The View "reclaiming my time" talking about Scaramucci's divorce & Gen. Kelly as new Chief of Staff
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Monday. The View kicked off this week with a new promo for people who watch the View called #ViewStrong. Aside from that we hit the hot topics, they talk about General Kelly, former of the Head of the Department of Homeland Security, taking over Reince Priebus's job as Chief of Staff in the
Scaramucci's wife has filed for divorce when she was 9 months pregnant. Mooch wants the public out of his private affair. There are rumors that his wife didn't like that he wanted to work in
They also talk about the ongoing divorce between a couple from Florida. The wife who is a former(?) cheerleader went to Maralago and took selfies with
They also talk about Sen. Maxine Waters reclaiming her time during a House Financial Services Committee on the State of the International Financial System. She did not like that Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin was taking her time.
BONUS: Michael Che and Colin Jost visited the View to talk about Weekend Update heading to primetime in August.
I feel like I wrote an essay today describing the View.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Edited at 2017-07-31 06:03 pm (UTC)
sometimes.
do you mean he doesnt what the public to know his business? thats stupid bc his job is going to put his life out there.
people obviously hated both of them for some time but were willing to include them socially because of their names, and now they finally feel free to cut both of them out
Like I am sick of the abortion issue too but now isn't the time to give up on standing for it, when rights are being eroded away by the hour.
who the fuck is this guy. get rid of him!
Dems still following Bernie and his ideology ...
"The truth is that in some conservative states there will be candidates that are popular candidates who may not agree with me on every issue. I understand it. That's what politics is about," Bernie Sanders told NPR.
"And we have got to appreciate where people come from, and do our best to fight for the pro-choice agenda. But I think you just can't exclude people who disagree with us on one issue."
Edited at 2017-07-31 07:07 pm (UTC)
Anywhere there's a strong Catholic vote, there are going to be a fuckload of people who will vote Democrat provided they don't have to support pro-choice candidates. There are also a lot of people of color who are also devoutly religious who lean this way politically.
Once elected, those candidates immediately toe the party line, because the DNC is pro-choice and the candidates are reliant on their PAC money. Until very recently, this was a standard political norm, and we all have a collective agreement that we just don't talk about it. But suddenly everyone seems to have forgotten how politics actually fucking work. This is about capturing swing states, not about any real compromise of our ideals.
See: Pennsylvania. Longtime swing state with a disturbingly large contingent of moderates who lean left on everything except abortion.
Governor Tom Wolf: Has a looooong history of pro-life donations. Abortion still legal here in PA? Yep. Did he veto legislation that threatened abortion? Yep.
Senator Bob Casey: Devout fucking Catholic, history of involvement with pro-life organizations. Frequently referred to as "The Most Prominent Pro-Life Democrat"
Sponsor or vote for any anti-choice legislation since in office? Nope, if you go on "Life News", a pro-life watchdog organization, you'll see that Senator Casey's currently clocking a 0% voting record with them. He's publicly declared support for Planned Parenthood because he supports their educational efforts and preventative care.
Neither of these men represents an ~exceptional pro-life Democrat, this is pretty common behavior from them for the past couple of decades.
The Pod Save America people just said the Reince had a big issue with Trump's pussy grabbing, and said something to Trump about it, which is why they never got along. He was so offended by it, he decided to take a job as the head person on Trump's White House.
Edited at 2017-07-31 06:11 pm (UTC)
it's no secret that jared is behind some of the leaks and/or regularly goes on background for journalists. ivanka obviously has "leaked" info that makes her look smart and capable and effective and now is backpedaling because of the tweets about banning transgender soldiers. but i've read plenty of articles saying jared, priebus, and bannon would regularly each leak info to make the others look bad because they all hate each other.
My friend was right when he said there are three different republicans in charge right now and none of them can agree on anything so they go for destruction.
As for who leaks, I bet it's a bunch of people from varying parts of the hierarchy - for varying reasons. Where there's a lot of in-fighting, there are many reasons to talk and few to be loyal. People like Steve Bannon have surely leaked something to the press if it damaged Jared Kushner, for example.
Reclaming My Time: Gospel Edition
Re: Reclaming My Time: Gospel Edition
Re: Reclaming My Time: Gospel Edition
Re: Reclaming My Time: Gospel Edition
I love this meme
Edited at 2017-07-31 07:40 pm (UTC)
Re: Reclaming My Time: Gospel Edition
i really do what he's thinking now with trump basically undoing he did? like the hell trunp?
Also, he says payday loans are good so fuck him. Now he's talking about how awesome Yale Law is and being besties with the Tiger Mom.
but he manages to be all over the place and at the same time say nothing valuable
so much of what he described from his childhood that was supposed to be shocking was pretty typical where I grew up - like kids changing last names or living with random relatives to be in a better school district etc etc - so by the end of it I couldn't tell if he was just uninformed on what counts as poverty or if I had a worse upbringing than I thought
Also, he is not a Hillbilly. Your grandparents being from Kentucky but having left as teens doesn't mean shit. My grandparents were shoeless subsistence tobacco farmers but I don't lay claim to that as my end all heritage.