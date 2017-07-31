ONTD Roundup

They killed my boy Biggie



Someone gave me 2 free VIP passes to Panorama yesterday and I had so much fun even though I got punched in the head during the Nine Inch Nails set. I’m going to see them again tonight and my bank account is not happy about it but I am lol. Reply

HAHAHA yeah I actually got hit in the head twice. Some dude cracked his jaw on the back of my head later after the initial punch. Reply

Here's a bonus of my dog eating ice cream.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]





Monday mood:Here's a bonus of my dog eating ice cream. Reply

Such a messy eater :P Reply

lol, what a cutie. He's just like, "Gimme that cone!" Reply

So dignified! Reply

dogs eating ice cream is too cute Reply

om nom nom nom! Reply

Aww, your puppy is precious! <3 Reply

My pup just followed your pup! Reply

I'll follow back right now!! Reply

HE'S SO PRECIOUS OH MY GOD





Do you get HBO with those satellites for ears?!! Reply

omg!



i was not ready for the level of cute! Reply

it's monday in GoT season. that means i spend all of monday just reading threads about the previous episode.



now ive fallen into a spoiler wormhole in r/freefolk. Reply

i hate spoilers so much Reply

i cant help it. with this show i know that there's a chance my faves wont make it. so im reading bc i need to mentally prep what happens to them before i see it on screen. Reply

Same! I'm also anxiously waiting for my favorite recappers/reviewers to upload videos and podcasts. Reply

Lol I do the same thing (minus the spoilers). Ugh, yesterdays ep was so good. Reply

Haha same. These Mondays always go so fast because I'm reading so much GoT stuff Reply

Working 3 days this week, and I'm already in Friday mode Reply

Lucky. I'm working 6 straight with 2 overnights at the end of the week. :( Reply

We went to my Aunt's this weekend on Saturday and we had to go through Pasadena so the traffic was AWFUL.



We only found out as we were looking for parking that the freaking Metallica concert was at the Rose Bowl Reply

i love tuna so much. its the best thing baby jesus made, after jenny. Reply

i just ordered an ahi tuna salad bowl for lunch and you just made me more excited. and i'm making your run-of-the-mill tuna (for lettuce wraps) later!



ALL TUNA ALL THE TIME Reply

i love seared ahi. mmmmmm Reply

tuna is amazing. best thing ever!! Reply

I just had a sesame tuna salad 🙏🏽 Reply

It's so freaking delicious. I had a shit ton of yellowtail and ahi sushi on Friday. <3 Reply

I saw Warrior today and it's such a great movie. Reply

Will adding more women to Border Patrol help the agency shed its reputation for violence?https://t.co/GX4GEjQacj pic.twitter.com/NAjr5bvZBy — Mic (@mic) July 29, 2017



...no. no it won't.



Conservatives: Lets round up Muslims and put them in camps



Liberals: HIRE 👏 MORE 👏 WOMEN 👏 GUARDS 👏 — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) March 9, 2017 ...no. no it won't. Reply

lmao that last tweet is so spot on it makes me wanna puke Reply

Can we talk about how Brazilians are coming for Perez. It's glorious! Reply

Ooh what's happening? Reply

I honestly don't know, but I love how he's getting dragged lmao. Reply

I don't know why he still bothers. Nobody likes his ass. Reply

He tried to fuck with Queen Cuca and he deserves everything terrible in this world! Reply

I don't drink, but after paying $600 for bills today, I wish I did. Reply

So follow-up to that: On Saturday said boy asked if I wanted to go to an art museum with him, so we did that, got gelato, went back to his hotel room, smoked a blunt, and [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I sucked his dick lmao. (We fooled around and would've gone ~further but I was on day 1 of my period. I'm not mad about it tho.) We also laughed at whatever weird programs were playing on the hotel TV and ate more desserts and did other cute shit.



Also we found out we're the same age and are both 1st gen so that was neat.



And now he's back in his own city. It was kind of beautiful tbh! I mentioned in FFAF [somewhat giddily] that I was walking down the street and met a cute boy who's from out of town and he got my number.So follow-up to that: On Saturday said boy asked if I wanted to go to an art museum with him, so we did that, got gelato, went back to his hotel room, smoked a blunt, andAlso we found out we're the same age and are both 1st gen so that was neat.And now he's back in his own city. It was kind of beautiful tbh! Reply

Aww, that sounds like a great fling. Reply

1st gen means you moved here when you weren't a little kid, right? Reply

I've always used it meaning you're the first gen born here / your parents are immigrants. I've seen it used for your definition too tho! Reply

Parent

That's awesome! Glad you had a fun time with it all. Reply

Those are the best ways to spend a (Fri)day. So happy for you. Reply

get it, get it! Reply

that sounds like such a lovely rom com Reply

perfect little fling, tbh. Reply

Get that diq, boo! Reply

Yassss girl! Reply

So you know how I mentioned a writer comm for ONTD but it never came to fruition?

Would anyone be interested in that still, but on Discord? Reply

Video: While So Many Artists Keep Mum, Chicago Rapper Vic Mensa Has Blasted R. Kellyhttps://t.co/VIrxkrv0v3 pic.twitter.com/g4KdR9e6eN — Chicagoist (@Chicagoist) July 31, 2017





👏 Also Reply

Read about this earlier and I'm really glad he said something because I feel like R. Kelly and his predatory ways have been going for so long and it just gets swept under :( Reply

Finally. These men gotta stop protecting these monsters in the name of the old boys club. Protecting these girls, especially because they're going black girls, is far more important. Reply

Good for him! Reply

