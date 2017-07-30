ONTD Original: 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' secrets revealed

I had nightmares about the episode where they stole the clown nose for WEEKS.



that was the first ep i ever saw and the part where you could see the barest suggestion of zeebo standing outside the kid's door was on par w something straight out of saw or hostel for preschool me Reply

Omg the bit where you can sort of see his feet under the door. Noooooooooo Reply

omg me too!! idk why THAT one of all episodes resonated with me lmao. i don't hate clowns or anything.. Reply

I couldn't even watch that episode as a kid. Just the thought of a murderous clown was enough to terrify me Reply

that one was the worst! Reply

Me too. I still can't watch reruns of this for that reason. Reply

That episode is why I'm afraid of clowns. Reply

Lol @ "bespectacled 30-year-old virgin Gary".



I remember Ryan Gosling being on the show, but I wouldn't have remembered Jay Baruchel! They used Jewel Staite twice so I know they filmed in Canada just from that short list of names. Reply

Jewel's first episode, The Tale of Watcher's Woods, is one of my favorites.



Between AYAOTD, Space Cases, and Flash Forward she was such a queen of my childhood TV. Reply

watcher's woods was so twisted and great Reply

Flash Forward was one of my favorite shows to watch after school. It was on Youtube a little while back so I was happy to rewatch it. The episode where they have to take care of a babydoll and the doll's arm burns in the toaster, LMAOOOOOO.



My school started a "slam book" a couple years later and all I could think of was the "Cool Book". Reply

yeah most episodes were filmed in Quebec and Goosebumps was Toronto Reply

God, I loved this show. I wish someone would reboot it, but for adults. Reply

YEEESSS! I'm all for this. Someone suggested in the other post that it should be called "Are You Still Afraid of the Dark?" which would be perfect. Reply

someone cc netflix on this post, thanks. Reply

Is that a Carnivale icon? Man, I miss that show! Reply

It would be about taxes and making house or car payments maybe even student loans.



Shuddering at the thought of all those things.



I'm on S5 of my rewatch (I've rewatched the show several times), and I just finished Gosling's episode not too long ago. I'm now on the episode with the nerdy brother from Step by Step.



I'm trying to stay ~inspired~ for the YA thriller I'm writing for Camp Nanowrimo. 25K words so far. Reply

prisoner's past! kid me didn't love herself and had a thing for the guy who played his asshole stepbrother lmao Reply

Don't feel badly. As a kid, I thought the big brother in the Crimson Clown and the virus episodes was cute.



It was kind of slim pickings with that show in terms of eye candy. Reply

Ayy I'm writing YA for camp nanowrimo too!! I'm revising an already finished project tho. Thanks for the idea tho, I should def rewatch AYOTD for inspiration. Reply

I still remember the fear soup episode. Any time im scared it pops into my head 'how tasty would this be'. and some episode where the kids stepdad would use dental floss to clean his keyboard. thats literally all i remember. Reply

That soup looked like asparagus soup and for the longest time as a child I would pretend I was eating fear soup whenever my mom prepared asparagus soup. Reply

That was the one with Neve Campbell right? Reply

my mom was adament that i be a 'girl' and read baby sitter club. this show was banned becuase she was convinced this and goosebumps and fear street books were ruining me. Legit went to my frinds house every weekend becuase her mom would record this on tapes for me to watch. Reply

I was friends with this guy and his brother when I was really young. I didn't have cable so I'd come over on Saturdays to watch this show with them. His parents were religious so they didn't let them watch Nick. We had to tape them and watch them when their parents went to bed. Reply

lol my mother got on my case for not being ~traditionally feminine, too, but was the one buying me r.l. stine novels and ayaotd vhs tapes. her fault tbh



i also loved the bsc, but primarily the mysteries or ones about ghosts (which never ended up being real, but it was the thought that counted, i guess) Reply

I used to be so jealous that Dawn had a secret passage and fake ghost at her house Reply

any other LJers apart of the midnight society chat years ago where we would watch episodes together from youtube? those were the days... Reply

i didn't know about this. can that be brought back? that sounds fun Reply

I didn't either. I want to do this! Reply

Now I'm on The Tale of C7 (a Sam story). I find the actor who plays the brother so off-putting. He's been in other stuff I've seen and I still feel the same way. Reply

jesse moss! he played such a creep in ginger snaps. he was also the milquetoast boyfriend from final destination 3 Reply

He's the voice of Enzo from ReBoot!



Ugh, Canadiana ...it's just not the same



Hexadecimal was an evil QUEEN







Can this be on Netflix, please? Reply

Also ruuuuuuuude @ that Hayden fact Reply

ikr? I would totally do a rewatch. Reply

It is in Canada. Reply

only the first season :( Reply

All the seasons are on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP0AsEE4luYjzk4NLtNxjpw Reply

they changed the tale of the prom queen's end music from 'in the still of the night' to some generic ass version for the dvds and i'm nhf it they changed the tale of the prom queen's end music from 'in the still of the night' to some generic ass version for the dvds and i'm nhf it Reply

I HATE that with DVDs. Like, fork over the money bc this generic music is ruining the scene. Reply

nickelodeon has become notoriously cheap and i'm bitter that it's costing me season 3 of pete & pete on dvd smh Reply

For real! Reply

it ruined Daria Reply

Eww yeah EVERY season of BH 90210 on DVD has like the same five un-copyrighted(?) songs always playing. It's so distracting that it's hard for me to watch sometimes, and it really ruins the moment where the original song actually mattered. Reply

I'm glad I'm not the only one who's STILL angry about this. Reply

I love that episode. Reply

That and the episode in your icon are my two favorites.



i fell in love with that song because of this episode! Reply

That Bigfoot ridge one didn't sound familiar at all so I looked it up. I'm just now realizing that I never watched when it came back for those last 2 seasons lol



My favorites are the doll house, the prom date, the one in the gif plus many more. I'm way past due for a rewatch



the reboot episodes were mostly horrible, so you missed nothing tbh Reply

I watched that one online years ago but yea, I never saw those seasons while they were airing, I must have been too old for NIck by that time lol Reply

I forgot all about The Tale of the Silent Servant, and I liked it upon rewatch. I love anything with scarecrows, though. But then I realized I liked it because it's a retread of The Tale of the Twisted Claw and The Tale of the Curious Camera. Reply

I love this show so much! I loved waking up and finding an ep on my dvr when they aired them last year. Looked to see if the eps were on prime a few days ago because I really wanted to watch. I always think of tale of dead man's float when i get into the pool. That ep with Hayden was terrible! Even back then it was one I hated when there was a rerun.



Whenever it get cold I always say "I'm cold" like the kid from the frozen ghost ep.



in which Ross Hull played emo kid David instead of bespectacled 30-year-old virgin Gary



lmfao dead!! Ross Hull is a great weatherman now and I love seeing him on TV. Student Bodies was also iconic. <3 Bless this country tbh.





Hayden Christensen's (The Tale of Bigfoot Ridge) acting was so bad that the footage was nearly unusable and required heavy editing to salvage anything. Ron Oliver refused to cast him in Goosebumps because of this.



Fuck off! Did they actually say this or is OP trolling? The Jay Baruchel episode is fantastic and one of the scariest ones I remember as a kid.



Does anyone remember which episode it was where they were at some creepy cabin down by a lake ...on a dock...in some wooden boat and there was like a deranged dead fisherman or something? Ugh. I can't remember but I want to re-watch that episode.





hahaha they actually did!!



machale tried to be more coy about it and not name names, but ron oliver was straight up like, "nope. he sucked. the casting director and i side-eyed after his audition." lmao i was dying Reply

His career really fell off, eh? Like he's a fucking nobody now lol. Shame, he was good looking at least. Reply

oh and re: a lake house ep, do you mean the tale of the water demons? where the sea captain who dived for deep sea artifacts is haunted by the ghosts of the people he graverobbed? Reply

Where is he doing the weather now? Reply

Colin Ferguson is in this episode. The Canadian-ness is at peak levels. Reply

