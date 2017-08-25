Lil' Yachty takes over NYC pizzeria (for the weekend)

pineapple doesn't belong on pizza, pan(?) crust (the kind that little caesar's does or whatever) is superior but aside from that pizza is kinda lame imo Reply

Thread

Link

Ur benchmark for good pizza is lil caesars tho? This makes me sad lol. Like, what about pizza doesn't live up to the hype for you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no i just couldn't think of another common place that has that crust and idk if pan crust was the right term for it



tomato sauce is gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

give us a pic of this so-called pan crust Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wot, I love pineapple pan pizza Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pineapple on pizza is an abomination. This is a fact. Reply

Thread

Link

you are always so right! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for noticing babe! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's probably a thing only soulless people can accept. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes it does.

Pinapple, pepperoni,mushrooms with light sauce. Reply

Thread

Link

Why is this person famous?

And for how much longer? Reply

Thread

Link

He makes music Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't it bad tho?



Like that mumble rapping over a trap beat? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I already hate pineapple on its own...so it on pizza is rly disgusting 2 me,, Reply

Thread

Link

ugh dior ss 2004 was MAJOR.

the first collection that got me into fashion..

i remember going home after school everyday and going to dior.com and watching the video..and theyd only keep two up at a time and was sooo sad when they took it down..then someone on thefashionspot had a copy and sent it to me LOL..2004 was the most Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg yes. i love their 2004 collection, better than a lot of the other stuff going on around that time..

I was gonna add another icon from it !



Luckily someone on youtube uploads a lot of old runway collections going back to the 80s! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you only ever had canned? Pineapple is so good. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

spring street is the worst Reply

Thread

Link

What is italian crust/bottom? I like NY style pizza, growing up in NJ that was all there was unless you ate at like, Pizza Hut (I don't even think there was a Dominos in the area when I was little) Reply

Thread

Link

Thin as possible, black boils, beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, love pineapple on pizza. Can't do deep dish, but all other crusts on pizza is fine for me as long after the bottom is crispy Reply

Thread

Link

pineapple on pizza is stupid. don't do it Reply

Thread

Link

I think the first time I had pineapple on pizza was in college bc my roommate's boyfriend always got pineapple and pepperoni.



I sometimes get this bbq sauce base pizza with pineapple, jalapeno, and vegan bacon that's really good but I don't ever add it to pizza with like, a traditional marinara sauce on it. Reply

Thread

Link

That actually sounds delicious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One time when I was a kid, my brother and I spontaneously decided to visit his older friend Tommy, who was cute and worked in his dad's pizzeria. But the vibe was weird the whole time, and no one was really eating their food, just giving us weird looks.



So we left and I learned years later that it was actually front for the mob.



Cool story, sis. Reply

Thread

Link

so they didn't have real customers? just mob guys sitting around with cappuccinos? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were apparently real customers, but also mobsters who were discussing things that kids ought not hear. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I used to work by a coffee shop that was a front. We'd always joke it was just a money laundering operation (there were always guys in suits wandering around in the back and the staff always seemed surprised when someone came in), and low and behold a couple years after I left that job there was a raid there.



They had really good bagels though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg incredible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pineapple is ok as long as it's on a thin crust. Reply

Thread

Link

guess i know what street i'll be staying away from downtown. Reply

Thread

Link





pineapple on pizza is delicious. I like mine with pepperoni, to get that salty + sweet. Reply

Thread

Link

Same! I do pineapple, pepperoni and jalapeno. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

👆 heathens Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooo that sounds good! Salty/spicy + sweet is such a good combo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. So goooood! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactemente, you don't need to turn it into a cake, grill that shit, outbalance it with the hot, burn your face because of the liquid squirting out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea, I feel like it needs something to balance it out like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link