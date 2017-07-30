The Killers on Past Rivalry with The Strokes
Recently The Killers were asked about comments made by The Strokes‘ guitarist Nick Valensi where he admits that his band felt bitterness over The Killers' popularity at the height of their fame. In an excerpt in the book "Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City, 2001–2011" he recalls: "We had conversations that went along the lines of Gosh, I think our songs are better than 'Mr. Brightside' by The Killers, but how come that's the one everyone is listening to?"
Drummer from The Killers, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., comments on it in the video below saying that The Strokes have always been above them and that they wouldn't compare themselves to them at all - but that they were flattered they would mention them at all even to this day:
Lead singer Brandon Flowers has also commented on it in the past saying that The Strokes had the better debut album by far but that their debut album "Hot Fuss" was up there and was proud of it.
The Killers are performing tomorrow (Monday, July 31st 2017) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a 6-song set list in front of Ceasers Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. "The Man" will be aired live with the rest of the of the performances to be streamed live on the JKL website.
ONTD, what are some of your favorite debut albums by a band?
legends only - boy band yolo youths need not apply tbh.
man those were the days
but i guess Brandon apologized to The Bravery via phone call.
i lived during the early years where BFlow gave no fucks and just trashed everyone. that asshole. lmao.
i don't get this rivalry 'cause their sound isn't similar at all.
But I get what you mean, at least there wasn't a four year gap between Oasis and Blur's debut albums lol. The Strokes are totally early 2000s to me, while the Killers feel mid 2000s.
GENERAL FIASCO, but they came at the tail end of when all these bands stopped being successful in the mainstream and died out after their second album and im so PISSED bc it's the first band i actually loved every. single. song.
i love the strokes but the killers are great in their own right. maybe they're more pop, but that's fine. rock rivalries are the dumbest shit. they both peaked with their second albums and haven't been worth much since, outside of their respective lead singer's solo projects lmao
when you were young >>>>>>>>>>>>
Weezer's debut album is all great songs. They've never quite topped it.
I do like their new song, though.
They only had one album but it's a classic in my eyes.
My other favourite is probably Sam Robert's We Were Born in a Flame. He is a Canadian treasure and one of the nicest people I have ever met.
he's my favourite musician tbh
every album SRB puts out is frigging great, and they are terrific and so much fun live.
Definitely Maybe, Dummy, Garbage, Franz Ferdinand and Cansei de Ser Sexy
Hot Fuzz is def a great album though, it holds up well.