Playwright and actor Sam Shepard is dead at 73
Breaking News: Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, is dead at 73 https://t.co/ZYBfJuondg— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 31, 2017
- As an actor he appeared in Days of Heaven, Frances, Steel Magnolias, The Notebook and August: Osage County among other films
- He was a Pulitzer prize winning playwright who also wrote for film including co-writing Paris, Texas
- Shepard was in a relationship with Jessica Lange from 1983-2009
- He died from complications from ALS
RIP
Omg, RIP
Edited at 2017-07-31 03:50 pm (UTC)
RIP Sam
he was such a good actor. Loved him.
RIP