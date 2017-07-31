Iconic French actress Jeanne Moreau dead at 89
Jeanne Moreau, the sensual, gravel-voiced Parisian actress who became the face of the New Wave, has died https://t.co/cG1lYLwVfF— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 31, 2017
- Moreau is perhaps best known to English audiences for the iconic work she did in the '60s. She starred in films like Michelangelo Antonioni's La Notte, François Truffaut's Jules and Jim, and also worked with Orson Welles, Luis Buñuel and Jean-Luc Godard
- Moreau appeared in over 100 films as an actress and also directed three films
RIP
Married to director William Friedkin, director Tony Richardson left his wife, Vanessa Redgrave, for her in 1967 but they never married. She also had affairs with directors Louis Malle and François Truffaut, fashion designer Pierre Cardin, and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis
Omg I had no idea that was her in ever after!
Aw RIP :/ I always hear tourbillon de la vie when I think of her
Repose en paix.