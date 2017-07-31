ONTD Reading Challenge (August) - Free For All Fiction!

yay! I think I'll read The Devil Crept In and The Magpie Murders Reply

I started The Magpie Murders a week or two ago and I like it so far!

Link

i'm in the middle of Lidia Yuknavitch's The Book of Joan and despite not liking her last book that much, I'm looooving this one. it's a dystopian retelling of the story of Joan of Arc. holy hell. might be one of my favs of the year if it keeps up (nearing halfway now). her writing always manages to catch me off-guard somehow in the best way. it's vicious and stunning.



oops and I also got The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue bc I wanted another cute YA romance. this one looks promising. I like the crush the lead has on his bff. :)



happy reading, ONTD!



happy reading, ONTD!



I have The Book of Joan. Didn't know too much about it, but your description sounds so compelling. I'll check it out. Also, I loved Human Acts and I'm glad it's getting the attention on here that it deserves!

I loved Human Acts too. So devastating and unforgettable. I want to read The Vegetarian now.

ahhh, awesome! I've been waiting forever for it from the library and finally got my copy! :) idk if her writing is for everyone - I didn't like her last book nearly as much as this - but it's firing on all cylinders for me. I'm not too familiar with Joan of Arc so idk if that's why it's helping, but it's v intriguing so far! :)



& yessss. Human Acts just BLEW ME AWAY. easily one of my favs from last year. and I wasn't expecting it at all bc I'd read the Vegetarian and I liked it but it wasn't as good as the buzz for it for me. Reply

Currently reading "The Awakening," by Kate Chopin. I haven't been doing the ONTD challenge.

Just finished royal bastards and it was not good. I think i might try reading love and gelato for august or flames in the mist if it comes in from the library. Ooh I have when dimple met rishi and a gentlemen's guide, i should probably start one of those. I hope when dimple met rishi is good because i never had any indian characters in any of the books when i was the more appropriate age for ya so i'm kind of excited for it lol



Oooh i have little heaven too. Might save that one for halloween.

I didn't like Little Heaven at first because there are a fuckton of characters introduced and a lot of back story iirc but then it got awesome! It was one of my favorite books this year. I hope you like it!

When Dimple Met Rishi is fantastic. I wish I had YA like that too back when I was younger. I'm happy it's out there for teens now. :)

Oh, I thought this was going to be a post about people reading each other.

a "let's get everybody banned" post?

ty for this! Those mysteries all sound really good

Damn. I think the last time I participated was back in March lol. Rn I'm reading Guantanamo Diaries, which isn't fiction but tomorrow I'm planning on picking up Mistborn at the book store!

Also the Bone Witch is super good! Everyone should read it!!



Also the Bone Witch is super good! Everyone should read it!!



I'm glad I'm not the only one who enjoyed The Bone Witch! You have such good taste sis 😜

idk what I'm going to end up reading this month. I'll probably dig into some of the Stephen King I've been meaning to read for awhile (The Stand, the other two books in the trilogy w/ Mr. Mercedes) but I also have a ton of other stuff on my Kindle that I could read. Basically, it just depends on what I end up feeling like reading :)

As always, thanks for these posts!! You guys always do such a great job with them.



As always, thanks for these posts!! You guys always do such a great job with them. Reply

I read Gwendy's Button Box when it came out and thought it was pretty good. I'd like to read more Stephen King, this winter I'm definitely reading The Shining.

omg The Shining is fantastic, you're in for a treat! It's one of my favorites! I'm planning to reread it and then read Doctor Sleep, probably in October.

I just started The Call by Peadar Ó Guilín. I like it so far!!!

Yay! I love that book.

I love Nessa!



Im glad you likes the book 😃 Reply

I just read that one too, it's so good!

what a neatly done post omg. i was gonna start pretty girls this new month pero idk let me check out something from this list now!

kudos op!



kudos op!



Yay a book post!



I just finished Bird Box because Susanne Bier is making it into a movie with Sandra Bullock. It's a good enough horror movie but I can totally tell they're going to change a looooot of the plot. It's basically divided into two parts, the present day where the main character Malorie and her two children are on a boat to some mysterious safe place and can't open their eyes because there are mysterious alien creatures that make you go insane and self-harm if you see them, and the past set during Malorie's pregnancy where it explains how she came to be all alone. The past stuff is all gonna change, first of all cause Malorie is a pregnany college drop out and Sandra is twice that age.



Currently reading Longbourn which is basically Pride & Prejudice fanfiction that tells the story from the servants pov. It's not bad but it's not super good either. Also the stuff about it being related to P & P feels so random. I don't think a lot would have been changed if it was written about the servants in some random regency family though I guess then it wouldn't be able to pander to Austen fangirls. Reply

Lmao I commented a mini rant about bird box a few down without seeing yours. I didn't know they were making it a movie, I can def see it translated into the big screen. But idk how I feel about the book, it was a good quick read but that ending felt eh to me



That being said so many people are gonna compare it to the happening or the mist, which tbh was what I was thinking about the whole time while reading it Reply

hey, did you ever finish The Custom of the Country? what did you think? I'm thinking of reading it this month

lol I'm still not done even though it's a short book! It's not that it's bad or anything, I'm just really distracted.

omggg I gotta read bird box

ohh adding some of these to my goodread's 'want to read' list



i'm currently reading through Stephen King's Dark Tower series. I'm nearing the end of book 2. Low-key shipping Roland and Eddie and now I wonder who they might cast as him if they do another movie. Reply

I've just started that series! I want to at least finish the first book before I see the movie.

i just finished it yesterday and it only took me a few hours, but wow. i truly loved it and thought it was a beautifully written novel. i was moved and while it did leave me feeling a bit melancholy, i wasn't annoyed by the ending at all. i hear the movie changes the ending. these were my favorite quotes from it:



from act 3:



"I'd never traveled in this world. But I loved this world. And I would love it even more once I learned how to speak its language—for it was my language, a form of address where our deepest longings were smuggled in banter, not because it is safer to put a smile on what we fear may shock, but because the inflections of desire, of all desire in this new world I stepped into, could only be conveyed in play."



from act 4:



"And like the old men who sat around the piazzetta facing the Piave memorial, we’ll speak about two young men who found much happiness for a few weeks and lived the remainder of their lives dipping cotton swabs into that bowl of happiness, fearing they’d use it up, without daring to drink more than a thimbleful on ritual anniversaries."



i'm going to go to the strand today on my break and pick up the book and then pick up his recent novel, enigma variations. i loved his writing. Reply

It's such a beautiful book, the last line is one of my favorite book endings ever.

i wasn't expecting it to be so beautiful! it made me long for a summer romance that i never had. the reviews of the movie make it sound absolutely stunning.

I hope they didn't change the ending of the film too much. The last few chapters (the entire trip to Rome♥) and the ending are my favorite in the book. That melancholy the ending leaves you with it's perfect, I think.

quite a few passages from that book left me breathless. the ache was REAL!



I'm looking forward to the adaptation. Reply

I think I have seen a few ONTD-ers mentioned they were disappointed by bear and nightingale, the blurb looks interesting enough but is it worth it ?



Also does anyone have any college based light-hearted chick-lit to rec? Goodreads was giving me 50 shades of grey and twilight which i guess is the right genre but... Reply

the Secret Society Girl series by Diana Peterfreund!

I thought it was worth it, I ended up really enjoying the prose and storytelling, and thought the characters and references to Russian folklore were interesting. It does read as very much 'first book in a series' (the second one is coming out in December), so the central conflict, at least as far as 'good' supernatural forces versus 'bad,' seems crammed into the last fourth of the novel (the titular nightingale doesn't even appear until maybe the last eighty pages). It's sort of a slow burn up until that point, and I can imagine people losing patience with it. I like books about how religious fervor can grip isolated communities (especially if it's done intentional my overly ambitious or prideful religious figures), as well as the blending of 'old gods' and new, monotheistic religions, so it really appealed to me and I didn't mind that certain things promised in the blurb sat on the back burner for a long while.

Anyway, it's a quick read, so I'd personally say it was worth it.



Anyway, it's a quick read, so I'd personally say it was worth it. Reply

fangirl, by rainbow rowell!

Seconding the rec for Secret Society Girl! It's unpretentious and fun, and such a breath of fresh air after 13467384 Very Important YA Dystopias and formulaic NA rubbish.

I thought the bear and the nightingale was cute but not mind blowingly amazing or anything. Worth reading if you like myths and folk tales

I thought it wasn't too bad. Like it's definitely worth reading but don't expect a life changing novel. It's a fluffier version of Deathless by Catherynne Valente, which I heavily recommend.

I've just started the second book of the Red Rising series. It's not bad, I just feel like a lot of these YA authors now write with an eye toward their books turning into movies.



A new trend in ya seems to be failed screenwriters pitching movies and instead they are pushed to make it a book.

how dare you. red rising is not ya







i like went on a google rampage when i first read it to try and figure out if it was ya and the only reason i can find for it not being ya is the main character is a guy Reply

Yeah, I thought about that too but it's definitely aimed towards girls. Reply

