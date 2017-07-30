Speidi Appear On InfoWars...
Insane person, horrible father, asshole, and noted conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, interviewed Spencer and Heidi Pratt for his horrible InfoWars show. I know some of you will probably argue that he doesn't deserve views and should be ignored, but I think it's important to remember that people actually believe in shit this lunatic says and that's definitely dangerous and a problem for everyone. Because ONTD doesn't watch full videos, I've picked out some interesting (read: insane) bits and posted them below:
-Jones claims Bruce Willis has been listening to his show "for over a decade." (1:41)
-Spencer blames the new world order for the Speidi downfall, "We were chanting 'death to the new world order' about ten years ago after watching all your documentaries, and then about a week later, we were no longer on television and haven't had a consistent tv gig since then so if the new world order is watching, you know, we still will not accept chips but, you know, we will take a gig in the established media because we have a baby and we have some bills to pay so, you know, new world order, we're available..." (1:58)
-Spencer says, "the black helicopters are real" and states that they were flying over the set of The Hills. Jones then goes off on a tangent about how it's a psychological tactic and then ends up talking about how FEMA and the FBI possibly killed Ernest Hemingway...(3:30)
-Heidi says, "it's hard enough to just be a Christian in Hollywood...people dissect that and say things about that and that's my whole life, that's what I really care about and love and that's hard enough...(4:45)
(OP note: Speidi have publicly claimed to be born again Christians, despite past belief in magic crystals - Spencer was baptized by Stephen Baldwin on "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here")
- So literally everything after 4:45 is batshit insane, including talks about Clinton, Trump, Sandy Hook, fake news, Russia, and about human/animal hybrids and cows that create human milk that gets sold in China.
- Jones asks about their reality tv experience. Spencer says they had to obey the producers or else they wouldn't get paid. Heidi says editing is what made people start to dislike her after season 1.
Spencer says "editing is the original fake news" and then says he wants to get back to being famous.(18:16)
-Spencer and Heidi say their lawyer and Heidi's plastic surgeon have passed away and that the two were planning to move to Costa Rica because they feared for their lives thinking the new world order was going to come for them. (26:36)
How Did This Even Happen?
Spencer and Heidi are on vacation and bumped into Alex Jones (they appeared on his show 10 years ago during which they also espoused conspiracy nonsense) who happened to be at the same resort as them. There has been some speculation that Spencer is trolling Jones for obvious publicity, given that during a twitter video he says to Jones that he's more famous than Speidi now because "you took our game."
Yo Alex jones is snorkeling in front of me— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 24, 2017
Spencer has already taken the opportunity to spin this into publicity for himself with a few interviews and articles:
Spencer Pratt recounts his surreal Hawaiian vacation with a very paranoid Alex Jones: https://t.co/pBcrsoX2Y7 pic.twitter.com/hat8PYAZeq— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) July 25, 2017
“We covered all the important subjects,” Pratt told The Daily Beast. “Black helicopters, the Matrix, AI bot wars, China taking over, Trump. You know, just normal 7:30 a.m. beach conversations—super chill.”
“I don’t know if it will be edited out,” Pratt recalled, “but I definitely hit him with all the Sandy Hook questions that I know his biggest—what’s the word he used—‘the opposition’ manipulated his viewpoint on that, according to him. I asked him all the hard-hitters. I asked him if he does his rants on purpose or if it’s an act. I thought that was some good journalism."
gonna show @RealAlexJones this today at the beach https://t.co/UGYlxM8ynO— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 29, 2017
The internet's favorite pop culture sprite, Spencer Pratt, is trolling Alex Jones. Unless he isn't https://t.co/1eVX1Fqw6N— The Ringer (@ringer) July 27, 2017
Are you cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, ONTD?
