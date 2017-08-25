"Are You the One?" returns, cast photos + reveal of the new host!
Our favorite, yet underrated, trashy reality tv show is back! Watch 22 men and women fall in and out of lust with each other over the course of a couple of weeks, in order to find their perfect match and win $1 million dollars!
The Host
Our new host for this season is apparently Terrence J! He acted in movies such as Think Like a Man and The Perfect Match, and has hosted Miss USA. According to his Instagram, he's on another MTV show at the moment (Safeword).
The Cast
Alexis Eddy
According to the MTV website, she's her "own worst enemy when it comes to love." She will self-sabotage in a relationship to protect herself. By her recent retweet of Stephen King banning Tr*mp from seeing his latest book adaptions, she might be a frontrunner of being ONTD's fav this season!
Alivia Hunter
She majored in architecture, but her exes have been cheaters and bad boys.
Anthony Martin
Anthony is teaches kids with special needs on the one hand, but goes crazy in the club as "Tony" on the other. However, his problem is that he's "too nice to break it off when red flags start flying." lol sure
Audrey Diaz
Apparently she goes after flawed men.
Clinton "Big Sexy" Moxam
So, his nickname is Big Sexy, but despite that, he's a very loyal boyfriend to generally the wrong kind of woman.
David "The Shad" Shad
He is very competitive, and a perfectionist at that. He's an engineering graduate from USC. Also, he has a picture in which he reminds me of Jack Stone.
Diandra Delgado
She usually jumps into relationships a little too quickly, which also causes her to ignore major issues in said relationship. She wants to be a broadcaster.
Dimitri Valentine
He's very outgoing, but actually becomes very shy when he has to actually up to a woman.
Ethan "E Money" Cohen
He is a rapper, who is secretly insecure around women. This is him showing off his skills I guess.
Kareem Fathalla
He wants to shine in the fitness industry. He often falls to fast for a wrong woman, leading to jealousy as part of his insecurities in the relationship.
Keith Klebacker
He goes for the "crazy" women; "if they are lying, outrageous, and have borderline stalker behavior then Keith will want to date them."
Keyana Land
She usually goes for fixer-uppers. In relationships, she then ends up forgetting all about her own needs.
Malcolm Drummer
He wants to become an architectural engineer. After years of playing around, he's ready to become "boyfriend" material. Sadly, he is not a drummer.
Michael Dean
Although "getting girls" has never been a problem for Michael, he falls too quickly in a relationship with someone he actually likes. Then again, he's also quick to dump her when he feels uncertainty in the relationship. His casting video.
Nicole Spiller
She basically gives guys around 4/5 chances before she gives up on them, and she's very determined to tie the knot and have babies.
Nurys Mateo
She has a guard up when it comes to love, also because she somehow often ends up as the "side chick."
Tyler Colon
Although Tyler has the beauty and the brains, he is really insecure when it comes to relationships. Instead of the chance of getting hurt, he instead doesn't comit at all.
Uche Nwosu
She usually goes for the singers, atheletes, or just in general players, in other words bad boys, instead of the nice guys.
Zoe Pugh
She was once chosen as one of the hottest college girls in America. She has trouble with boys that don't like labeling the relationship.
The season premiere is September 20th, on MTV!
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25
The Host
Our new host for this season is apparently Terrence J! He acted in movies such as Think Like a Man and The Perfect Match, and has hosted Miss USA. According to his Instagram, he's on another MTV show at the moment (Safeword).
The Cast
Alexis Eddy
According to the MTV website, she's her "own worst enemy when it comes to love." She will self-sabotage in a relationship to protect herself. By her recent retweet of Stephen King banning Tr*mp from seeing his latest book adaptions, she might be a frontrunner of being ONTD's fav this season!
Alivia Hunter
She majored in architecture, but her exes have been cheaters and bad boys.
Anthony Martin
Anthony is teaches kids with special needs on the one hand, but goes crazy in the club as "Tony" on the other. However, his problem is that he's "too nice to break it off when red flags start flying." lol sure
Audrey Diaz
Apparently she goes after flawed men.
Clinton "Big Sexy" Moxam
So, his nickname is Big Sexy, but despite that, he's a very loyal boyfriend to generally the wrong kind of woman.
David "The Shad" Shad
He is very competitive, and a perfectionist at that. He's an engineering graduate from USC. Also, he has a picture in which he reminds me of Jack Stone.
Diandra Delgado
She usually jumps into relationships a little too quickly, which also causes her to ignore major issues in said relationship. She wants to be a broadcaster.
Dimitri Valentine
He's very outgoing, but actually becomes very shy when he has to actually up to a woman.
Ethan "E Money" Cohen
He is a rapper, who is secretly insecure around women. This is him showing off his skills I guess.
Kareem Fathalla
He wants to shine in the fitness industry. He often falls to fast for a wrong woman, leading to jealousy as part of his insecurities in the relationship.
Keith Klebacker
He goes for the "crazy" women; "if they are lying, outrageous, and have borderline stalker behavior then Keith will want to date them."
Keyana Land
She usually goes for fixer-uppers. In relationships, she then ends up forgetting all about her own needs.
Malcolm Drummer
He wants to become an architectural engineer. After years of playing around, he's ready to become "boyfriend" material. Sadly, he is not a drummer.
Michael Dean
Although "getting girls" has never been a problem for Michael, he falls too quickly in a relationship with someone he actually likes. Then again, he's also quick to dump her when he feels uncertainty in the relationship. His casting video.
Nicole Spiller
She basically gives guys around 4/5 chances before she gives up on them, and she's very determined to tie the knot and have babies.
Nurys Mateo
She has a guard up when it comes to love, also because she somehow often ends up as the "side chick."
Tyler Colon
Although Tyler has the beauty and the brains, he is really insecure when it comes to relationships. Instead of the chance of getting hurt, he instead doesn't comit at all.
Uche Nwosu
She usually goes for the singers, atheletes, or just in general players, in other words bad boys, instead of the nice guys.
Zoe Pugh
She was once chosen as one of the hottest college girls in America. She has trouble with boys that don't like labeling the relationship.
The season premiere is September 20th, on MTV!
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25
I loved the old host giving them shit tho now I'll miss him
I wish there were more roundups about last season. I want to barf that Gianna and Hayden are still together
I'll bet he ends up cheating on her.
The only one of these guys I'd go for tbh.
I probably only think he's the cutest because he looks the least hetero-bro-type imo.
...
Still no bisexual season huh
She was once chosen as one of the hottest college girls in America
via GIPHY
Edited at 2017-08-25 09:42 pm (UTC)
Re: She was once chosen as one of the hottest college girls in America
Re: She was once chosen as one of the hottest college girls in America
screaming @ those nicknames tho, big sexy? the shad? e money? shhshisuhisuauyagusish straight men tbh
Maybe unpopular opinion
Re: Maybe unpopular opinion