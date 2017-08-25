Saturday Night Live Weekend Update: the Eclipse, Phoenix Rally, Nazis
Cold Open: President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) holds a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and addresses the criticism over his response to Charlottesville. Steve Bannon gets a farewell.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, including President Donald Trump staring into the sun without glasses during the solar eclipse.
Cathy Anne (Cecily Strong) weighs in on the rise of white nationalist sentiment.
This new tea on the Peter* Smith investigation angle in combination with the 7th Russian diplomat dying in the past 8 months is...
Also I need to share this
I know this investigation is going to take forever, but knowing that doesn't make it any easier to wait out.
fuck my life
I always thought the Civil War needed a sequel...
I swear, every day I am glad I don't have kids because I don't know how I would explain any of this garbage to them.
Can't wait to see all the GOP asshats kissing his ass for doing a great job when he will have done less than nothing.