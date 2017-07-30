jla6

Hilary Duff Hires Bodyguard After Burglary

Hilary Duff allegedly has got herself and her son  a new personal bodyguard after her home was broken into and 100,000 worth of jewlery stolen while she was in Canada last week.
BGUS_935996_035

Hilary later ran errands on her own without the bodyguard present...assuming he was with her son back home.





BGUS_935996_031
BGUS_935996_038

Her rep has said "This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe."


SourceSource
Tagged: , ,