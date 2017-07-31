HBO Responds to #NoConfederate Campaign

So basically, ''Wait until you see it to hate it!'' kinda approach?



Excuse me, I can dislike/boycott whatever I want whenever I want!



Edited at 2017-07-31 03:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

No, it's a wait until all the alt right fuckers subscribe to HBOgo and we get all their fucked up money so we don't even need to pretend to listen to anyone else anymore... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Scam them racists, HBO! No really, I hope they get those subscriptions you said and then never give a s2 to this mess Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I HOPE THE WHOLE GOT LEAKS





FUCK THEM Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No! You have to wait until after you see it before you can decide not to see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Except it's still a terrible idea, guys. Reply

Thread

Link

Literally fuck off.



This pisses me off even more because you know they're creaming themselves over all this fun tee promotion instead of actually listening to the fucking problems Reply

Thread

Link

I hope the critics rip them to shreds and they lose out on money.



Fantasy films and shows get away with all their racist antics because it's all made up. But they don't have that barrier when this was a possibility of happening back in the day. (Slavery never ending, I mean) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. The scary thing, though, is that slavery didn't end but changed so much that it's out of sight out of mind for many (non-poc) people. The prison industrial complex is the modern equivalent. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mhm. its just very disrespectful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's nothing to see when the whole premise revolves around the fact that slavery never ended. I don't need to be reminded of the fact that millions of Black lives were lost (including tortured, raped, mutualized) and there will definitely be an expansion that will cross over to other people of color being chained up and treated as slaves.



Watch them enslave a white person and say "see, in this alternate reality, even white people get treated badly." Reply

Thread

Link

thank you for yet another succinct explanation of a social issue and why we should be offended. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What r u even getting at lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

get ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yawn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why did they think this was a good idea anyway for a show? Reply

Thread

Link

cause this kind of thing is a mere philosophical discussion for white people rather than a fear/reality/trigger like it is for black people



(last edit, i cannot type wow)



Edited at 2017-07-31 03:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope they spend millions of dollars on this show and go ahead and make it.



Why?



So when it flops and people are boycotting all their other shows, they can see that karma is fucking real and in 2017 we are not here for this fucking bull shit.



I hope this is the hill HBO dies on. Good riddance with this shit.



Edited at 2017-07-31 03:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

we've got the prison system and know modern day slavery exists! we don't need an "alternate reality" show about it. Reply

Thread

Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no further comment needed and I hope someone brings this up to them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right we don't need to explore these subjects. There are still major traces of America's slavery present in our society. And slavery is still a thing.



We don't need this 'what if' scenario Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. why not use all that money to do a good documentary about that and show all the human rights violations and institutionalized racism? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's called 13th. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if it's in its infancy, then that makes it all the easier to drop because they haven't spent any money on it. so just do yourself a favor, HBO, save that cash and put it towards something better. Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-07-31 03:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holt stays having the best lines in the show lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolol i love holt sfm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holt remains the gay uncle i've always wanted (i mean, i love my real gay uncle, but honestly, he can't hold a candle to Holt) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"The project is currently in its infancy"



ok then it shouldn't be much of a hassle to drop it altogether, fucking assholes Reply

Thread

Link

oh jfc, what a non-response. Can they seriously not understand why this is a particularly terrible idea now?? We're living under a dictatorship of a dude who presumably wants this to be true irl (I mean, assuming he understands what the Civil War was, which I doubt). It's just so amazingly wrong-headed. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope this flops harder than Vinyl. Reply

Thread

Link

HBO really lost it somewhere along the way. They made so many bad, disastrous decisions. Turning down Mad Men and Breaking Bad, failures with Fincher and McQueen, and so many more. And now this... Reply

Thread

Link

Postponing Westworld until 2018, wtf is that bullshit. It's a brand new show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That one makes sense since its SO FUCKING EXPENSIVE. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You'd think they would have learned their lesson. They did the same thing with Rome back in the day and then killed it after two seasons because of the cost. We did get Game of Thrones out of that though so maybe they'll make up for it later. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I didn't know about that. I'm glad it worked out that way 'cause I could definitely see them wanting a bunch of rape and gratuitous nudity in Mad Men 'cause "It's the 60s! It's accurate! Awareness!" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate that they killed the McQueen series. Fucking Vinyl ruining everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol They wasted 100 mill on that Vinyl flop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Game of Thrones is the only thing keeping the lights on at HBO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me: Still bitter about Carnivale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean at least people are boycotting before you've made it. Take a hint before you invest money. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? The people are trying to do HBO a favour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have any famous people slammed this? i bet if some big names got behind the boycott and it got even more publicity, hbo would be more nervous. Reply

Thread

Link

david harewood did the day it was announced that hbo picked it up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably waiting to decide if they want a part or not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link