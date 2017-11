I liked it initially, but that chorus sucks. Reply

Thread

Link

Not the Trumpette, right? Reply

Thread

Link

She sounds like Demi Reply

Thread

Link

Oh jeez I thought this was a cover of The Mamas and the Papas "California Dreamin'" and that it was a very different approach than the original, but it's not so whatevs.



I like her sunglasses in that pic Reply

Thread

Link

came in to say this. unless it's by the mamas and papas, it probably ain't great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I admire your hustle OP. Reply

Thread

Link

What the Maria Menudos , Selena Gomez love child is going on ?! 😳 Reply

Thread

Link

Another kid's face on a woman's body like Selena. She'll look pretty youthful for a few decades. Reply

Thread

Link

that's how I feel about Miranda Kerr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She cute Reply

Thread

Link