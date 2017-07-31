Harlots renewed for 2nd season!

YES! I would've been so sad if they had cancelled this. It's so diverse and fresh. Though I have to admit that I'm not personally into Amelia/Violet and I feel like I'm the only one. Maybe it's because we didn't see enough of them for me to get invested. I didn't care about Charlotte/Daniel either. The romances are the least interesting thing on the show. All the other relationships is where it's at. Reply

idc about charlotte/daniel either, daniel is ok-ish but i'm just not feeling it. and yup, all the other (esp female) relationships are so great, there's such a complex web of emotional and business and obligational ties going every which was. nancy and margaret are EVERYTHING. even fanny and the french prostitute, they're so sweet! Reply

Yesss! The only romantic relationship I totally dig is Margaret and William but it's already established at the start of the show. He's also the only man on the show who I love. Idc about Daniel either way, I don't hate him but he's just kinda there. Marie-Louise and Fanny were such a sweet surprise of a friendship <3 Reply

I hate Daniel. I wanted him to hang in the finale. I was rooting for Sir George at first until he raped Charlotte and used Lucy to get back at Charlotte. I'm glad Margaret finished him. Reply

i agree we didn't get enough amelia/violet to be invested. it took me a good minute too long to figure out there was a flirtation going on/trying to figure out where it had come from. but it's a ship i'm down for on paper so hopefully we will see more development! Reply

Daniel is the worst, I was over him from the first time he showed Reply

With Amelia/Violet, it seemed like it just happened-- with opposites-attract couples, you really need to show why they'd be attracted to one another for the audience to buy it, and I don't think they did. "Oh hey, they're both into ladies" isn't a good enough reason. It felt like they were doing it for diversity points and not because it was a fleshed-out relationship.



Hopefully, they'll do more development with them going forward. Reply

I like Violet/Amelia and Charlotte/Daniel mainly because of how much the relationships seemed to be based around choice for characters who didn't really have any. Reply

oh yeah idgaf about charlotte and daniel at all. but that might be because i was really on margets side the entire series Reply

I really need to start watching this. Especially since I can actually support it by watching it on Hulu. I hate when I want to support a diverse show, but I don't have cable, and if it ends up being canceled, i always feel responsible. Reply

Yay! I'm so happy. They better give me more Nancy Birch next season. I really enjoyed her relationship with Margaret and would like to see her interact with Lucy in the future (because that girl needs a storyline that doesn't revolve around finding her a keeper/her being afraid of men). Other than that, I'd love to see some of Quigley's girls getting more fleshed out. And I just hope they won't even try it with Margaret/Mr. North/Harriet. Reply

hard SAME on all of this! i looove nancy, and i'll be so pissed if they go for that dumbass love triangle thing. the only love triangles i'll accept are ones where it ends in polyamory, and i RLY don't see that w margaret & harriet. Reply

Baby lesbians you say Reply

Ok well this sounds pretty good Reply

yay lesbians! Reply

yaaasssss, i'm really hoping that they focus more on amelia and violet in s2! Reply

Ok i really need to start watching this Reply

Yay! I already made peace that this was going to get cancelled since we didn't hear any news after the first season aired. It's also good to see that there's a handful of ONTDers who watch this show. I already saw 2 users before with a Harlots icon. :)



I don't want Lucy to become like her mother or sister. She's too good and (still) pure to become a harlot. Although I was kinda elated when Nancy took her under her wing in the finale. Reply

I need Lucy to take down Lord Fallon's gang of royal rapists/murderers. Reply

omg yessss please! Reply

I got afraid when Lord Fallon set his sights on Lucy but that sounds like a great plan! Reply

I am so excited for Lucy to kick some ass. Nancy is my fav and I can only imagine what she taught Lucy. Reply

I mean, there's Fanny and Kitty to show you that you don't have to lose your "goodness" in the profession, though its obviously difficult. That said this profession just doesn't seem right for Lucy considering she's repulsed by sex, like not even indifferent to it, straight up repulsed and I don't think her being a dominatrix is going to solve her trauma. Reply

yaaaaaaaaaay! i loved this show so much, i was dreading what i thought was its inevitable cancellation.



Edited at 2017-07-31 11:40 am (UTC)

Yaaaas your icon! I just love Emily Lacey I don't even know what it is about her but I was rooting for her so hard through all of s1, I hope they use her a lot in s2!!

Reply

Yay love this show. Reply

huzzah. i'm so excited! Reply

I was lured into Wynonna Earp by lesbians and have been quite pleased with he whole production, so I'll give this a shot too! Reply

i've been meaning to watch wynonna earp, i take it it's decent then? Reply

define decent



jk, it's really good if you're okay with campy supernatural demon hunter stuff. it reminds me of sleepy hollow with more one liners. the characters and romantic entanglements are all great. highly recommend. Reply

It's Canadian television ( and I say this lovingly, as a Canadian) so the production is a bit cheap but its wonderful storytelling, has great characters and dynamics and is diverse. Check it out! Reply

fair warning, the lesbians in harlots are definitely a very small part. hopefully that will expand over the second season. Reply

Yes!!!! I love love this show. Reply

icu trying to lure me in with that gif but girl on the right looks p Cucumberbatchian Reply

give poor amelia a break, life's rough if you have to take care of your religious fanatic mum. ugly girls deserve some lady love too <3 Reply

whoa I didn't say ugly, I said v v v v v, passed down for generations-y, British Reply

to add to my comment above, do you want a girl who already hasn't lucked out in the genetic lottery to also suffer from MEN? nah, friend, my bb amelia deserves a cute gf to console her at least. Reply

She looks British alright. I have a feeling she might look cuter outside of the show though, that styling does her no favors. Reply

