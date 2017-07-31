The View "reclaiming my time" talking about Scaramucci's divorce & Gen. Kelly as new Chief of Staff

THIS WAS THE FASTEST MY POST HAS BEEN FUCKING APPROVED. 2 MINUTES! GOOD JOB MODS!



HEY sometimes we have lives ok







I know you have lives. It's just ridiculous it got approved so quickly. Most of the time, my wait is normally 30 minutes to an hour. So yeah. Reply

not quite MLA format there OP Reply

I know. I just felt like I wrote too much just for a description of this damn episode. But better lengthy than short bullet points. Reply

maybe i'm tired but what do you mean by "Mooch wants the public out of his private affair."?



do you mean he doesnt what the public to know his business? thats stupid bc his job is going to put his life out there. Reply

Politico: Ivanka "desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve." https://t.co/LykZWNWWT4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 31, 2017

HAHA Reply

Did you see how they were quick to say they didn't know Trump was going to tweet about transgender soldiers like you can't distance yourself from every single shitty thing your father does just because it doesn't fit the calculating narrative that you're not like him~ Reply

HA jesus christ I fucking hate this family Reply

ROFL IVANKA! YOU CAN'T ESCAPE YOU ARE TRAPPED IN THIS NIGHTMARE! Reply

lol didn't she say HERSELF that she has sway over her dad? Reply

Honestly expectations couldn't be lower and she still can't live up to basement-level expectations. All people ask is for you to be a decent human and call your dad out when he's crazy. I'm sure she thinks she's doing that but bitch, come the fuck on. Reply

Damn, I love these sketches lol Reply

lol i loved these Reply

lol I loved this sketch Reply

That theme gains more relevance with every passing year Reply

FUCK LOL Reply

some of the quotes in there from jar jar vanks' old social circle are so telling



people obviously hated both of them for some time but were willing to include them socially because of their names, and now they finally feel free to cut both of them out Reply

I'm guessing Ivanka Joy is not so popular this summer with her usual crowds and is feeling sad and left out? Reply

I love that her blatant PR attempts have now backfired so bigly in her face. Reply

HAHAHA what a fucking flop Reply

omg Democrats what are you doing?? Reply

Wtf? How can they go backwards? Reply

I read this on the train this morning. My head was hurting from this. Reply

ugh, seems like the Dems are so desperate to get Trump voters. leave them alone, they'll never change their damn minds. Reply

for real, they're lost causes Reply

it's weird because on the one hand they're trying to pander to disillusioned republicans but a few months ago were trying to win over Bernie fans with their "unity tour." and it doesn't take a genius to know that you can't win at both of those, and attempting to do both of those at the same time makes anything the dems do look totally contrived Reply

yeah ppl need to stop pandering to these ppl. there's no saving them. Reply

seriously. so tired of the 'we have to win them over' argument. no, we fucking DONT. fuck these people Reply

They need to try and get the undecideds and those who didn't vote, not the Trump voters. My GOD. Reply

LoL, I told y'all that Trump's election would make Dems/America go more centrist. Hopefully there is enough backlash over this that they buck the idea. Reply

wtf are they thinking??? even if that approach catches a few republican voters, it will allienate so many democrats. Reply

I hate this current party. They are so bad at politics, how. Reply

how do we put pressure on them? Reply

They went from nominating the most pro-choice candidate ever to... this?



Like I am sick of the abortion issue too but now isn't the time to give up on standing for it, when rights are being eroded away by the hour. Reply

Will people NOW stop with the idealization of Democrats? (Pleaaaase get involved in local elections everyone!) Reply

Why are Democrats like this? Reply

lol smh Reply

the fuck



who the fuck is this guy. get rid of him! Reply

Aww, the party decided it wasn't enough to alienate POC voters, so they're gonna go ahead and make sure they shun all women to for good measure. Reply

can the left stop pandering to republicans. did they not learn from bernie sanders endorsed candidate heath mello losing to a republican that being anti-choice doesnt mean conservatives will give you their vote automatically. Reply

oh yeah, its fuck dems 5eva now. Reply

god, they really think the solution is going more right, don't they? its so frustrating, Reply

And yet people think this party deserves our undying loyalty lol Reply

"The truth is that in some conservative states there will be candidates that are popular candidates who may not agree with me on every issue. I understand it. That's what politics is about," Bernie Sanders told NPR.



"And we have got to appreciate where people come from, and do our best to fight for the pro-choice agenda. But I think you just can't exclude people who disagree with us on one issue."



Edited at 2017-07-31 07:07 pm (UTC) "The truth is that in some conservative states there will be candidates that are popular candidates who may not agree with me on every issue. I understand it. That's what politics is about," Bernie Sanders told NPR."And we have got to appreciate where people come from, and do our best to fight for the pro-choice agenda. But I think you just can't exclude people who disagree with us on one issue." Reply

Is this new? I'm pretty sure at least one of the Democrats in one of the big special elections earlier this year where people were sending a ton of money was anti-choice. There are a lot of places where any pro-choice candidate has zero chance. Reply

The DNC has always funded pro-life candidates on their initial run, they then use that to leverage said candidates into shutting the fuck up once in office.



Anywhere there's a strong Catholic vote, there are going to be a fuckload of people who will vote Democrat provided they don't have to support pro-choice candidates. There are also a lot of people of color who are also devoutly religious who lean this way politically.



Once elected, those candidates immediately toe the party line, because the DNC is pro-choice and the candidates are reliant on their PAC money. Until very recently, this was a standard political norm, and we all have a collective agreement that we just don't talk about it. But suddenly everyone seems to have forgotten how politics actually fucking work. This is about capturing swing states, not about any real compromise of our ideals.



See: Pennsylvania. Longtime swing state with a disturbingly large contingent of moderates who lean left on everything except abortion.



Governor Tom Wolf: Has a looooong history of pro-life donations. Abortion still legal here in PA? Yep. Did he veto legislation that threatened abortion? Yep.



Senator Bob Casey: Devout fucking Catholic, history of involvement with pro-life organizations. Frequently referred to as "The Most Prominent Pro-Life Democrat"

Sponsor or vote for any anti-choice legislation since in office? Nope, if you go on "Life News", a pro-life watchdog organization, you'll see that Senator Casey's currently clocking a 0% voting record with them. He's publicly declared support for Planned Parenthood because he supports their educational efforts and preventative care.



Neither of these men represents an ~exceptional pro-life Democrat, this is pretty common behavior from them for the past couple of decades. Reply

We are truly alone. Reply

why, why, why do they still think moving to the right is the answer? If people want a republican they'll vote for a republican. Not republican light. Reply

I absolutely love that The Mooch has neither been punished nor has there been a single peep about Trump being annoyed with him and the same goes for Vanks + Jare Jare. Like... I can think of no better example of how insane Trump is than not even giving an appearance of distancing himself from The Mooch. Secondly, I fucking LOVE how quickly Reince's lie about resigning on Thursday dissolved. Reply

Mooch is just a younger, better looking (low bar I know) version of himself. Dump wouldn't see anything wrong with his behavior because they aren't any different. Reply

Except he just got fired Reply

This was true until minutes ago. Oh my god. Reply

Apparently from your mouth (or keyboard) to God's ears.



The Pod Save America people just said the Reince had a big issue with Trump's pussy grabbing, and said something to Trump about it, which is why they never got along. He was so offended by it, he decided to take a job as the head person on Trump's White House.



I just saw on The Hill that Scaramucci is out Reply

Bloop @ me! I stand by the amazement that there wasn't even a peep from Team Trump about them being mad about The Mooch's conduct until Kelly wanted him out. Reply

LMAO! I am SCREAAAMING! Reply

who exactly from the white hosue is going to the washington post and new york times? trump himself? his aids? if it's his aids why are they throwing him under the bus? does everyone just hate trump but pretrend to like him so they don't get fired? Reply

I think it's like interns and just people working in the white house that are the ones leaking. Granted I don't know too much but that's how it's done on House of Cards lol Journalist have connections and a lot of the people working in the white house are afraid of what's going on or unhappy hence all the leakage. They're whistleblowers. Reply

Established sources + people who take issue with something and want to insure it gets out. The Assistant Director of the FBI was basically responsible for Nixon's take down. Reply

I heard a fun theory from my fox news-watching parents that all of trump's kids openly or secretly hated him until he ran for president. and some conspiracy theorists think now all of them want to be close to him so they'll have access to embarrassing info that they can leak.



it's no secret that jared is behind some of the leaks and/or regularly goes on background for journalists. ivanka obviously has "leaked" info that makes her look smart and capable and effective and now is backpedaling because of the tweets about banning transgender soldiers. but i've read plenty of articles saying jared, priebus, and bannon would regularly each leak info to make the others look bad because they all hate each other. Reply

They all hate each other as much as we hate them.



My friend was right when he said there are three different republicans in charge right now and none of them can agree on anything so they go for destruction. Reply

Do you really think Trump could be the leaker when you already question why his aides would throw him under the bus? Because... why would he do that to himself? 🤔 Nothing that comes out of this WH shines any positive light on him and he's a narcissist of the highest order.



As for who leaks, I bet it's a bunch of people from varying parts of the hierarchy - for varying reasons. Where there's a lot of in-fighting, there are many reasons to talk and few to be loyal. People like Steve Bannon have surely leaked something to the press if it damaged Jared Kushner, for example. Reply

i saw a journalist hint that his sources were the ppl outside the WH who trump calls on his cell phone to rant about his day lol. Reply

Jared does a great deal of it himself. He loves giving background that will paint him in a positive light even if it hurts Trump. Reince is another one who loved talking with the press. Beyond them, Trump has a pretty big circle of famewhores he is still in touch with, so you can bet some of them run to the papers as soon as their phone calls are done. Then you've got regular staffers who will leak things to show that they are in the know or because they disagree with policy and want to try to block it. Reply

This is the best thing I've seen and heard today.



so where is the petition to change your national anthem to this masterpiece? all 6 of him deserve their own grammy tbh Reply

well done



I love this meme







YES!! I freaking love this. I listened to it like 10 times last night Reply

I heard someone use the term "slow news day" the other day and I miss the way it felt to have a slow news day Reply

It's not 5pm yet which is when shit really starts picking up lol Reply

i miss obama and everything about the obamas



i really do what he's thinking now with trump basically undoing he did? like the hell trunp? Reply

Hey OP, I just want to echo what a lot of people have already said and thank you for doing these politics posts. I know you're going to take a well-deserved break soon from making them, so I just want to say thanks! Reply

Your welcome! Reply

I also want to thank you for your gif tbh! I never heard of this peachy blessing :) Reply

*When is the person outside of the zygote a "human"?



Limiting the right to choose means treating women as breeding machines. https://t.co/1yCifnT9Qo — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 31, 2017

I'm reading Hillbilly Elegy and fuck this book. It's basically a Fox conservative bashing the poor as being lazy.



Also, he says payday loans are good so fuck him. Now he's talking about how awesome Yale Law is and being besties with the Tiger Mom. Reply

Thread

I had to read that book for a class and initially when I read a synopsis of it I thought it was going to be interesting



but he manages to be all over the place and at the same time say nothing valuable



so much of what he described from his childhood that was supposed to be shocking was pretty typical where I grew up - like kids changing last names or living with random relatives to be in a better school district etc etc - so by the end of it I couldn't tell if he was just uninformed on what counts as poverty or if I had a worse upbringing than I thought Reply

He totally discounts the fact that a big huge chunk of his success is because he had grandparents who shielded him and pushed him. How many others in his hometown didn't have that but could have gone to Yale if they had his grandparents?



Also, he is not a Hillbilly. Your grandparents being from Kentucky but having left as teens doesn't mean shit. My grandparents were shoeless subsistence tobacco farmers but I don't lay claim to that as my end all heritage. Reply

not familiar with it, but i know a lot of appalachian leftists haaaate that book Reply

