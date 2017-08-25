snake

ONTD ORIGINAL: T(he)SHADE Towards Kanye in #LWYMD

Our good sis who wants to remain anonymous created this picture to show the world (and ofc ONTD) the SHADE Taylor threw at Kanye in her lyric video, and I, your good snake, decided to create yet another TShadeSwift post because I dont love myself        love to see ONTD imploding with hate    reasons.


Picture #1: Kanye during the Saint Pablo Tour
As the good sis KKW showed in an episode of KUWTK, Kanye shocked his fans during his Saint Pablo tour by floating over the audience. Can we assume Taylor is making a reference to Kanye? YessSSsss
Here a video of Kanye performing.

Do you hear that music? Yes, that is "Famous" where everything began!
Also "the role you made me play/of the fool" even though she wanted to be excluded from that narrative!! pretty much confirms our suspects, but is there more? YesssSSSsss

Picture #2
"Isnt Cool" and Popped Collar Kanye Shades
Who hasnt attended a concert in Kanye shades?! If you didnt you are too young, and need an education Some may argue that those shades are no longer cool, but back in the day they were the shit extremely popular! At the time of writing I do not know how or what Taylor did to create a phenomenon that took over the party scene for at least a couple of years (and i think it's still around in the rave scense The popped collar is also another signature Kanye fashion statement, especially during his "College Dropout" and "Late Registration" eras.

KKW remembers the trend, I wonder what else she remembers/knows... Do i need to say more? YessSSss

Picture #3
Is she shading Katy Perry? Is she shading her own crappy and boring song Bad Blood? Tell me what you think!
However, if we think of perfect crime most of ONTD will immediatelly think back to this post when Kim did commit the perfect crime of snake murdering. And the previous lyric is "no, i don't like you" and here my mind immediatelly goes to this iconic tweet

Is Taylor still bitter? Probably yessSSss Do band aids fix ego wounds?

Picture #4
"But I got smarter, harder, in the nick of time" probably while travelling the world with ONTD not so fave HiddleSudan!
"I'll be the actress in your bad dreams" Now, I'm not sure if here she went full shady towards everyone, and be everyone's nightmare because at this point why not .The bed reference could easily send us back to Kanye's Famous MV or to someone she opened her home to, and then left her to save the world -like British actor Tom Hiddleston who is best known for his role of Loki and his humanitarian speech. The cowboy pose, which reminds us of Hiddles's latest role outside the MCU, the references to monarchy (he's British) and the typewriter seem to lead the shade towards Loki, who btw could use it, since he doesnt seem like someone who uses enough sunblock.   Ah HiddleSwift, they could have been the next Bond couple, instead they were just our favourite scandal.. What could have been!


[Bonus (never forget!)]



Picture #5
This is clearly a reference to the most important phone call of the last few years!
in case you dont remember when Kim saved the pop world from the Taylor's overexposure, you can refresh your memory here


*Drops phone*


Do I need to say more? YeessSSSss! Because there's plenty of shade towards Katy Perry too! ...but that's for the second part of this post (if you guys want another one, ofc :) )



I'd like to remind you all that 1989 is also Taylor's year of birth not just the title of one of her albums, so you can make your own conclusions. Is it ok that someone her age still acts like this? Eh who am i to judge. But you are ONTD members so judge away, my babessss


Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Did you catch more shady bits towards Kanye in this song? Are you also a petty adult woman who cant seem to understand high school is over? What is your favourite shady moment of pop culture?
Merry SwiftMas my darlings!

