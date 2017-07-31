'Killjoys' creator Michelle Lovretta and actress Mayko Nguyen talk Delleela
Since season one of Killjoys fans have talked about the undeniable chemistry between Mayko Nguyen's Delle Seyah and Hannah John-Kamen's Dutch. However, at the end of season two with Delle Seyah seemingly killed at the hands of Johnny it obviously seemed like that ship had long sailed... that is until Delle Seyah is resurrected and essentially made immortal at the hands of villain Aneela (also played by John-Kamen).
"I had no idea that I was coming back until close to the third season..." Mayko Nguyen told The TV Junkies in a recent interview. "This year though, Delle Seyah definitely plays a much bigger part."
Nguyen also spoke of Delle Seyah's relationship with Dutch and while she loved the will they or won't they aspect and wondering where they were going to go, Aneela is much more on Delle Seyah's level.
"It's like Delle Seyah finally met someone she felt worth of following and it gives her a sort of ... calm stability. She's been topped, so to speak, and she kinda likes it, at least for now. Actually, she likes it a LOT. Her old life was pre planned for her by her ancestors, and now on this ship everything is new and exciting and anything is possible if Aneela wills it so. That's pretty seductive," Lovretta said to The TV Junkies. "I don't mean to suggest that Delle Seyah is some lovestruck moppet, not at all. This is early, tentative days. She's still a viciously brilliant tactitian who knows power equals security - but Aneela IS power. And instead of trying to fight someone else's status, for once, Delle Seyah wants to invest in and support it and nurture it."
She went on to say that essentially Delle Seyah is becoming the Johnny to Aneela's Dutch in terms of encouragement... but sexier and with more kissing and murder.
[And yes credit for the ship name goes to nomorefrostbite]
Saw some spoiler gifs of #killjoys ! @Killjoys @lovretta @hannahjk1 @maykohaixep #isthereashipnameforaneelaanddelseyah? pic.twitter.com/p1fpG9o8Je— Julie (@JUaintnoLIE) July 29, 2017
ask @tehclarissa 🤔😉 https://t.co/mAQnJdYZXw— Michelle Lovretta (@lovretta) July 29, 2017
Source 1 and 2
This episode was everything. I can't wait to see what happens next. If you aren't watching yet what are you waiting for?
I'm all about Delleela and these two evil bitches trying to take over and rule the Quad. I love their dynamic, Aneela is so insane and psychotic, trying to 'manage' her and direct her is a challenge, but I'm sure Delle Seyah thinks she can do it.
I loved last episode giving us Pree's backstory (and full name, well one of them), I loved him and his ex together, loved his maybe current guy who got stabbed when he tried taking his bar. I loved Dutch and Johnny working through some issues, while D'avin spent some quality time with Zeph and figured shit out.
This episode we finally got Fancy back and I just wanted to hug the dude. I didn't like how they wrote the captains, it was a bit clunky and really Turin, you're gonna let those guys who know nothing get into your head and make you doubt Fancy? Screw you.
Oops at Dutch killing Banyon, mistakes cost, that character had potential, I'm sorry to see her go.
So how exactly did they get bombs on all those ships? And they still had D'avin's secret ships, right?
Can someone remind me about D'avin's 'making Hullen heads explode' powers? I kinda vaguely remember something but not quite.
I love how Hannah plays Aneela, something very childlike and chilling in her delivery, her eyes are completely psycho.
LOL, well current guy wasn't quite sure where he stood with Pree and Pree didn't quite confirm their status, which is why I put it down as a maybe or 'it's complicated'. But I'm rooting for him, it's quite the meet cute.
THAT DUTCH-JOHNNY HAND KISS KILLED ME.
Fancy deserves better, I hope the trio treat him better than Turin did or they might drive him into becoming Hullen again and I'm NHF it.
Banyon had potential, so I'm kinda bummed she died, but I'm definitely interested in seeing how Dutch deals with killing an innocent person.
I remember the 'bleeding goo after sex' and repelling the goo, it's the 'making people's eyeballs explode' part I only vaguely remembered and didn't remember which episode we found that nifty trick out. Oh well.
but godddd it's so good and this Delle Seyah/Aneela team-up is going to be scary and so fun lol
PUT THIS ON U.S. NETFLIX, YOU BASTARDS
it's working
i'm so shallow :(
I STARTED DELLEELA.
I was so so so proud when someone asked Lovretta herself what they're called, and she said "ask tehclarissa" <3333333
MY MOMENT IN THE SUN. THANK YOU, MICHELLE ILU.
edit YASSSSSS ty bb op kiss kiss love you in space <333
that kiss surprised me ngl, but i'm totally hfi
this episode was the first time i was feeling/feeling sorry for fancy
overall i think that this show has really great representation
d'avin remains my fave, and he "fits" with every single character (from dutch to johnny to zeph to pree's boyfriend)
however, turin is no longer my second fave because OMG WHY DIDN'T HE OPEN THE DOOR FOR FANCY. srsly he deserves to sit in the asshole corner.
i need more fancy. i'm happy we're getting more pree. i still don't like or miss alvis. i also won't miss the nerd boys. zeph is more than enough (and i missed her this week).
aneela intrigues me, and i like a more capricious villain, but i still want to see how this all plays out.
and mte, whis was a whole episode with the neds and zeph was nowhere to be seen? weird, but i guess they wanted to focus on the two nerd guys (so they could kill them lol).
Her character on ReGenesis made me interested in Bioinformatics and there was a point in time when I considered it as a career option...
i could totally see delle seyah going for aneela this entire time especially since she looks like dutch and we all know she was crushing on her lol