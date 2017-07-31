'Killjoys' creator Michelle Lovretta and actress Mayko Nguyen talk Delleela

Whhhhhaaaat Delle Seyah is back! Omg. I really need to start on season 3. Reply

There wasn't a post last week, right?



I'm all about Delleela and these two evil bitches trying to take over and rule the Quad. I love their dynamic, Aneela is so insane and psychotic, trying to 'manage' her and direct her is a challenge, but I'm sure Delle Seyah thinks she can do it.



I loved last episode giving us Pree's backstory (and full name, well one of them), I loved him and his ex together, loved his maybe current guy who got stabbed when he tried taking his bar. I loved Dutch and Johnny working through some issues, while D'avin spent some quality time with Zeph and figured shit out.



This episode we finally got Fancy back and I just wanted to hug the dude. I didn't like how they wrote the captains, it was a bit clunky and really Turin, you're gonna let those guys who know nothing get into your head and make you doubt Fancy? Screw you.



Oops at Dutch killing Banyon, mistakes cost, that character had potential, I'm sorry to see her go.



So how exactly did they get bombs on all those ships? And they still had D'avin's secret ships, right?



Can someone remind me about D'avin's 'making Hullen heads explode' powers? I kinda vaguely remember something but not quite.



No worries, just wanted to discuss how much I loved that episode too.



I love how Hannah plays Aneela, something very childlike and chilling in her delivery, her eyes are completely psycho.



LOL, well current guy wasn't quite sure where he stood with Pree and Pree didn't quite confirm their status, which is why I put it down as a maybe or 'it's complicated'. But I'm rooting for him, it's quite the meet cute.



THAT DUTCH-JOHNNY HAND KISS KILLED ME.



Fancy deserves better, I hope the trio treat him better than Turin did or they might drive him into becoming Hullen again and I'm NHF it.



Banyon had potential, so I'm kinda bummed she died, but I'm definitely interested in seeing how Dutch deals with killing an innocent person.



I remember the 'bleeding goo after sex' and repelling the goo, it's the 'making people's eyeballs explode' part I only vaguely remembered and didn't remember which episode we found that nifty trick out. Oh well. Reply

I always save this show for last when I watch the Syfy Friday line-up because I love it so much! It just wreaks havoc on my live viewing plans because it means I end up going through my DVR recordings backwards on Saturday morning :P



but godddd it's so good and this Delle Seyah/Aneela team-up is going to be scary and so fun lol Reply

that's really true! I really need to rewatch the whole show, though. I'm generally pretty good at retaining plot info for my summer shows, but the long hiatuses still kill -- I actually had forgotten about the kiss that Dutch didn't hate, haaaa.



PUT THIS ON U.S. NETFLIX, YOU BASTARDS Reply

i had no idea about this chemistry or this ship or nothing but guess whose gay ass is gonna tune in now (its me) Reply

ty for these informative gifs lmao, im looking forward to watching it Reply

YAS! I love Mayko so much. I'm so glad she's getting so much work because I've loved her ever since I saw her do Kate Hewlett's Humans Anonymous a while back. Reply

It is really good though. Reply

You should shell out sis, it's worth it. Also the book is one of my favourites. Reply

OP, i c u trying to attract ppl to your at-risk show by making a post about the incipient f/f bc you know how thirsty we lesbians are!



it's working



I screamed at Delle Seyah and Aneela. Is it weird if I miss Alvis? I liked him and Fancy and him and Dutch. I'm getting worried they got rid of him and Clara to make Dutch/Johnny a thing. And while I'd be fine with it, I prefer them as besties. Reply

i've been pretty high-key hoping that delle seyah would somehow become super-good and that she and dutch would wind up together, so i wasn't really on board with her being full-on evil or hooking up with aneela...until they kissed



i'm so shallow :( Reply

I'm travelling so can't read this post properly until tonight but just came by you check I'd been properly credited with originating their shipname, OP!!!



I STARTED DELLEELA.



I was so so so proud when someone asked Lovretta herself what they're called, and she said "ask tehclarissa" <3333333



MY MOMENT IN THE SUN. THANK YOU, MICHELLE ILU.



edit YASSSSSS ty bb op kiss kiss love you in space <333



ughhh, i love this show & its characters so much!



that kiss surprised me ngl, but i'm totally hfi

this episode was the first time i was feeling/feeling sorry for fancy

overall i think that this show has really great representation Reply

ok but the delle seyah actress is pregnant, right? they shoot her weird and she's wearing empire waist gowns and she has pregnancy face (and is adorable)



d'avin remains my fave, and he "fits" with every single character (from dutch to johnny to zeph to pree's boyfriend)



however, turin is no longer my second fave because OMG WHY DIDN'T HE OPEN THE DOOR FOR FANCY. srsly he deserves to sit in the asshole corner.



i need more fancy. i'm happy we're getting more pree. i still don't like or miss alvis. i also won't miss the nerd boys. zeph is more than enough (and i missed her this week).



aneela intrigues me, and i like a more capricious villain, but i still want to see how this all plays out. Reply

Someone else who loves D'av! Yay! Also, the missing Zeph thing this week seemed weird, especially after what she discovered (?) in the prior ep. Reply

lol i love d'av! he's hilarious and he has chemistry with every single character :')



and mte, whis was a whole episode with the neds and zeph was nowhere to be seen? weird, but i guess they wanted to focus on the two nerd guys (so they could kill them lol). Reply

Just jumping in to this post saying that I've loved Mayko Nguyen since ReGenesis and I've been meaning to watch Killjoys because she's in it, but I just haven't gotten around to it yet.



Her character on ReGenesis made me interested in Bioinformatics and there was a point in time when I considered it as a career option... Reply

finally watched this ep and screamed



i could totally see delle seyah going for aneela this entire time especially since she looks like dutch and we all know she was crushing on her lol Reply

