'Raven's Home' is a Hit on Disney Channel + Watch Devon Reunite with Raven
It's official, #RavensHome was the #1 live-action cable TV series premiere in 2 YEARS amongst kids and tweens! WELCOME HOME @ravensymone!! pic.twitter.com/XQEr0PfnSw— Raven's Home (@RavensHome) July 26, 2017
-The first episode was Disney Channel's biggest premiere for a series in 2 years.
-Devon & Raven reunite in episode two. Check it out below.
because seriously who goes to law school in England apart from British people or those who want to stay in the UK to practice law
I'm still mad after all these years, clearly
My girl Loca!
Also, are they ignoring that Eddie exists?
She needs to drop her neighbor friend tho. I hate whenever she appears. I don't even blame the actress; it's the writers who made her an obnoxious culture vulture. Idk why they couldn't cast a black girl in the role, but it seems all the black female led shows have white female best friends...
Except The Proud Family.
Edited at 2017-07-31 05:12 am (UTC)
And I want the boyz in motion to come back pls maybe have raven and chelsea go to a reunion tour or something
WHERE'S THE SECOND EPISODE!?
Next Friday ep 2 is airing as 3. I hope they just did this to get the Devon hype / ratings asap but I wouldn't be surprised if they kept airing the eps out of order.
I wish Devon had known she had powers so if the children got it he would know and be okay with it.