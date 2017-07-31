beauty is kindness to me - putting love out there to the world





What does make up or L'Oreal have to do with that?

lol yeah, it's hilarious when beauty product brands act like ~it's your inner beauty that matters while promoting a bunch of shit most of us don't even need in the first place.

Makeup post? Did anyone go to MAC yesterday to get a free lipstick? I heard it was pretty crazy, ppl lining up at the doors at 6am.

I got there at about 10:15 and there were like 50 people in line. I decided a free lipstick wasn't worth the wait, and I heard most of the colors they were giving away were ugly so it's no loss.

The store near me was out by 10 AM, and I sure as fuck wasn't going to leave my house before 10 AM on a Saturday to get in line for lipstick.

yeah i didn't feel like getting dressed so i didn't go

nah, pointless endeavour lol

i eventually got cyber (aka a colour i would actually wear once in a while) at the freestanding store after checking out 2 counters. wish i hit up first bc i heard they had small #s of shades like ruby woo, velvet teddy etc

In NZ they were giving away signature red shades like Ruby Woo. But apparently people in Auckland were queueing up from 8:30 in the morning, and the store opened at 10. I'd rather just pay the $40, but then again I don't own any MAC lipsticks.

how is she getting these appearences and deals...literally no one knows who she is irl

hard work, dedication and faith in god

and hating black skin

the same way Rita Ora does, she has a good team

you cant knock her teams hustle. imagine what they could accomplish promoting a likeable star

lmao I wouldn't be surprised if it was reported she'll be an American Idol Judge, and is headlining the superbowl halftime

the rita ora combo

How the fuck is makeup supposed to help me put kindness and love out into the world?? Can I not be a nice person without wearing L'Oreal foundation??

by giving it away for free tbh

the shots are nice and professionally done, but also so random....



the concept is not very well thought out



oop Reply

lmao her team is trying it but this won't help ha get a hit

is she still releasing an album

album, cosmetics line, clothing line, frying pans, etc

frying pans?



that's one way her next single to stick in the top 400



Edited at 2017-07-31 04:24 am (UTC) Reply

she's trying to be a brand like Rita Ora but she never will obtain her level of success of being everywhere while being nowhere at the same time.

not calling your bandmates the n-word at any age



guys i need velvet matte lipsticks, recs?



also i highly suggest the ABH aurora palette, if you thought moonchild was unwearable you need aurora. it's interesting but 100% wearable, i'm darkskinned but every shade looks great. my coworker literally wears the blue one and we get compliments every day!!



Do you know if the ABH aurora palette is limited edition? I was looking at it at Sephora and seriously contemplating buying it.

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dolce Vita.

People were hating on Charlotte Tilbury in the last post lol but her mattes are so nice. They're creamy and probably not as long lasting as an actual matte like Ruby Woo but at least my lips don't look and feel like a dried vagina.

Beauty's where you find it

Not just where you bump and grind it Reply

She's a racist.

Is Flounder Face still on Bruno Mars' tour? She was so embarrassing at the BET awards (that's the only time I heard her shitty single)

Edited at 2017-07-31 04:23 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-31 04:23 am (UTC) Reply

she never performed at the bet. that was beyonce

the more I like someone's overall energy and the way they carry themselves the more I find them beautiful

also, im sick of her "kindness and love" shit



maybe you should have thought of that before treating ur fellow group members like you did!!! Reply

lol just what i wrote

She really is full of shit. She's speaking about love and kindness yet out here unfollowing Fifth Harmony out of spite, trying to throw dirt on their name, liking shady, racist ass comments about Normani...like a whole list of shit. I'm so ready for her ugly narrow ass to fade into oblivion.

Edited at 2017-07-31 04:39 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-31 04:39 am (UTC) Reply

"beauty is kindess" is just soo instagram millenial of her. like, how is hawking more makeup doing anything to spread ~kindess lol

guess im jsut annoyed today haha



guess im jsut annoyed today haha Reply

