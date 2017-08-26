Here is the next great boy band "In Real Life" with their debut single "Eyes Closed"

Let me keep my mouth shut because I thought 1D was going nowhere.



They had an okay run, they didn't become iconic or anything, they peaked with that beautiful song.



They were together 6 years. Most boybands peak or break up in 5 years or less.

they're totally a part of the public pop-culture psyche though

Too old and ugly. Won't sell.

Too ....old?

Lmao one of them is 15 like how old is too old?

Lol oh dear

Yep. 1D only did well because they looked unassuming and harmless to little girls.

quizblorg



omg lol

they all look like bottoms



Plz refrain from these judgments until they are all actually legal

Wtf, oops did not know that



W/e they look inbred af Reply

This reminds me of O-Town/Making the Band. I still have every episode on VHS somewhere.

We were just discussing the golden days of boy bands and girl groups at work. Some young'uns didn't even remember Atomic Kitten.

What's Atomic Kitten?

You don't know this masterpiece?



I only know this song because a Jpop group covered it.



Atomic Kitten!!! I remember seeing them perform in my local mall when I was 12 lol

Fir good reason.



Speaking of British girl groups and best member redheads. Nicola from GA took a photo with the only Saturdays member I acknowledge (Vanessa) and my heart swelled a thousand sizes 💗 Reply

Well no one in the US outside of the occasional gay would know what an Atomic Kitten is.



But really we've been blessed with so many over the years. I could talk girl/boy groups for days. Reply

omfg I remember Atomic Kitten they had BOPS

I've never heard of Atomic Kitten. I've heard of the band Kittie though.....

these kids look like they're in their late 20's, rough as fuck.

Flops.



Flops. Reply

I would love a boyband with members in their early 20s.

missed out on The Wanted then

I checked out half of their performance and...wow. Just when we thought 1D were doing the bare minimum on stage 🙊

Anyway, buy Reggaeton Lento Remix on iTunes.

Anyway, buy Reggaeton Lento Remix on iTunes. Reply

Lmao! I'm gonna stick with 1D.

Good luck to them but they're not cute.

They all look like creepy wax models and I hate that they all have the same hair. Part of what makes boy bands ~interesting is when each guy is totally different from the next, so you can pick your favorites easier. Like duh.

mte this is boyband 101

Right that's what makes it fun smh

Remember that boyband Dream Street that Jesse McCartney was in? They have the same hair as the lead singer of that mess.

mte they all look like cookie cutter pretty boys. Where's the bad boy? Where's the "father figure" of the group? Where's the heartthrob?

ITA, like in BSB you had brian with that hair, nick in with the mid-part, AJ with the sunglasses, Kevin with the beard and Howie was brown.

Neither was 1D and 5SOS or Heart2Heart sis

So fugly, so awkward.

All their hurr the same

I'd like to see what they look like with different hair, cause 4/5 of them having those ridiculously high quiffs makes them look insufferable.

their hair is giving me johnny bravo vibes tbh

appropriating twink culture smh

I'll give it a year until at least 3 of them come out of the closet. Possibly sooner.

Sounds like a kpop song from a third tier boy group. Which is to say, bad.

lmaoo, damn

ouch

cnco >>>

lmao Hollywood Records, a label known for trapping disney stars and never promoting their music.... good luck!

Wow I am old, I saw the Today show last week and these young kids were on there:

Thought it was the same band but nope.







Thought it was the same band but nope. Reply

Peaked at "Hit single"Peaked at #24 in the bubbling under hot 100 chart.

lol I was literally "Who are these children?"

Just looking at them in the screencap makes me want to punch things. Nnnnnnnnnnnm

stay in school

LMAO

lol

Can't believe I missed the American Produce 101!

I think America missed it too.

