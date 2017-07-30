Speidi Appear On InfoWars...

"I know some of you will probably argue that he doesn't deserve views and should be ignored"



and they'd be right. nothing against you OP but i really believe ppl shouldn't give that channel views (hence $$$) or legitimacy. Reply

mte I'm not clicking



(but thanks for laying out the main points OP) Reply

Well, I highlighted the main points so you don't have to click it if you don't want. But you also can't just sweep these people under the rug and pretend they don't exist because their actions have real consequences (it's people like him and his followers that are a big part of the reason Trump is the President of America right now...). Ignoring him won't make him or his followers go away. It's like saying you should ignore Scientology because it doesn't personally affect you and you don't want to legitimize it - but the fact is that people are already paying attention to them and you can't put a stop to something by just closing your eyes and pretending it isn't there. Reply

What did they say about the Clintons and Sandy Hook? I really don't want to give them views Reply

yeah i agree that people shouldn't pretend they don't exist, and IA that learning about their ways of organizing, their discourse, etc., is important. the 'cover your eyes and pretend it's not there' thing never works.

but in terms of making infowars ONTD posts or embedding the alex jones YT channel... idk. that makes me queasy. Reply

i will never understand the popularity of the hills Reply

Oh my god Speidi are so much more insane than I thought they were. This is beyond zany celebwhoring and it's actually disturbing that they believe these things and are promoting them... Reply

The thing is...it's honestly really hard to tell if they're putting it on for attention or if they actually believe some of it - at times I get the sense that he's trolling and at other times it feels a bit genuine - but maybe he's paying attention to this stuff because they follow the same formula that Spencer follows. Spencer has always been doing and saying insane things for attention. I honestly don't even know. He's been very likeable lately and then this pops up. Reply

Same. I think Spencer is a real life troll, and Heidi just goes along with his antics because she's too lazy to do anything else about it Reply

when was their ban from here lifted??? Reply

Everyone keeps asking this in every Speidi post, no they're obviously not banned anymore. This isn't 2007. Reply

There was ~never a ban, just like there was never Berenstein Bears Reply

lmao Reply

lol wtf Reply

oh damn mandela effect in action Reply

It's 2017 lol Reply

i love every last thing about this post Reply

<3



I was worried it wouldn't get accepted - but it's just...pop culture insanity at it's purest. This is Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah's couch and calling Matt Lauer "glib" for arguing with him about anti-depressants. It was too fascinating to ignore, despite how awful a person Alex Jones is. Reply

i totally agree, this is like a meeting of the minds. there's a duty to report on something as momentous as this. three near unanimously reviled weirdos combining their powers to wreak havoc on the internet. thank you for posting it and giving some useful bullet points 🙏🏽



Jones claims Bruce Willis has been listening to his show "for over a decade."



this alone warrants a post lmao Reply

I'm confused by that last tweet - did they go on because they are bat-shit insane or were they trolling him? A little of Column A, and little bit of Column B? Reply

I read it thinking that's their way of getting more clicks/views from people going "Huh?? So which is it?", lol. Like "Maybe, maybe not, watch to find out!" kind of thing.



Edited at 2017-07-31 02:45 am (UTC)

*every time* speidi has ever done anything like this they always try and spin it as 'but we've been ~in on it~ all along!'

they're just attention addicts who will take any interview they can get, and they're ALSO swimming in the same pond of drug/paranoia induced crazy as alex jones. Reply

-Spencer blames the new world order for the Speidi downfall, "We were chanting 'death to the new world order' about ten years ago after watching all your documentaries, and then about a week later, we were no longer on television and haven't had a consistent tv gig since then so if the new world order is watching, you know, we still will not accept chips but, you know, we will take a gig in the established media because we have a baby and we have some bills to pay so, you know, new world order, we're available..." (1:58)

omg idek what the fuck to make about any of this, whether its troll or real, etc...

ty for your transcription efforts OP !! Reply

I don't know either lol. I'm fascinated and slightly horrified. They were on his show back in 2009 as well though (which I feel like they probably did solely for the attention, but who knows?).



They seem so chill on twitter - Spencer is all about feeding hummingbirds and selling crystals. But then they also appear in the media saying they're conservative Christians - but then they tweet anti-trump stuff - but then they go on infowars and say the new world order was trying to kill them so they tried to flee to Costa Rica. Idek. Reply

They've tweeted anti Trump stuff?? Reply

i think Spencer is actually pretty liberal/anti-Trump but does this shit for attention. he's pretty clear on how he's a fame whore. i enjoy how self aware he is actually Reply

I think they're batshit AND attention whores, tbh. Reply

omg I hope Heidi becomes the next Tomi Lahren Reply

I don't think I have the strength to deal with all the crazy in this post. Reply

Spencer was a guest on a podcast I listen to and holy shit I couldn't finish it. He was so egotistical and batshit crazy - I just couldn't listen to him. Reply

Was it The Who daily? I couldn't make it through that either Reply

No, Juicy Scoop w/ Heather McDonald. He just seems like such an awful person. Reply

How did heidi manage to look somewhat human again? How does she have enough money for plastic surgery and reserve plastic surgery ? Reply

They didn't have money for a while, but they've been making money from going on reality shows still and apparently Heidi handles the money now so they aren't going crazy spending money like they were when Spencer was blowing it in crystals and stuff. They made like $800,000 from going on CBB earlier this year before they got pregnant and I think they did another show right before that. Reply

I think her face just had to heal on it's own really. she stopped getting all those fillers and whatnot.

and she had her breasts decreased, they were way too big for her body. Reply

I was rooting for Heidi. Damn. Reply

Alex jones having the nerve to call anyone crazy... Reply

