Here is the next great boy band "In Real Life" with their debut single "Eyes Closed"
For those who didn't know, ABC aired a reality singing competition this summer to find "the next great boyband". The winners "In Real Life" was announced yesterday and got a recording contract with Hollywood Records. The band consists of Sergio Calderon (16), Michael Conor (18), Chance Perez (19), Andrew Ramos (19) and Brady Tutton (15). Their debut single "Eyes Closed" was also released last night after the finale and is already #9 on iTunes.
Peaked at #24 in the bubbling under hot 100 chart.
