#KillMonEl

#JusticeForJamesOlsen



Edited at 2017-08-25 08:28 pm (UTC)

I finally caught up with Flash s3 since it's on Netflix and honestly if they don't let season 4 be the season where Joe and Harry get married, then they might as well just write Harry out permanently. Just give it to me, CW, give it to me!!!!!



Also I'm real salty about Julian being written out and I wonder how they're gonna do it. AND the good sis Teddy Sears probs won't make an appearance again this season smh.

mte, i'm so butthurt about julian leaving like that :(

Yasssssss WALLY MY PRECIOUS SON, crossover into every show on TV!

More Cisco and Caitlin/KF everyone else idc. I wish they didn't kill off Savitar, he would have been great (without the suit)

i'm kinda thinking maybe nate appears on the flash? maybe in episode 1 we'll see how great the team is doing, as led by queen iris, and how wally is takin' care of business? like maybe the nate thing is a cutaway? but ngl i would love to see wally on legends.

I think I watched four of five episodes of Supergirl's second season. It just became dumb and dull.

The writing is HORRIBLE. Reply

I know second seasons run risks but JFC Reply

the speed at which the writing plummeted was wild Reply

It's duller than dull, it turns everyone into a numbnut, good fucking gracious. Reply

Faster than a speeding bullet, one could even say. Reply

Brilliant!!! This comment deserves more attention. Reply

I LOVED season 1 but season 2 was a right shit! Like Sleepy Hollow level of unwatchable shit. After what they were doing to my bb James became clear I couldn't watch another minute. Ugh, I was so excited and had so much hope for Supergirl so what happened to it is disappointing :( Reply

I heard Maggie gets DEPORTED on Supergirl. I can't believe I stanned that show so hard during season 1. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] her dad does appear and they were overheard filming a scene where he mentions 'they're building walls to keep us out' or something like that, but pretty sure it's just one of their throwaway 'clever' political lines idk where you heard that lmao. Reply

it was rt'd onto my tl along with that stuff you're mentioning about her dad. along with something about her dad giving her some papers? or asking for some papers? idk. it's probably nonsense but i will put nothing past these people anymore Reply

Do you really think they would deport the character? Reply

i will put nothing past supergirl at this point Reply

I will lol forever if this happens. Floriana isn't even Latina. OMG! Reply

I'm here for Wally on Legends. LoT is my fave of the four now, S2 was fun and I want S3 to be fun too. Reply

all i care about is westallen finally getting their shit together and barry getting a haircut. Reply

Gimmie more Black Siren! Shame she cant be part of the fun that will be Girls Night Out

She can't be a part of it because she's a villain? lol

They'd have to come up with a reason for her to be in Central City and they aint gonna do that.

here for LOT. It was way better than the flash s3

Get rid of Caitlin/KF or at least give her something more to do and acting lessons . Focus on Iris as a journalist and stop making Barry whine/brood every season.

