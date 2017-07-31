Iconic French actress Jeanne Moreau dead at 89

RIP Reply

I'm shocked. I know that sounds bizarre because of her age, but she seemed like she'd be around forever. A brilliant actress and an unparalleled career. There's no one else like her. Reply

They took the wrong old French actress tbh Reply

MTE Reply

how is she even still alive Reply

RIP legend. Reply

RIP Reply

ot but whats your icon from? Reply

RIP ;( Reply

LOVE the Bride Wore Black and highly recommend it, she's a badass who takes all these men who've wronged her down Reply

Yesssss, I loved that film too. Tarantino's Kill Bill is definitely "inspired" by it. Reply

Right?! I've always had to give Tarantino a hard side-eye for his "homages" and "inspirations" for his films. Reply

Do u know he claims he's never seen it? 🙄 Reply

That seems unbelievable but I also don't understand why he would lie when he's so open with who he rips off references. Reply

amazingly talented actress. an absolute legend. sad loss :(



also ...



Married to director William Friedkin, director Tony Richardson left his wife, Vanessa Redgrave, for her in 1967 but they never married. She also had affairs with directors Louis Malle and François Truffaut, fashion designer Pierre Cardin, and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis



... iconic personal life. Reply

Brilliant actress. Reply

RIP. <3 So many French classics, but the first movie I always think of her in is Ever After Reply

Omg I had no idea that was her in ever after! Reply

That was her?! I had no idea, and Ever After is one of my fav movies. Reply

Oh that's right! Reply

Aw RIP :/ I always hear tourbillon de la vie when I think of her Reply

I love her for her no nonsense but caring personality. Great actress too :( Reply

jeanne in la notte is the all time #1 sad white lady of film Reply

RIP, she had a long life and a great career. Reply

She was one of the first actresses I fell in love with when I fell in love with film. She had one of the best careers EVER. Rest in peace, goddess. Reply

:(



Repose en paix. Reply

