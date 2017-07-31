HBO confirms hack, upcoming episodes of Ballers and Room 104 leaked online, maybe new GOT script

Has anyone seen the first Room 104 episode? I read it's an episodic anthology series that ranges from horror to drama. I'm gonna give it a try as I do tire of seasonal anthologies. Reply

Thread

Link

I watched it last night*



Forgot a word



Edited at 2017-07-31 04:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched it, it was just as you described and pretty good. Short though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first episode was alright. Pretty predictable, but I'll give it another shot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ralphie was Twilight Zone-esque but I read that's it's not all like that. I'm excited for the mostly all-dance episode, and the guy who has to coach his mother through uploading something from his home computer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, I wish all things bad for HBO, considering they still want to go ahead with confederate Reply

Thread

Link

ok cool pls leak the whole season, the script for next season, and TWOW. Reply

Thread

Link

They hacked HBO and all they got was Ballers? Reply

Thread

Link

Right? Maybe they have the rest of GoT and are asking HBO for money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was going to say... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte. What a waste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never even heard of this show in my life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's the new entourage or some shit; it stars the rock, it's in it's third season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte im so pissed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How sad is your life that you feel the need to steal or watch leaked tv episodes? You really can't just wait? Seems kind of pathetic to me. Reply

Thread

Link

There was a leak of the first three episodes of a tv show.. I think it was GOT (I can't remember the name of the show) and everyone just went and watch it, then it was the most boring month ever because there were no new episodes until a lot of time later. That will teach people hahaha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And people were being super dicky and spoilery in the episode discussion posts. It's happening again with all those supposed spoiler leaks about this season. Go ahead and ruin it for yourselves but leave the rest of us in peace please! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya that was got season 4 i think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Since i download everything snyway. I might as well lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't see how this hurts HBO. So someone watches these episodes and wants more so they pay for HBO. HBO doesn't care about real time viewers, do they? Just subscription numbers. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sure viewership matters to them too, but yeah it's all about the subs since that's where they make money.



i mean, 1.5 TB is fucking huge. if that includes the rest of this season's GOT, and people go out and find/dl/watch them online before they air, then people can cancel their subs right there and then (my brother, for instance, subscribes to HBO ONLY when GOT airs, and then cancels it). that would hurt HBO.



plus it's more about how this could be the start of more frequent breaches. in the short- and long-run that will start to hurt networks, production companies, etc



Edited at 2017-07-31 04:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't like leaks. I prefer to just watch when it airs so I can discuss live with everyone else. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao the GoT script getting out is meaningless at this point since we've already had detailed descriptions of every episode of the season from reliable leakers. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate it when things leak, spoilers become unavoidable. You pretty much have to avoid all things show related until the whole season airs if you don't want to be spoiled. Reply

Thread

Link

They deserve it just based on what a piece of shit the hbo go app is.



Reply

Thread

Link

that stupid bullshit froze midway through GOT yesterday, i was so annoyed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor dat





May all thier stuff be hacked until the cancel Confederate Reply

Thread

Link

insecure is spared. i hope the #confederatecurse is real and thatis spared. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would rather wait and have shit to watch on sunday Reply

Thread

Link

Why can't hackers leak Sallie Mae? I really don't give a fuck about leaked episodes of GOT, it's not that serious. Removing my debt on the other hand, that's something I can support 100% Reply

Thread

Link

Student loan corporations (+ Nelnet) must have the best security encryption known to man because damn near everything is hackable except them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link