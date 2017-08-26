Taylor Swift sold 100k overnight, on track to knock out Despacito

queen. feel free to leave her another 1000 comments with how over she is lmao. Reply

<3 Perfect first comment.

I love Britney more than life itself and she's the true Queen, but I am here for this new sound from Taylor. <3 Love ha!

I'm already saving for her tour. This will be the first tour of hers I'll be going to, and I'm going to FOR SURE be buying some good ass floor seats.

britney true queen of what?

what possibly could an irrelevant, ugly, lobotomized loser be queen of? Reply

i'm gonna listen to the album before i buy tickets for the show, but i'm liking that it's a different style from her.

I would ask why as her struggle vocals would still sound the same, regardless of the style change, but I see that isn't a factor for you.



britney stopped being a queen after her third album. everything else is just nostalgia. Reply

lmao I was gonna say "a sale for every ONTD comment" Reply

Hewsaidthat.gif



Hewsaidthat.gif

We said her and the song are trash, not over!

lol i have no idea how her posts get so many comments even she's not exciting at all...

lmao <3

Yaaaas 😘

Mte STAY PRESSEDTTTT

you do realize that posts that get tons of comments are usually filled with people bitching and complaining about the subject of said post, right? that's kind of the point of ONTD.

I love this news and i love the song lol

<3 mte you either love Taylor or LOVE her, some just don't know it yet :P



Also take that Despa-what annoying af song! Reply

Yup. I made this same exact comment in another thread about how ONTD always reacts when it comes to Taylor and how so and so event is her downfall. Her and Adele will always generate the sales and hits. Adele way more because talent but Taylor is right behind. Her damn lyric video has like 12 million views too. Even though the song is getting panned. Give it a day or two and ONTD will then claim they only said the song was bad and not that she's over but like the comments say otherwise.

People on here are really delusional as to how the public actually feels about Taylor.



People on here are really delusional as to how the public actually feels about Taylor. Reply

Lmao mte

I hadn't listened to it until a friend of mine was like 'You HAVE to hear this!!' and I listened and was like 'DAMN!' Absolutely loved it, plan to buy it this weekend!

lmao yas.

lmao taylor brings out the worst in ontd

They're all going to watch her music video and give it more views too lmao.

Good. Despacito is trash.

All I care about Reply

she won't flop. Reply

um it's Oh No Kesha Didn't already, heaux Reply

Lmao SEETHE, ONTD



Y'all would be lapping this song up if Dua Lipa or Carly Rae put it out Reply

people in the release post were actually saying they'd like it if Britney sang it lol Reply

Dua Lipa can sing tho Reply

it's not a great song regardless tho Reply

lol ia the response would be different Reply

this is the only good thing taylor has ever done



SLAY HA SLYTHERIN Reply

oh dear God, poor Taylor lol Reply

She enabled them like trump by not calling them out during the election. She has blood on her hands. Reply

a sale's a sale, what does she care Reply

Please. You know that bitch voted Trump Reply

omfg Reply

She needs to rebuke this, tbh. But I worry that'll give them more attention and thats what they crave. She should've endorsed Hillary before to at least give the illusion of discrediting them without giving them attention. Reply

'I don’t like your kingdom keys

They once belonged to me

You ask for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast'



is very 'you will not repace us' Reply

Omg D: Reply

how fitting Reply

That's her target demographic. We all know she stays mute because she doesn't care about anything but her sales and money. Reply

Lmao noooooo (but mte) Reply

So now Despacito will only tie One Sweet Day?

still impressive. Reply

The White People™ effort to dehtrone Despacito using Taylor Swift's new song is a joke, so I wrote about it https://t.co/TPp55MzYH1 — Andrea Cristina (@andreagonram) August 25, 2017

Reply

This Lamb erasure tho...

mte

lol this argument might be more valid if Luis weren't (so far) a one hit wonder on the hot 100, and the record they are trying to "save" wasn't held by 4 1/2 black legends

Parent

She is reaching your honor.



She is reaching your honor.

The song is popular in the US because el puto de Bieber, the original is way better and the record is held by a black woman , also Bieber, Fonsi and DY are awful, nah.

Parent

That song is so horrid

There literally trying to save a black woman record but think piece away!

As if Luis fonsi is such a good person bye

think pieces were a mistake

As long as Mimi keeps her record that's all that matters

Mariah Carey and her fans are probably pushing for this. Like ONTD even said that if Taylor put out a song in time, it would dethrone Bieber because her popularity coupled with Mariah fans would be enough.

Sometimes people need to just not share their thoughts. This was one of those times.



Sometimes people need to just not share their thoughts. This was one of those times. Reply

Make a post!

they're literally all white....... she tried it.

i can't get over how truly awful this song is

omg TMZ is suggesting she is purposely releasing the album on Kanye's Mom's death anniversary.... lmao okay as IF

im seeing a lot of stuff about that and honestly its such a reach... i dont like la diabla but why on earth would she go that far?

oooh that means the kardashians want to run with it

the tin hat-ers on here/in general who think this is legit...rule 1 of being calculating is to play the game well. intentionally doing that would be career suicide. People need to go outside and socialise w/ people more damn

Despacito >>>>> and I am fucking sick of that song



i didnt even realize 5H dropped their album, poor them. They're over :( Reply

They dropped it???? Was there even a post????



Its crazy how when deep down you really ain't lookin for it certain shit can just pass on by. Reply

I was thinking of making a post since I'm listening to it now

I guess I'll be also annoyed with Despacito if my radio would play the version with Bieber (other than that, I'm used that every summer we have a summer jam in spanish, heck they still play Duele El Corazon every week...).

Reply

Mte to all of this. I'd take Despacito over this slytherin chanteuse and I had no idea 5H's album was out until I went to iTunes to check that Taylor beat Luis.

