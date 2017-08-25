ONTD ORIGINAL: T(he)SHADE Towards Kanye in #LWYMD

white nationalists love taylor, i'm sure Reply

Que Reply

disgusting. keep her name out of your mouth. Reply

I'm sure she doesnt care as long as they're giving her coin Reply

well that was her intention with her silence so good for her, the nazis still love her Reply

She enabled them by not calling them out during the election cycle or now really. Anything for sales. Heil taylucifer Reply

I remember reading how white supremacists love Taylor because she's an "Aryan goddess" so I'm not surprised. Reply

the moment I saw her reputation cover I thought it's going to be THE album for neonazi anthems Reply

match made in heaven Reply

Just a reminder while Breitbart is tweeting Taylor lyrics: nazis love her https://t.co/2ROgkcOjCc — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) August 25, 2017

has anyone read the vice piece on this? its wild lol Reply

Jfc Reply

Well, money is money, no?

I wonder what she would do if a group of Nazis came to one of her concerts. Reply

Nazis love Taylor Swift??? Lol As if she cares, as long as they buy her songs. Reply

lol, they see her as someone on their side...they're not wrong. Reply

what a fucking disgrace



she sould've done something about this (and some other matters) years ago (but she keeps quiet... smh)



sad



Edited at 2017-08-25 10:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Lol, this appalachian shade. Reply

that's generous Reply

I'm listening to Red rn and she should really just go back to country pop. Old Taylor needs to pull a Jon Snow and come back bc new Taylor ain't working. Reply

oh, but she's dead... Reply

needs to pull a jon snow



needs to pull a jon snow

lmao Reply

:( I liked red the best. Reply

I'm too lazy to find it but will someone post Charlie's mailroom conspiracy board? Reply

Bonus gif since it's one of my fav episodes:



Not the best quality, but:Bonus gif since it's one of my fav episodes:

I should have refreshed lol Reply

this is perfect hahaha Reply

I love the theory that Pepe Sylvia was Charlie not being able to read Pennsylvania 😂 😂 Reply

More Taylor posts. MORE. Reply

I feel like I read someone's last-before-the-holidays homework project. Reply

Believe it or not, I made $200 for this. Reply

Ain't no shame, lady do your thing 💶💶 Reply

sheeeeit good job. how can a sis cop a hundred or so :eyeemoji: Reply

Taylor Swift's Album Drops on 10th Anniversary of Death of Kanye's Mother https://t.co/fA4C2xNgMt — TMZ (@TMZ) August 25, 2017

Reply

Her publicist is already denying it, saying it was a coincidence due to planning around other releases but like........sure sis.

Reply

Serious question (and no, I'm not saying she picked the date on purpose), but why would she have to plan around other people's releases considering her albums usually go #1 ? Who else is releasing in November that she was afraid of going against, Weird Al Yankovic? Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taylor_Sw ift_discography If you look at her discography, literally all of her albums are released between the last week of October and the first two weeks of November. Her debut album was even released on Nov 10th. According to her fans, it's a thing. Reply

lol oop she fucked up Reply

she always releases at this time of year, and that date is special to her as well. absolute disgusting reach. Reply

I think this is just a truly terrible coincidence. She might joke about his stage or reference Hiddles/KP but I don't think she would go *that* far, even at her most petty. Reply

Wow she is truly disgusting piece of shit. I absolutely hate this skinny rat. Reply

Are you surprised? I'm sure she'll play the white girl victim narrative in a song about this ha next era. Reply

Yeah I was going to mention this!!!! I gasped irl when I saw dis earlier. Like, holy fucking shit this is wild Reply

What a desperate reach omg Reply

this is so obviously a coincidence Reply

I said this in the roundup but there isn't one thing about Taylor that isn't completely calculated and cross checked. This bitch knew what she was doing. And now she gets to be the unknowing victim AGAIN Reply

i feel like this is such a fucking reach but it's bad optics Reply

Come ON. Do people seriously believe this??? Reply

Y'all are this stupid to believe this smh lmaoo Reply

lmao so based on the comments half of you think this is a legit thing she did on purpose and not a vile click-bait reach by those professional trolls at TMZ?



No wonder Taylor has such a victim complex when so many of you are straight up pathological about her. Reply

her mom literally has cancer but people think she would make light of someone else's mom dying? i can't Reply

i don't think she is this level of petty. just a weird coincidence, no? Reply

Idk why people are so sure its accidental as if they know taylors real character...she is above nothing. And IDK whether it is or isnt accidental, but people should stop bringing it up cause im sure kanye wouldnt wanna keep hearing about it or have the day be about taylor's intentions or not. let the man grieve in peace ffs. tmz is trash. Reply

i really doubt she would know the date his mom died.. it's like the ppl speculating in the video preview post that she might reference the paris robbery. i'd like to think she understands that these are serious issues and that she has sympathy regarding them.

guess we'll see when they video comes out. Reply

I don't believe she did it on purpose (I just don't think she would stoop so low) but the idea is already out there and some people are willing to believe it. This is only gonna hurt her imo. Reply

I cannot even imagine the TMZ comments on a story like this. Just general sexism/racism all agreeing with each other, I guess. Reply

Fucking TMZ here reaching for the STars.



TSwift don't give a fuck and probably doesn't remember or care or never thought she had to care.



Reply

it's just an unfortunate coincidence Reply

I don't like her but people are delusional if they think she did this on purpose. She can't make herself look like a victim doing that. Second of all how's that actually gonna affect Kanye? Reply

I hate her but I doubt this is more than an unfortunate coincidence. Reply

oh snap Reply

It's probably a coincidence.

However, it's interesting how her stans always swear that she's a perfectionist who calculates every single detail of her career, her album releases included, but THIS, this she didn't see it coming? Hmm... Reply

tbh out of all things I'm not buying this, she's always released in the fall (it's just usually in October) Reply

We need a post to discuss this in detail tbh. Reply

Oh, come on. There's no chance that was actually done on purpose. Reply

I'm willing to bet someone from TMZ lurked on ONTD and discovered some of the user threads mentioning that and was like "Oooh, let's run with this story."



I think Taylor can deal some catty low blows, but this seems like a horrible coincidence. But the coincidence nonetheless pours gasoline on an already combustible mess. Reply

I don't think she did this on purpose, but I'm questioning now that it's been pointed out when she found out why she didn't move it. Like I feel like if that were me, even though it's not intentional I know it might seem that way to some people so I would move it. Especially if there's no deadline like the Grammys Reply

Kim and Kanye are embarrassing and terrible.

I don't buy that Taylor is a snake, tbh. I don't care what people accuse her of, I have seen 0 proof of it. Only hearsay, but I've heard equal hearsay about Katy, Kanye, Kim, etc. so I'm not here for all of this anti-Taylor garbage.

The only things I've actually SEEN PROOF OF from Taylor is; she's incredibly sweet to her fans, she's got tons of very famous people who adore her and say the nicest things about her, YouTube personalities have met her and say she's very genuine and sweet, most fan encounters I've read say she's one of the nicest celebrities out there, and she just seems like a kind-hearted person.

Kanye has exposed himself time and time again as a spoiled asshole who has no manners, no tact, and no general people skills.

Kim has exposed herself as fake, manipulative, and attention-seeking.

(To be fair, I also haven't seen much proof about Katy either, so I'm not going to say anything bad about her.)

I'm team Taylor on this one. Kimye can gtfo. Reply

exactly. people have literally nothing to go off of with their hate for taylor. when this thing came out with kim 'exposing' her, everyone was saying how they finally have a reason to justify their hate, which is pathetic enough on its own, but especially when nothing really happened and she did literally nothing wrong. Reply

This.

AND she responded, saying the part in question wasn't played for her, and that she DID NOT give her stamp of approval to the part that bothered her. So...their point was invalid.

Everything people hate about Taylor is that she's white, rich, popular, and squeaky clean aside from some hearsay her enemies have spread about her. But they'll sit here and defend Kanye all day long because he has ~issues~ ... so suddenly the ONTD feminists throw all that out the window, as long as he's bashing Taylor Swift. Reply

the phone message didn't paint her as terribly as people like to bleat on about to me but besides that point, I find it pretty bizarre how Kanye, who was responsible for writing those gross lyrics and is a proven misogynistic, a grown ass man, got essentially a free pass. really, who the fuck cares if TS said ok to the brief outline of the song he gave her over the phone? his song/video was still disgusting. I don't like her new direction/the song but once again, the weird venom some people have for her here puzzles me. She's basically harmless but people purport her to be a KKK murderer. It's...odd Reply

she lied to make herself look good BUT i can't hate her for that cause i've done that myself...



also we don't actually know to what extent kanye discussed the song with her and then he went and made the video so :/ Reply

What Kanye said about Cosby and Tyga is creepy as fuck, and let's not forget the 30 showers regarding Amber Rose. At this point I stan for Taylor cause I hate Kanye. Reply

I die at how Taylor fans act like we're in a court of law and are constantly spouting "BUT WHERE'S THE EVIDENCE?!?!?" It's been laid out several times, you're just choosing to plug your ears and cover your eyes. The fact that she even leaned into the snake image is proof positive of her getting caught in a lie.



I honestly can't tell if this is genuinely you saying this or if you're posting things from tumblr, so apologies if I missed the sarcasm.



Edited at 2017-08-25 07:40 pm (UTC) Reply

How does your Canadian ex-husband felt about her? Reply

As usual, you're here with the nonsense. Reply

I love watching people bend over backwards like this Reply

honestly

same Reply

Sure jan Reply

this post is illegible, what is even going on with this formatting? Reply

some of these things don't even relate to kanye, like the things that are clearly about tom or katy, so I'm confused? Reply

i'm sorry, i tried, i fucked up! Reply

it's okay it's just a little hard to follow. Reply

I was really confused trying to follow this. However, I will take everyone's word on it anyway lol. Reply

TAYLOR MOVE THE FUCK ON



IT HAPPENED 8 YEARS AGO Reply

kanye wrote the song about her a year ago, she's responding to that, but cute gaslighting. he dogged her for years in the media about shit that he himself did, literally never see comments telling him to move on. transparent. Reply

lol please this is not gaslighting. she gave him permission to write about her. she's just as complicit in this as he is. Reply

people complain about tswift's pettiness and then reeeeeeach for every slight bit of pettiness they could possibly ever find even if it's total bullshit. just admit you're living for the drama lol Reply

but just







@ all of this, really. It's all very amusing. She really brings out my Neutral Evil side.



lol shit, I said in a post the other day that I was slightly hoping for some I Saw the Light shade, but I never would've noticed that subtle aspect. Diabolical if true.

but just

@ all of this, really. It's all very amusing. She really brings out my Neutral Evil side.

I love how evil she looks in this gif. I can feel it. Reply

kind of ot but is there a fifth harmony post coming? or did i miss it? i'm curious what everyone thinks Reply

I didn't even know there album dropped until someone mentioned it in the other Taylor post sis...



WHAT THE FUCK IS THEIR MANAGEMENT DOING!!!!??? Reply

i noticed that there's literally no news anywhere on it, i can't tell if it's bc their management didn't bother or it just got eclipsed by swift but this is bs.



i only remembered bc spotify had this pop-up notif even though i'm not following them as artists. Reply

wait their album is out? Reply

I sent one in, it's basic but it's not like anyone cares aside from a few of us Reply

