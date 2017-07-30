July 30th, 2017, 10:17 pm masterofmystery Game of Thrones: Season 7 Episode 4 Preview No title or description released by HBO yet for episode four, but I imagine more insane shit goes down. Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqgi1IjDoU8 Tagged: emilia clarke, game of thrones (hbo), kit harington, television - hbo, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 398398 comments Add comment
and how many episodes until dany and jon are fucking?
queen of thornes to the bitter end. rip.
like damn dude, take a down a notch.
I wish he didn't say that to Sansa and picked a happier memory but I guess they needed to show that Bran has changed.
"I thought you were the three eyed raven though?"
"I told you its difficult to explain"
bitch, no it isnt. just say "I'm the new one - the old one died and ive taken his place" MY GOD IT ISNT COMPLICATED JESUS FUCK. Bran is like that weird pseudo-intellectual in Freshman philosophy.
Edited at 2017-07-31 02:23 am (UTC)
I felt the same way, the only person who cared was Tywin and he's dead. I feel like Tyrion will never even see or admit his ~plan~ was just to solidify his fuck you to Tywin, more than anything actually stategic for Dany.
Edited at 2017-07-31 02:23 am (UTC)
just not this season
Like I swear to fucking God if they don't have a fucking ten minute death sequence of her I will be pisseddddddd
I am so sad House Tyrell is gone but man way to go out like the baddest fucking bitch in the game
and then she fucking owned my soul <33333
/amisupposedtofeelsorryforthatbitchcause
Edited at 2017-07-31 03:42 am (UTC)
Ughhhhh.... can we kill littlefinger already!
The bran & Sansa reunion killed me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭