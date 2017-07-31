July 31st, 2017, 12:02 pm neuers Victoria (Season 2) will air next year masterpiecepbs Mark your calendars for January 2018: Queen Victoria & Prince Albert will return for Season 2 of #VictoriaPBS on MASTERPIECE on @PBS![First Look]sources 1 / 2 Tagged: television - british, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6161 comments Add comment
Same lol. Rufus was the whole reason I watched.
It would be cool if the show decides to portray just how much Victoria disliked her children + being pregnant.
4eva thankful to live in a place where birth control pills are free and abortion is safe and legal TBH. if you were forced to have children by your own biology against your will then you'd resent the shit out of it too.
it's sad for her kids that she hated them so much, but it was a tragedy for her that she had to have them when you know otherwise sis be living her childfree life on ontd and bitching about crotch droppings on reddit
Lbr, Rufus could have chemistry with a tree. It's not entirely the other guy's fault. But, yeah.
How much David Oakes will be on it I wonder.
If they want to focus on something other than Victoria (or Albert), I'd rather see more of her ladies in waiting or Prince Ernest.