The Killers on Past Rivalry with The Strokes

I thought their rivalry was with The Bravery? Reply

Didn't a lot of bands have this really odd interconnected feud that involved like Eisley? Reply

tbs/brand new? say anything? paramore and nfg?



man those were the days Reply

lol. yeah them too - Brandon trashed them and Panic! @ The Disco in their hey day. maybe others i can't remember - never The Strokes tho.



but i guess Brandon apologized to The Bravery via phone call.



i lived during the early years where BFlow gave no fucks and just trashed everyone. that asshole. lmao. Reply

the bravery was a mediocre version of the killers lbr Reply

I like the strokes better oops Reply

i'm dying to read that book



i don't get this rivalry 'cause their sound isn't similar at all. Reply

well neither were Oasis and Blur



But I get what you mean, at least there wasn't a four year gap between Oasis and Blur's debut albums lol. The Strokes are totally early 2000s to me, while the Killers feel mid 2000s. Reply

ONTD, what are some of your favorite debut albums by a band?



GENERAL FIASCO, but they came at the tail end of when all these bands stopped being successful in the mainstream and died out after their second album and im so PISSED bc it's the first band i actually loved every. single. song.











"Drummer from The Killers, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., comments on it in the video below saying that The Strokes have always been above them and that they wouldn't compare themselves to them at all"



i love the strokes but the killers are great in their own right. maybe they're more pop, but that's fine. rock rivalries are the dumbest shit. they both peaked with their second albums and haven't been worth much since, outside of their respective lead singer's solo projects lmao



when you were young >>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

I love the strokes but I just could not get into julian's solo stuff. I actually quite liked albert's first album though Reply

does that include his stuff with the voidz? Reply

Aw, I really liked 11th dimension. I still think it's a bop. Reply

i bought meet me in the bathroom but it seems like the entire thing is an oral history without a strong narrative which sucks tbh Reply

Get through it and make a bullet points post for the rest of us because I don't want to read it but I want to know the juicy deets ( I think the strokes accuse ryan adams of getting albert hammond jr hooked on drugs in that book). Reply

Not into the strokes but Hot Fuss is everything to me. I've been replaying it lately and it's just perfect. Reply

what are some of your favorite debut albums by a band?



Weezer's debut album is all great songs. They've never quite topped it. Reply

for sure. everyone loves pinkerton but the blue album is everything. I gave up on them after raditude. embarassing Reply

I was going to say the same thing!



I do like their new song, though.



I could never get into The Killers but The Strokes haven't been good since Julian stopped controlling everything.



ONTD, what are some of your favorite debut albums by a band?

They only had one album but it's a classic in my eyes.

bruh... <3 tho Reply

Hot Fuss is one of my favourite debut albums for sure.

My other favourite is probably Sam Robert's We Were Born in a Flame. He is a Canadian treasure and one of the nicest people I have ever met.

Sam is such a treasure. I was obssesed with him in hs. still am lol Reply

he really is. perfect pocket prince.

he's my favourite musician tbh

every album SRB puts out is frigging great, and they are terrific and so much fun live. Reply

Oh this Canadian music icon! I've always had suuuuch a crush on him. <3



The Strokes were definitely the better band but The Killers were way better at responding to the trends of the time. It's really all timing. The Strokes were dealing with the baggage of having to live up to a massively hyped and well regarded debut album by the time The Killers came in with a clean slate. Reply

