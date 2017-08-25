Fifth Harmony's 3rd album "Fifth Harmony" is out

the only question here is: why Down as a single?



I liked it too? Down was a let down but I burned through this album really quickly on first listen and I went back to replay a couple. They sound pretty and this album is very relaxing if that makes sense. Down is one of my least favorites for sure though. Reply

Down was such a WFH 2.0 that I cant even listen to it anymore Reply

Sis just listen to it on Spotify they need all the streams they can get Reply

i don't have spotify Reply

You better find your way to apple music or spotify and ensure our girls their proper coin. Reply

Damn, I honestly forgot it was today because of Taylor. But I'll stream while I'm at work. Reply

I did too and I actually enjoy 5H a lot 😩 Reply

WE CAN GET SAUCED UP Reply

is it good? Reply

It's cute, way better than their second album IMO Reply

i think it's really good and cohesive on top of it, i think it's kind of a good mix between like 2000s girl group and current pop trends



it's a bg listen too Reply

it'll be lucky to be certified tinfoil #4 on iTunes lmaoit'll be lucky to be certified tinfoil Reply

It is very meh, Deliver is ok but where are the bops?! Reply

i've had don't say you love me on repeat for half an hour tbh i love it Reply

I think that's my favorite track. Reply

i loved it!!! he like that is so fucking CATCHY, it's probably my favorite beat/music wise but don't say you love me is my overall fave. it's a really solid pop album imo and i'm glad they only had ONE feature. i think it's gonna do well overall in the radio and i'm happy for them :') Reply

IA will everything you said.



Don't Say You Love Me was a stand out for me as well! Reply

i've said this in another post already but i rlly like this album. down is easily the worst song on it imo and it was an obvious attempt at recreating the success of work from home but rn i can really relate to lonely nights 😩😩😩 Reply

im excited for the music video later today too!! Reply

also the beats/drops on this album are good i don't understand why down is the onyl song that didn't have one?? dumb move for that to be the single Reply

hi mel



i love that we still have our dog ears on our user icon thingies Reply

It's a good album. I've heard it twice ad now I'm back to Dua Lipa by Dia Lipa. Reply

ok i'm not gonna say down is the worst bc the gucci mane verse is sick but it definitely didn't need to be the first single.



i love deliver tbh, and they sound really good...like better than before. Reply

I irrationally hate these girls because they remind me of my former friends who, two weeks after I told them what my PTSD trigger was, deliberately did my PTSD trigger. Reply

Wtf? I'm glad to hear they're your former friends. Reply

Right? I'm still in the stage of total blinding rage though. Edit: And also PTSD nightmares and hallucinations but I beat that before.



Edited at 2017-08-25 08:35 pm (UTC)

