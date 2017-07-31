First image of Zazie Beetz suited up as Domino from Deadpool 2

honey you know imgur doesn't work here and hasn't for like ever, right? Reply

the gif is showing up for me??? Reply

GDI, I wish we had a banner that said this, or something. It's so annoying... Reply

so boob-tastic tbh, but she looks good Reply

I just did a google image search and her boobs don't look ANYTHING like that. why is this ridiculousness still happening in advertising? Reply

I'm seeing several pictures where she's showing her cleavage that way. Gorgeous boobs, btw. Reply

umm, the boobs in the deadpool image are like a DD/F cup. She looks like she's a solid C. I'm not criticizing her, I'm referencing false advertising contributing to body mismorphia. I work with teens and see this shit all the time Reply

post an candid/red carpet picture where they look like they do in the deadpool image Reply

Right? This isn't the first one where we see her boobs like this.

Reply

Yeah they are kinda fantastic and I dunno this doesn't seem as bad as it could have been. Just the right amount I suppose. Reply

Thank god they didn't make her white. I was afraid they would cast her and then make her albino or whatever. Anyways she looks great!! Reply

She reminds me of Angel Coulby in that pic. Reply

mte Reply

Wherever did she go Reply

I thought Janelle landed this role. Reply

It ws rumored she was a strong contender. I was sad but I think Zazie will do a good job. Reply

She is so gorgeous Reply

I'm feeling it! Reply

Deadpool 2 can't possibly come out soon enough. Reply

LMAO YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAS



SO EXCITED Reply

Her hair is amazing. I may watch this movie for her, even though I haven't seen the original yet.



I wonder why Kerry and others turned this role down, though? Reply

I'm happy with the casting but not gonna lie, would have been curious to see what Sofia Boutella did with the role. Reply

sofia for all the roles tbh. she's so great Reply

ugh i saw that list of actresses and was like, "wow that's a lot of female characters, HEARTEYES MOTHERFUCKER"



then i learnt to read *sigh* Reply

lol if the movie was full of female main characters i would actually watch this franchise Reply

