT YOU"??



Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah. And the fact he now wants the whole orchestra to fold is an indicator of how self immolating this guy is... Yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm reading Shrill and I just read about Lindy taking Dan Savage to task over his ridiculous fat shaming and she got to the point where she was like "yeah, and that was in 2016" and I'm like god damn it, not even years ago. We still have to deal with this. This is still a thing. Reply

Thread

Link

fatties are the best singers tho Reply

Thread

Link

well then maybe someone should buy selena gomez a few burgers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She eats at Subway a lot. Her tastebuds are dead. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ommmmmmmmmmmmmg lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's...a way to say it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, they don't say it ain't over 'til the fit and slim lady sings. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Messssssss Reply

Thread

Link

Let's agree to collectively ignore a certain someone, yes?



Also, this is some classy shit. No one cares about or appreciates your talent if you're fat, I guess...or at all, if you're in the orchestra. Just make your sounds, vaguely sentient furniture. Reply

Thread

Link

stuff like this makes me wonder why most fat girls don't just buy machine guns.



Like, also if my job ever told me this, I'd punch their fucking face and quit.



You pay me to work, not give you a boner. Suck my ass.





Yeah I'm fat, doesn't mean ppl are entitled to be shit to me. It's like idiots wanna get stabbed. Reply

Thread

Link

I dont get this this trend of saying disenfranchised people should have weapons.



Violence isnt the answer sis!



a treadmill is! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really think wallpaper should be colorful and bright to set an ambiance of positivity and joy.

Dark colors tend to bring out negative emotions and no wallpaper should be dark. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Rig the treadmill so that it shoots the bullets for you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Think about that. Think about the shit that fat girls go through, and they DON'T shoot up anyone. But men get turned down for a date and go postal. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

legit people are trash. my school filmed an active shooter vid and it was SUPER intense. The only time an entire crowd of people laughed while watching it? was less than a moment of a scene when there was a fat girl running in THE BACKGROUND. Legit saw people describe it to their friends during the next scene of the movie.



Me as a fat girl? felt like shit for the rest of the time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link