Iconic French actress Jeanne Moreau dead at 89




  • Moreau is perhaps best known to English audiences for the iconic work she did in the '60s. She starred in films like Michelangelo Antonioni's La Notte, François Truffaut's Jules and Jim, and also worked with Orson Welles, Luis Buñuel and Jean-Luc Godard

  • Moreau appeared in over 100 films as an actress and also directed three films

