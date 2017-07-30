bflowleather

'Raven's Home' is a Hit on Disney Channel + Watch Devon Reunite with Raven



-The first episode was Disney Channel's biggest premiere for a series in 2 years.

-Devon & Raven reunite in episode two. Check it out below.











ONTD, which TSR character would you like to make an appearance?

