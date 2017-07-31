July 31st, 2017, 10:56 am costantinini Camila Cabello for L'Oreal Paris; defines beauty karla is the new face of loreal. "beauty is kindness to me - putting love out into the world"sourceontd, what does beauty mean to you? Tagged: beauty / makeup, fifth harmony, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8989 comments Add comment
What does make up or L'Oreal have to do with that?
the concept is not very well thought out
oop
that's one way her next single to stick in the top 400
Edited at 2017-07-31 04:24 am (UTC)
guys i need velvet matte lipsticks, recs?
also i highly suggest the ABH aurora palette, if you thought moonchild was unwearable you need aurora. it's interesting but 100% wearable, i'm darkskinned but every shade looks great. my coworker literally wears the blue one and we get compliments every day!!
Not just where you bump and grind it
Edited at 2017-07-31 04:23 am (UTC)
maybe you should have thought of that before treating ur fellow group members like you did!!!
Edited at 2017-07-31 04:39 am (UTC)
guess im jsut annoyed today haha
Makeup is fun but it's shitty enough ppl conflate morality with beauty irl if brands aren't going to get in on the action too