ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, July 30, 2017:
- After Show: Did Matt Bomer Know He Was Gay In High School?
- Weekend Box Office: Dunkirk wins the weekend again
- Lil Duval Jokes about Killing Trans Women + Misgenders Janet Mock on The Breakfast Club
- Laverne Cox and Janet Mock call out Lil Duval and The Breakfast Club for transphobic commentary
- Jesse Williams says feminism is only about white women
- Perrie Edwards changes lyrics to shade Gigi Hadid, Jade cracks up
- Harry Styles is the first person to ever have #1 debut for a single, album and a movie
- Game of Thrones: Season 7 Episode 4 Preview
happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
Here's a bonus of my dog eating ice cream.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Do you get HBO with those satellites for ears?!!
i was not ready for the level of cute!
now ive fallen into a spoiler wormhole in r/freefolk.
We only found out as we were looking for parking that the freaking Metallica concert was at the Rose Bowl
ALL TUNA ALL THE TIME
...no. no it won't.
So follow-up to that: On Saturday said boy asked if I wanted to go to an art museum with him, so we did that, got gelato, went back to his hotel room, smoked a blunt, and [Spoiler (click to open)]I sucked his dick lmao. (We fooled around and would've gone ~further but I was on day 1 of my period. I'm not mad about it tho.) We also laughed at whatever weird programs were playing on the hotel TV and ate more desserts and did other cute shit.
Also we found out we're the same age and are both 1st gen so that was neat.
And now he's back in his own city. It was kind of beautiful tbh!
Would anyone be interested in that still, but on Discord?
👏
Or that my cousin gets me a job selling and maintaining accounts for remote wi fi services.