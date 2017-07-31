I quite enjoyed the first season. I was actually surprised how much I liked the chemistry between Victoria and Albert. Reply

i really liked the first series,despite the creepy blue contact lenses they have jenna wear. victoria and albert are so cute together (but for me its albert/trains otp), especially now that creepy melbourne is gone. Reply

rufus sewell slayed me in s1. i had almost forgotten how sexy he was. it had been a long time since he had played a ~smoldering~ romantic lead, historical inaccuracies be damned, lol. and idgaf i love jenna coleman. Reply

Same lol. Rufus was the whole reason I watched. Reply

ia ia, albert is cute and all, but he ain't got nothing on rufus, lbr. Reply

Rufus just needs to do period pieces for all time. He was just so great. Reply

yeah i want him back Reply

It was a cute series, historical inaccuracies and all. Rufus Sewell is like the one white man who manages to be attractive despite having no lips.



It would be cool if the show decides to portray just how much Victoria disliked her children + being pregnant. Reply

Victoria's hatred of her kids is so fascinating to me. Both Victoria and Albert had difficult childhoods and they basically reacted to their own children in totally opposite ways. Victoria hated pregnancy (which I get because she could have died) and her kids while Albert loved idyllic family life and was far more interested in those children. I really hope we see the tension there. Reply

I hope we at least get to see the events that led to Albert finally convincing Victoria to get rid of Lehzen. Reply

Oooh, I knew she hated pregnancy, but I didn't know she hated the children. I hope to see this played out! Reply

I agree, it really is fascinating. She was really vicious to her youngest son and admittedly jealous of her oldest daughter since she was Albert's fave child (I think?). There's really deep stuff psychologically going on with Victoria that I hope the writers will touch on that when the fluffy newlywed era wears off. I think Albert wins the better parent ward by default but I wonder at Victoria's extreme dependency on him to the point where she shut down after his death. Like, was that all on her, or did Albert encourage that? IDK. Reply

sis just needed some birth control



4eva thankful to live in a place where birth control pills are free and abortion is safe and legal TBH. if you were forced to have children by your own biology against your will then you'd resent the shit out of it too.



it's sad for her kids that she hated them so much, but it was a tragedy for her that she had to have them when you know otherwise sis be living her childfree life on ontd and bitching about crotch droppings on reddit Reply

Hurray for more annoying Albert feels left out scenes Reply

all the chemistry last season was between victoria/lord melbourne so hopefully next season they try to make us believe victoria/albert were madly in love with each other. Reply

Lbr, Rufus could have chemistry with a tree. It's not entirely the other guy's fault. But, yeah. Reply

True Reply

I was actually surprised by how much I liked this since I usually don't enjoy period pieces. Reply

I can't wait until they really get into the heart of why Prince Albert was such an asshole. Reply

Their chemistry makes me so angry. Reply

And maybe I should get the theme as a ringtone, it freaks me out. Reply

I still haven't watched the first season even though I've had all the episodes on my computer for months (maybe even a full year now?). Reply

Yeees!



How much David Oakes will be on it I wonder. Reply

yay! i love their chemistry. both of them are so great in their roles. i think they're dating irl too? Reply

they are Reply

Glad this is coming back, but I really hope they lay off trying to incorporate stories from the downstairs staff. This isn't Downton Abbey.



If they want to focus on something other than Victoria (or Albert), I'd rather see more of her ladies in waiting or Prince Ernest. Reply

the downstairs storyline was THE WORST Reply

Right?! They were all sf boring, just give me Queen Vic. Reply

the downstairs bits were so shoehorned in. they felt like a totally different show. Reply

whoa Albert is kind of hot Reply

he is hot af Reply

