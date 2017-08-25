Sexy Chris

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update: the Eclipse, Phoenix Rally, Nazis



Cold Open: President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) holds a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and addresses the criticism over his response to Charlottesville. Steve Bannon gets a farewell.




Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, including President Donald Trump staring into the sun without glasses during the solar eclipse.




Cathy Anne (Cecily Strong) weighs in on the rise of white nationalist sentiment.


