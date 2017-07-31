Lana Del Rey's 'Lust for Life' debuts at #1
.@LanaDelRey’s Lust For Life debuts at No. 1. https://t.co/tfbuThMCAS pic.twitter.com/shOxWhcfwZ— The FADER (@thefader) July 31, 2017
With 103,085 copies sold Lana narrowly beat Tyler the Creator and Meek Mill whose albums sold 100,641 and 98,595 copies respectively.
Lana is the only female artist in the top ten and is likely to be the only one in the top 20.
This is Lana's 2nd #1 debut.
SOURCE
also, lmao that billboard counted the free streams and meek still came in third
I'm not even a fan and I'm happy for her.
Get Free is life-changing.