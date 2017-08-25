Lil' Yachty takes over NYC pizzeria (for the weekend)
A look inside Lil Yachty's pizza place 🍕
- Rapper loves pizza so much he takes over pizzeria (but really it's a pop up for merchandise)
- There was a huge line
Moment Source & Tweet Source
ONTD, does pineapple belong on pizza? And is an Italian crust/bottom superior to all other crusts/bottoms?
All my sailers come have a slice a pizza with me today at— king of the youth (@lilyachty) August 25, 2017
Famous Ben’s Pizza
177 Spring Street
New York, NY 10012 from 12-7pm#YachtysPizza pic.twitter.com/phT2SLvq5U
