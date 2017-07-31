king manbun

HBO Responds to #NoConfederate Campaign



source

"We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around Confederate. We have faith that [writers] Nichelle, Dan, David and Malcolm will approach the subject with care and sensitivity. The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see."

#NoConfederate trended on no.2 worldwide (no.1 in the US) during last nights GoT episode
