Pippi rolling

Lil' Yachty takes over NYC pizzeria (for the weekend)

A look inside Lil Yachty's pizza place 🍕





- Rapper loves pizza so much he takes over pizzeria (but really it's a pop up for merchandise)

- There was a huge line


Moment Source & Tweet Source


ONTD, does pineapple belong on pizza? And is an Italian crust/bottom superior to all other crusts/bottoms?
Tagged: , ,