"Are You the One?" returns, cast photos + reveal of the new host!

Ugh, straight people.

Lol mte

The last season was such a hot mess but not in the entertaining way



I loved the old host giving them shit tho now I'll miss him

Last season was great!

the show needed to prove that could happen though. people were getting bored with success lol

i understand wanting a loss but the only problem i had was that it looked very clearly manipulated into making them lose

Love this show!



Love this show!

I wish there were more roundups about last season. I want to barf that Gianna and Hayden are still together

Threw up in my mouth.

Threw up in my mouth.

I'll bet he ends up cheating on her.

I liked the old host. These guys look yucky

Clinton and Demitri are the only ones who can get it.

if the "it" is herpes I'm pretty sure they already got it

The only one of these guys I'd go for tbh. The only one of these guys I'd go for tbh.

Are you saying you don't think he's cute or what? Quit being so vague, Manny!



I probably only think he's the cutest because he looks the least hetero-bro-type imo. Reply

"Somehow often ends up the side chick"

... Reply

It's a real problem, okay?!

She learns nothing yet history keeps repeating itself. It's so baffling!

Anthony's problem is that he's too nice? yea i doubt that

my thoughts exactly lol

Still no bisexual season huh

Right? She has no lips!

I want to see the other girls from her school!

Klebacker reminds me so much of Chris Pratt. Same beady eyes and no upper lip. Yikes.

nooo i liked the old host, he was hilarious :'(

mte :( the time when he told gio off was a+

lmao yessss! omg i loved that moment.

Lol I hated him. He came across so smug.

excited for this, i love this mess of a show tbh, but they need to allow gay/bi people too, a gay/bi season would be amazing to me.



screaming @ those nicknames tho, big sexy? the shad? e money? shhshisuhisuauyagusish straight men tbh Reply

they should do an all bisexual cast because then the game is harder

mte in everything

I thought this was about the Chinese dating show and got excited :(

I used to love Terrence J when I watched 106 & Park.

Andre from last season was not cute and the girl he dated Taylor also was not cute.

