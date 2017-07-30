I felt like nothing happened in this ep Reply

this episode was meh Reply

Ppl rlly weren't feeling this ep huh.



Sarah was by far the best part imo. Someone on reddit thought maybe Audrey was actually role-playing with a psychiatrist or something and I thought that would have made that scene a lot more interesting. Reply

i loved sarah's screentime even more than i loved audrey's reveal. something is up with sarah for sure.



i'm a very big fan of the series and its surrounding lore and i'm so, so tired of going to the reddit and only finding asinine complaints about how "dougie is dumb, where's cooper??" or "wtf does (concept/imagery) have to do with anything" to "this scene was soooo long and pointless"... when i'm just trying to parse people's ideas on things, theories, etc. it's kind of infuriating. it's so funny and somehow alarming to me that people's lack of patience and silly expectations boil down to people thinking the showrunners are sadists who love to fuck with their audience. this particular audience is not used to not being pandered to and it's especially evident after this latest episode, considering it was a bit meh in terms of Dramatic Plot Advances and Revelations. i stg i'll never get over people frankly being ungrateful that this season even happened in the first place. Reply

The scene between Hawk and Sara almost made me teary. I just love all of Hawk's scenes in general.



The upvoted threads about how we all need to order golden shovels or this being a low point of the series made me think the episode would be way worse than it turned out. It was fine enough. I can't believe how much I enjoy Ben Horne. Reply

This was probably the worst episode so far. Lynch's trolling with the pacing is so annoying especially with the scene of that woman leaving his room like holy shit get to the point already. Stuff I care about gets 30 seconds of screen time and irrelevant extras get 5 minutes of screen time. Ridiculous.



It was so annoying that Audrey's been absent for 11 episodes and her reveal was so sudden and odd. How has Ben still not mentioned his own daughter??! I was expecting something about Audrey or anything that would at least 100% confirm that Richard is hers. But no he just rambled about his dads bike for him and Audrey was on her own tangent.



I really wish the last 6-4 episodes will all be one huge climax. No breaks or anything just full throttle plot progression. It's only fair after a full on black and white acid trip episode and multiple fillers.

That woman leaving the room was incredibly frustrating I got up peed washed my hands and got a water bottle and she was still in the doorway Reply

That Audrey reveal was anticlimactic af and idk if I'm moody but I'm getting sick of this. There's only like six episodes left…do something!!! Reply

