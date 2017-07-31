Lana Del Rey's 'Lust for Life' debuts at #1

yesssssssssssss!!!! i'm so proud of her :)



also, lmao that billboard counted the free streams and meek still came in third



Edited at 2017-07-31 04:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yesss. I hope she releases "In My Feelings" as a single. Reply

Thread

Link

finally, someone with taste! ita. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand people who hate that song tbh, it's a clear standout on the album imo! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



I'm not even a fan and I'm happy for her. I'm not even a fan and I'm happy for her. Reply

Thread

Link

good Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaaaaaaas Queen! I guess my peaches aren't ruined. Reply

Thread

Link

i love those parts in the song sooooooooooo MUCH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love how she's cutesy with the "bitch" and angsty with the "fuck" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i would be so mad if either of those losers ended up getting it, congrats to my token problematic white bae Reply

Thread

Link





"and is likely to be the only one in the top 20." Reply

Thread

Link

Is that Arya? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maisie looks so cute here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen Reply

Thread

Link

YASSSSSSSSS 13 Beaches is still iconic. Reply

Thread

Link

it changed my life sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it changed my life sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it changed my life sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for her. That album artwork always makes me laugh. I like the album. There are 2 songs I would have removed and I would have placed the songs in a different order for maximum pleasure. Reply

Thread

Link

i almost feel like it's deliberately a bit humorous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's miles better than the tragedy that was the honeymoon cover, wtf was that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Very true. Her smile in this one just says "oops I farted" and it makes me laugh. I dunno. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks cute but i don't like the background or the colours Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The smile is a bit awkward, but I LOVE the whole ~daisies on my glam hippie hair~ lewk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

out of curiosity how would you reorder the album? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What 2 songs and what's the order? And would you include Architecture? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love the cover, it's so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

talent always wins Reply

Thread

Link

Good. Lana is problematic af but I just can't get behind Tyler's pro rape self hating black woman hating ass getting number 1 even if his album is dope.







Edited at 2017-07-31 04:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Slay, queen!



Get Free is life-changing. Reply

Thread

Link

Lana is probably one of the few artists I feel confident in preordering blindly - this album is so good and deserves its success. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg the barbz came through Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We did it 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking that too! Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao nnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link