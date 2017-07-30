Hilary Duff Hires Bodyguard After Burglary
Hilary Duff allegedly has got herself and her son a new personal bodyguard after her home was broken into and 100,000 worth of jewlery stolen while she was in Canada last week.
Hilary later ran errands on her own without the bodyguard present...assuming he was with her son back home.
Her rep has said "This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe."
July 28th Candids: @HilaryDuff running errands in Beverly Hills, California pic.twitter.com/sCxtoUCXh8— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) July 30, 2017
