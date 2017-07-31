First image of Zazie Beetz suited up as Domino from Deadpool 2
Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017
As production continues on the film, Ryan Reynolds released the first image of Zazie Beetz suited up as Domino from Deadpool 2. Zazie was one of many great actors up for the role of Domino including Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures), Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond), Stephanie Sigman (Spectre), and Sylvia Hoeks.
Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1st, 2018.
How are you liking her look?
Twitter Source
She is so gorgeous
SO EXCITED
I wonder why Kerry and others turned this role down, though?
then i learnt to read *sigh*