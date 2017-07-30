'Raven's Home' is a Hit on Disney Channel + Watch Devon Reunite with Raven

Why did Raven get a divorce? Reply

http://www.justjaredjr.com/2017/07/24/raven-symone-reveals-why-raven-devon-are-divorced-in-ravens-home/ "They were high school sweethearts, but things change. People marry their high school sweethearts and then they grow up and things change."

Couldn't she just be a lesbian? Lol

From the description above and the vagueness of "things change", it sounds like they're leaving that door open for a plot development (possibly coming out to her kids?). I could imagine their not leading with that first with the uncertainty of how the show would be received.

Orlando Browns crazy ass better show up!

Yeah. And her bro. I liked Corey.

He's not he made some crazy ass nonsensical video about it, they recasted him. Also Corey isn't showing up either I think both him and Orlando got caught up with the cops.

I was just joking, Orlando has a pretty lengthy history of craziness this past year, Disney channel would never let him back on.

i feel like i'm not old enough for raven to have gotten married, had children, and divorced but i guess i am

lol same. i literally sat here thinking "wait, this is a continuation of that's so raven???"

girl meets world i could understand but this does NOT compute.

Her mother sucks if she's still in England after all these years

Lmao I was going to ask if her mom ever came back from England.

Hey! The bar exam isn't easy I'm sure Tanya is trying to get back home soon.

lol, I hated when they did that, it was so stupid. she couldn't find a law school in the US?

maybe she just got lost okay

The law school thing was clearly an excuse and this was her Eat Pray Love moment. She's not coming back.



because seriously who goes to law school in England apart from British people or those who want to stay in the UK to practice law



I'm still mad after all these years, clearly Reply

I feel like she may return, Raven's twins made like 2 references to their "grandma" in the pilot.

maybe she REALLY like it there and I am guessing she's pretty much livin it up in ha life there... lol

those clips were actually funny. they seem to be doing a better job than GMW so far.

It's so happy to see they were able to maintain the OTT-ness that made the original so funny.

BMW was never that funny imo Only Eric was funny as relief from the teen drama. Not to mention none of them were great actors and actresses and GMW's acting was worse with about 10x the amount of cheese as BMW.

Tbh I watched for him and for Cory and Shawn's relationship, the And Then There Was Shawn episode is iconic.

I tried to give GMW a chance but stopped because they kept downplaying Shawn's relationship to Angela and he went and married Maya's mom in a hurry. Barf.

It really is, GMW was a flop imo. They tried to shove lessons down viewer's throats every episode,instead of letting it be a little more natural (I know the original was campy at first but not to the level of GMW) Raven's Home is cheesy but still hilarious because the original actors are/ they aren't trying too hard with it.

Parent

ONTD, which TSR character would you like to make an appearance?

My girl Loca!

My girl Loca!





Also, are they ignoring that Eddie exists?

Yasssss. I've been sayin'. Loca is my fave followed by Muffy. And none for Alana and Bianca.

They recast the role of Eddie with someone else (a youtuber?). They didn't have Orlando back apparently because of his drug and alcohol abuse. He called the producers out on it, irc.

Orlando Brown is too much of a mess for them to have to deal with. I don't blame them for recasting.

Can't blame them. Orlando needs help.

Orlando went around saying Raven aborted their baby. I can't blame her for not bringing him back, whether it was true or not.

i'm honestly shocked that this show is so consistent with the series, like raven and chelsea are actually just older versions of themselves and still hilarious

Yes! I love this. The continuity just from those clips alone is clearly there. Although I like the original, I was by no means a big fan but this is making wanna catch up and watch the new series.

okay now i actually might watch this for the nostalgia if it's just like that and not cringe-y haha

haha ik. i never finished the series but it's so great to INSTANTLY recognise the characters despite them being older.

ikr its amazing

I still hate how much they dumbed Chelsea down over the course of the series. However, her son is the only child on the show I can stand. The other two can go.

I was happy for the sister this past episode.



She needs to drop her neighbor friend tho. I hate whenever she appears. I don't even blame the actress; it's the writers who made her an obnoxious culture vulture. Idk why they couldn't cast a black girl in the role, but it seems all the black female led shows have white female best friends...



Except The Proud Family.



Edited at 2017-07-31 05:12 am (UTC) Reply

I think Zoe was Penny's best friend tbh, since Lacienega was a frenemy, and Dijonnay was a fake friend.

dijonay a fake friend? g o r l

IA, the neighbour character is the only one I don't like. I thought it was the writers, but I watched a couple of interviews with the cast irl and she seems exactly like her character, she literally burst into wrapping a Kendrick song when no one asked her/was testing the interviewer on what basketball teams she roots for lmao.

I wanna see Alana (Adrienne Bailon's character), is she back from military school?

I want them to visit the chill grill I miss that restaurant !



And I want the boyz in motion to come back pls maybe have raven and chelsea go to a reunion tour or something Reply

Now I want a Halloween sequel/reboot episode of Chelsea and Raven turning into cows again at the chill grill lol

Would they bring back Harrison from Scandal tho?

I can see Ryan Hansen coming back but the scandal guy should be replaced with his scandal replacement. Idk about the oth guy tho.

Wow. Those videos were actually funny. Like I was laughing, for real.

I didn't expect to laugh either but I guess I shouldn't be surprised since That's So Raven was one of the best Disney shows imo Even my mom didn't mind watching with me.

Why was episode 3 shown as episode 2, tho.



WHERE'S THE SECOND EPISODE!? Reply

Disney aired TSR episodes out of order too. smh.



Next Friday ep 2 is airing as 3. I hope they just did this to get the Devon hype / ratings asap but I wouldn't be surprised if they kept airing the eps out of order. Reply

Wait, does the hot one know that Raven has the psychic gift?

Devon? I don't think he does...he never knew in the original show when they dated in high school.

*sigh*



I wish Devon had known she had powers so if the children got it he would know and be okay with it. Reply

Raven and Chelsea better fall in love at some point....

lmao i wish </3

Same. Lol

