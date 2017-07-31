HBO Responds to #NoConfederate Campaign
"The project is currently in its infancy so we hope people will reserve judgment until there is something to see" https://t.co/1pzpqoeo7f— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 31. Juli 2017
source
"We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around Confederate. We have faith that [writers] Nichelle, Dan, David and Malcolm will approach the subject with care and sensitivity. The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see."
#NoConfederate trended on no.2 worldwide (no.1 in the US) during last nights GoT episode
Excuse me, I can dislike/boycott whatever I want whenever I want!
Edited at 2017-07-31 03:05 pm (UTC)
FUCK THEM
This pisses me off even more because you know they're creaming themselves over all this fun tee promotion instead of actually listening to the fucking problems
Fantasy films and shows get away with all their racist antics because it's all made up. But they don't have that barrier when this was a possibility of happening back in the day. (Slavery never ending, I mean)
Watch them enslave a white person and say "see, in this alternate reality, even white people get treated badly."
(last edit, i cannot type wow)
Edited at 2017-07-31 03:08 pm (UTC)
Why?
So when it flops and people are boycotting all their other shows, they can see that karma is fucking real and in 2017 we are not here for this fucking bull shit.
I hope this is the hill HBO dies on. Good riddance with this shit.
Edited at 2017-07-31 03:08 pm (UTC)
Yep.
We don't need this 'what if' scenario
Edited at 2017-07-31 03:35 pm (UTC)
ok then it shouldn't be much of a hassle to drop it altogether, fucking assholes