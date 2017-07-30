bflowleather

The Killers on Past Rivalry with The Strokes


Recently The Killers were asked about comments made by The Strokes‘ guitarist Nick Valensi where he admits that his band felt bitterness over The Killers' popularity at the height of their fame. In an excerpt in the book "Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City, 2001–2011" he recalls: "We had conversations that went along the lines of Gosh, I think our songs are better than 'Mr. Brightside' by The Killers, but how come that's the one everyone is listening to?"

Drummer from The Killers, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., comments on it in the video below saying that The Strokes have always been above them and that they wouldn't compare themselves to them at all - but that they were flattered they would mention them at all even to this day:



Lead singer Brandon Flowers has also commented on it in the past saying that The Strokes had the better debut album by far but that their debut album "Hot Fuss" was up there and was proud of it.

The Killers are performing tomorrow (Monday, July 31st 2017) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a 6-song set list in front of Ceasers Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. "The Man" will be aired live with the rest of the of the performances to be streamed live on the JKL website.

ONTD, what are some of your favorite debut albums by a band?

