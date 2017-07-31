Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Playwright and actor Sam Shepard is dead at 73


  • As an actor he appeared in Days of Heaven, Frances, Steel Magnolias, The Notebook and August: Osage County among other films

  • He was a Pulitzer prize winning playwright who also wrote for film including co-writing Paris, Texas

  • Shepard was in a relationship with Jessica Lange from 1983-2009

  • He died from complications from ALS

