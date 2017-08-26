Cat

Taylor Swift sold 100k overnight, on track to knock out Despacito



- Overnight (defined as "between 9 PM and 12 AM PT"), “Look What You Made Me Do” was bought around 100k times.

- This is an increase of 20% versus the equivalent launch window for "Shake it Off", which went on to sell 544k in its debut week.

- On radio, only 12 hours in, the song is #36 on the Mediabase Top 40 real-time chart. Its iHeart premiere will add 20m audience spins.

- Streaming data will arrive later.

Source: Hits Daily Double
