Fifth Harmony's 3rd album "Fifth Harmony" is out
Our third album #FifthHarmony is now available on @AppleMusic: https://t.co/sYdVt7dAEO— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) August 25, 2017
And on @Spotify: https://t.co/GyEoejgCG3 pic.twitter.com/7t5KrejVum
I'm so grateful wow🙏🏼— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) August 25, 2017
*TEARS* https://t.co/2T8iaLw7bc— NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) August 25, 2017
So happy rn ......... 😭 I love you all so much !!!!!!!!— ♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) August 25, 2017
UNBELIEVABLE!!! PINCH ME OH MY GOSH!!!! https://t.co/aE07CkOvM3— Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) August 25, 2017
Their self titled album is currently #4 on US itunes, you can stream it for free on Spotify or purchase it on iTUNES. Which songs are your favorite ONTD?
I liked it, they sound good together.
it's a bg listen too
it'll be lucky to be certified tinfoil
Don't Say You Love Me was a stand out for me as well!
i love that we still have our dog ears on our user icon thingies
i love deliver tbh, and they sound really good...like better than before.
Edited at 2017-08-25 08:35 pm (UTC)