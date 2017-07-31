She looks like Hailey Bennett in that still. Reply

is that not Haley Bennett???



Omg wtf I did not realize that was JLaw. What the fuck? Reply

Ikr? lol It's weird. Reply

i think it's a painting? Reply

they don't really look alike to me but I'm in the minority because a bunch of people thought it was J Law in the Girl On The Train previews and the Hardcore Henry previews when it was actually Haley Reply

I see it too but I already think they're very similar. They're both pretty but I find Haley a sexier, hotter version of JLaw. Reply

Ohh wow I just googled Haley Bennet cause I didn't know about her and damn she's like Jlaws twin lol Reply

i was thinking more of a younger Laura Linney Reply

she looks like a hybrid of Annette O'Toole and Frances Conroy imo Reply

i see it here i see it here Reply

I'm intrigued Reply

lmao I can picture her screaming "MURDERER" with that screamy face she makes Reply

Link





idk what ur talking about Reply

mte the second i heard it Reply

noah excluded i've honestly loved every dumb melodramatic movie aronofsky's made so i'm excited for this, glad he's going back to his roots!!! less stone ppl and more unnecessary overacting pls! Reply

"Black Swan" is such glorious trash. I can't believe people try to claim it's a serious film, or that Portman won an Oscar for it. Reply

I liked the movie but found Portman's acting too constipated like she was trying SO hard to "act" that I couldn't relate to her character. Reply

lmao I watch it bc its got my fave things ballet and anorexia but goddamn it was such a joke and then Portman tried to claim she was doing almost all of the dancing



bitch u wish I can tell by the feet when it's her dance double and it's a LOT Reply

Hell, I ADORE The Fountain but I'm also very biased as I love Hugh Jackman. We got three different versions of him and that bathtub scene was damn hot. Reply

wonder if this movie will flop? Reply

depends on how well it reviews imo... also wonder what the budget was Reply

I read somewhere it's $13million Reply

Even if we barely have info on the film I still highly doubt it tbh. If the film had a bigger budget ala The Fountain (~40m) I don't think it'll have this type of campaign. Darren's films usually do pretty well so no reason to think this would be different Reply

Idk Aronofsky is annoying but this is intriguing me. Reply

jlaw's acting lmao.... Reply

lmao i just can't Reply

lol the fuck Reply

Link



JLaw preparing haself for award season Reply

Link

A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.



so....... like, dem guests got no chill in her own home huh?



i wiki'd dis and the plot reads:so....... like, dem guests got no chill in her own home huh? Reply

i'm intrigued Reply

I mean... okay. I could go for a thriller which this looks like it is. Reply

maybe her boyfriend starts fucking her mom??



idk??????



i liked black swan so I kinda have high expectations for this. Idk about her acting skills though.



i'm kind of icked they're fucking as well. Reply

Link

I read that Javier was a cult leader and she was like brainwashed. I haven't read anything about the mother and the brothers.



Edited at 2017-07-31 06:21 pm (UTC) Reply

