HBO confirms hack, upcoming episodes of Ballers and Room 104 leaked online, maybe new GOT script
Exclusive—HBO hacked: Upcoming episodes, #GameOfThrones data leaked online https://t.co/1ItzbEWnhy— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 31, 2017
- Hackers stole 1.5 terabytes of HBO data, and released upcoming episodes of Ballers and Room 104 online so far, as well as what might be the script for the next Game of Thrones episode, called 'The Spoils of War'.
- Hackers are threatening that more will be released. This is the note they sent out on Sunday:
“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”
i mean, 1.5 TB is fucking huge. if that includes the rest of this season's GOT, and people go out and find/dl/watch them online before they air, then people can cancel their subs right there and then (my brother, for instance, subscribes to HBO ONLY when GOT airs, and then cancels it). that would hurt HBO.
plus it's more about how this could be the start of more frequent breaches. in the short- and long-run that will start to hurt networks, production companies, etc
May all thier stuff be hacked until the cancel Confederate