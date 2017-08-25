Saturday Night Live Weekend Update: the Eclipse, Phoenix Rally, Nazis

I like cathy anne but I hope bobby appears on one of the episodes because nothing is more trumps america than drunk uncle Reply

I feel like Bobby retired Drunk Uncle. It's been a long while since he's done that character. Reply

Trump is getting desperate - using his granddaughter for yet another photo op when we all know he couldn't pick ha out of a line-up if his life depended on it. It's bad enough that she has Javanka as her parents. Reporter: "Mr. President, do you have a message for the people of Texas?"



Trump: "Good luck to everybody." (via ABC News) pic.twitter.com/fjro4TA0ad — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 25, 2017



This new tea on the Peter* Smith investigation angle in combination with the 7th Russian diplomat dying in the past 8 months is...





Edited at 2017-08-25 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

That poor girl's eyes are screaming for help Reply

He's squishing her little hand and yanking her along. His contempt for humanity is so obvious, at all times. Reply

I sincerely feel bad for the youngest people in his + his family's family because they'll never get a chance to have an open mind or anything. It's why racism doesn't stop with old people and it's tragic. Reply

Also I need to share this



Most lucid political thought I've read this week came from guy who got suspended from Twitter for sexually harassing a cartoon cereal mascot pic.twitter.com/cW7sISCOPO — Tom Gara (@tomgara) August 24, 2017

lol I'll never get over all the jokes about him looking at the eclipse before it happened, then him doing it.Also I need to share this

Lmfao tf Reply

Damn, that's ridiculous and he's right. Reply

hahaha Reply

did celeb reaction posts to politics get banned?. I feel we haven't had one for weeks when we used to have them twice a day. not that i need to get my news here when twitter is pretty much filled with everyday shit about this admin. Reply

There is a new community made because they got deleted/rejected so often, yeah. Reply

what is it? Reply

Do people use it? Reply

Those posts would get hundreds or even thousands of comments. I wish someone would give me a decent answer as to why topics that people obviously want to talk about are being censored. It's dumb. Tr*mp is a fucking celebrity. Reply

a celebrity is literally the president of the usa but we can't have posts about him, yet we have 45 posts a week about what the casts of younger and arrow had for breakfast Reply

A lot of our posts were being rejected and I've been banned from posting lmao. So we made a politics community! Reply

I love Cecily Strong, and this character is always fun. I like the GYWYHSTTAAP better, though.



I know this investigation is going to take forever, but knowing that doesn't make it any easier to wait out.



Reply

this was genius lol Reply

i like weekend update but i can't stand most of the characters they have on. save them for their own sketches or bring back tina fey all the time. Reply

Former undercover CIA agent looking to crowdfund enough money to buy Twitter so Trump can't use it https://t.co/38MAfdi67a pic.twitter.com/pyYbSJPUZd — nzherald (@nzherald) August 25, 2017

Reply

This will never happen but would be AMAZING. Reply

She's like on 6000, it's never going to happen. Reply

I LOVE this but like how doable is it. It would be hilarious to see how it plays out. Reply

Parent

Let me start my own campaign to do this exact same thing....then abscond with the billions I receive in donations needed for such a thing. Reply

this is ridiculous Reply

This is heartbreaking. The hardship to apply, get in, expose yourself, and still be deemed not worthy enough of your rights. Fuck him. Reply

I saw a headline today that stated the Governor of Texas wouldn't be requiring people to show official ID when they seek shelter from Harvey and I was just...speechless. Like...people really are fucking sick. Reply

THE FUCK? That's not legal, right? So if people don't have ID (which plenty of Americans that were born there don't) they just have to die? Reply

that's fucking awful Reply

Wouldnt or would be requiring? Reply

W O W Reply

but he'll ID them after they try to leave the hurricane shelter Reply

i dead ass don't know what I'm going to do now



fuck my life Reply

one of my friends didn't find out he was undocumented until he was applying to college. but my school accepted him anyway and he got a scholarship. he's really depended on DACA to get his post-grad job :( Reply

NBC News: Mueller has issued grand jury subpoenas seeking testimony from PR execs who worked with Paul Manafort.https://t.co/TwTx4VD09L — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 25, 2017

Reply

CATCH ME CRYING Reply

I mean, that's something, I guess. Reply

GOP considering resolution condemning both sides of Charlottesville violence https://t.co/vl85FsOofo pic.twitter.com/ewPJX3qnSG — The Hill (@thehill) August 25, 2017



I always thought the Civil War needed a sequel...



GOP considering resolution condemning both sides of Charlottesville violence https://t.co/vl85FsOofo pic.twitter.com/ewPJX3qnSG — The Hill (@thehill) August 25, 2017

I always thought the Civil War needed a sequel...

I swear, every day I am glad I don't have kids because I don't know how I would explain any of this garbage to them.

Wtf. Way to encourage the Nazis. Reply

of course they are. Reply

I am terrified for Hurricane Harvey + hurricane season in general under Trump. This piece of shit will probably be golfing or tweeting through it. Reply

He's already wished them good luck! What else do you want him to do? It's the weekend.



Can't wait to see all the GOP asshats kissing his ass for doing a great job when he will have done less than nothing. Reply

He'll vomit out another "that's too bad" when people's lives are destroyed. Reply

Harvey is targeting an immigrant rich area, I bet he is gleefully welcoming it, the sick fuck. Reply

I'm so fucking bored while I have an early alarm, what am I doing here. Reply

NEW @POTUS signed DOD/DHS memo today reversing 2016 Obama transgender service member policy per White House official — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 25, 2017

Just fucking drop dead already, you worthless piece of shit. Reply

Such an embarrassment. I hate our govt. Reply

Definitely seems like the most pressing matter facing our nation at this moment. Glad he is all over it. https://t.co/kmrLGIALe1 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 25, 2017

I miss political posts :(

join werebel!

You made the Cole Sprouse post right? Did you ever figure out what the issue was? (If that wasn't you sorry haha)

I just replied to someone up above - I don't know how lol Click "Add Friends"?

can i join sis? i miss all the political posts so much :(

