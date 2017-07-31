Harlots renewed for 2nd season!
The gods have smiled upon us and renewed Harlots for another season!
We found our fortune, have you heard? #HarlotsOnHulu will return for a second season. #BrothelOverheard pic.twitter.com/V0h2VkWxJg— Harlots (@harlotsonhulu) 27. Juli 2017
Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots is a powerful family drama offering a brand-new take on the city’s most valuable commercial activity – sex. Based on the stories of real women, the series follows Margaret Wells and her daughters as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret will fight back, even if it means putting her family at risk.
In case you haven't seen it yet, it's written, directed and produced by women, starring a diverse female cast, without making the sex work titillating or exploitative. There's not even that much nudity, I think I've seen more male butts than boobs.
Sources: Variety Hulu Twitter
are you ready for the continued cuteness of everyone's fave baby lesbians and their gay neighbourhood friends? are you ready for the duchess of quim to rule? and the fucked-up semi-mother/daughter rivalry between margaret and lydia?
Hopefully, they'll do more development with them going forward.
I don't want Lucy to become like her mother or sister. She's too good and (still) pure to become a harlot. Although I was kinda elated when Nancy took her under her wing in the finale.
Edited at 2017-07-31 11:40 am (UTC)
jk, it's really good if you're okay with campy supernatural demon hunter stuff. it reminds me of sleepy hollow with more one liners. the characters and romantic entanglements are all great. highly recommend.