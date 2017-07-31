comey:shrug

The View "reclaiming my time" talking about Scaramucci's divorce & Gen. Kelly as new Chief of Staff


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Monday. The View kicked off this week with a new promo for people who watch the View called #ViewStrong. Aside from that we hit the hot topics, they talk about General Kelly, former of the Head of the Department of Homeland Security, taking over Reince Priebus's job as Chief of Staff in the 45 White House. Hopefully, he can control the rambunctious crowd in the White House. Jed talks about how she talked to 45 supporters over the weekend and said that they don't want Kelly. They want the chaos that comes with 45. ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME, JED?!

Scaramucci's wife has filed for divorce when she was 9 months pregnant. Mooch wants the public out of his private affair. There are rumors that his wife didn't like that he wanted to work in 45's staff as well as aligning his thoughts with the man. Joy says that the wife doesn't deserve the Mooch. Nobody deserves the Jersey Shore looking Harvard Law graduate.

They also talk about the ongoing divorce between a couple from Florida. The wife who is a former(?) cheerleader went to Maralago and took selfies with 45 and his family. Her husband was not having it as he was a Florida prosecutor who was a Democrat. Their political views have clashed.

They also talk about Sen. Maxine Waters reclaiming her time during a House Financial Services Committee on the State of the International Financial System. She did not like that Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin was taking her time.

BONUS: Michael Che and Colin Jost visited the View to talk about Weekend Update heading to primetime in August.

[JOY: She is yelling Make America Great Again in bed at night.]









I feel like I wrote an essay today describing the View.
