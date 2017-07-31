Playwright and actor Sam Shepard is dead at 73

Omg, RIP Reply

WHAT? I hadn't heard that. at all. wow. that's shocking. poor guy. I hope his passing was easy. ALS is one of the worst diseases. Reply

Added it in. What a terrible way to go. :( Reply

my uncle has ALS, it's a terrible battle Reply

RIP Reply

Aw man. Reply

AWw. RIP. I was just reading up about the East Village and read a few parts about him. Reply

I always liked him. he was a great writer. good actor. he seemed like he had a lot of depth. he was a thinker, and i remember noticing that in every interview of his I ever read or saw. deeply private, but a man with compassion, and a lot of ghosts.

He was an interesting and creative person. RIP. Reply

omg no :/ Reply

My dad's best friend died of an ALS related condition. It is such a cruel and terrible disease. I think it's even worse than cancer because your brain is totally sharp and functional but you can't talk, walk, write or even eat. You are a prisoner in your own body.



Edited at 2017-07-31 03:50 pm (UTC) Reply

god, how awful. ALS is just terrible.



RIP Sam



he was such a good actor. Loved him. Reply

ALS, how horrible. Rest in peace, thoughts with family and friends. Reply

Days of Heaven is one of my favorite movies of all time--his performance was just so tender & moving. RIP <3 Reply

I'm going to rewatch Days of Heaven tonight. That weathered quality mixed with kindness really made me fall for his character. Reply

Oh no, ALS is so terrifying. That documentary Gleason disturbed the hell out of me. So sorry to hear this; his work was brilliant. Reply

2016 is still claiming lives even in 2017.



RIP Reply

