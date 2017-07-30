Twin Peaks: Part 12 Discussion
Someone gets hit by a baseball, and someone else went grocery shopping and many other things
Sarah was by far the best part imo. Someone on reddit thought maybe Audrey was actually role-playing with a psychiatrist or something and I thought that would have made that scene a lot more interesting.
i'm a very big fan of the series and its surrounding lore and i'm so, so tired of going to the reddit and only finding asinine complaints about how "dougie is dumb, where's cooper??" or "wtf does (concept/imagery) have to do with anything" to "this scene was soooo long and pointless"... when i'm just trying to parse people's ideas on things, theories, etc. it's kind of infuriating. it's so funny and somehow alarming to me that people's lack of patience and silly expectations boil down to people thinking the showrunners are sadists who love to fuck with their audience. this particular audience is not used to not being pandered to and it's especially evident after this latest episode, considering it was a bit meh in terms of Dramatic Plot Advances and Revelations. i stg i'll never get over people frankly being ungrateful that this season even happened in the first place.
The upvoted threads about how we all need to order golden shovels or this being a low point of the series made me think the episode would be way worse than it turned out. It was fine enough. I can't believe how much I enjoy Ben Horne.
It was so annoying that Audrey's been absent for 11 episodes and her reveal was so sudden and odd. How has Ben still not mentioned his own daughter??! I was expecting something about Audrey or anything that would at least 100% confirm that Richard is hers. But no he just rambled about his dads bike for him and Audrey was on her own tangent.
I really wish the last 6-4 episodes will all be one huge climax. No breaks or anything just full throttle plot progression. It's only fair after a full on black and white acid trip episode and multiple fillers.