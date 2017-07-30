OLENNA NOOOOOOO Reply

Thread

Link

Olenna always getting the last laugh LOL Reply

Thread

Link



HBIC. Literally. Through and through. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that end was everything. shit, I was not expecting that. it was so good. oh Olenna, you are leaving us with style.



and how many episodes until dany and jon are fucking? Reply

Thread

Link

i think 5? season finale Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What! They're so closely related! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're Targs, it's what they do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis please look up the targ history Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's just his aunt, it's fine. (No, really, it's legal and okay where I'm from.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Second to the last episode (episode 5). I think the scenes of them fucking are gonna be intercut with scenes of it being revealed they're related. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that end had me SHOOKETH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"he really was a cunt, wasn't he?"



queen of thornes to the bitter end. rip. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! I giggled. Jamie is such a disappointment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My fave part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tonight was a good ep tbh. Olenna went out as she lived: a bad bitch. Reply

Thread

Link





"Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." Reply

Thread

Link

Also Bran used to be one of my faves but he's ~changed now :( Reply

Thread

Link

I was getting so annoyed with him being all "it's hard to explain." BITCH YOU AREN'T EVEN TRYING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was yelling at the TV "HUG YOUR SISTER" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I didnt like it when he was telling Sansa how pretty she looked at the wedding. I understand he wanted her to know he knew things, but talk about bad timing. pick something else. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

seriously we finally get a stark reunion and bran has to go all creepy. d&d just don't want us to have nice things.</3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that scene was so creepy, all 'it was so nice outside and you looked so pretty too bad you were raped lol'



like damn dude, take a down a notch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bran creeps me out. Another flop Stark.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont remember him going all cold and emotionless until this episode ether. i dont like it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is so creepy WTF happened?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but of course he's changed, he literally knows Everything™ now. i think that would change anyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally when did he start acting like this lol i feel like his change could of been more gradual Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Apparently learning about everyone's business makes you lose your common sense so you'll bring up your sister being raped the first time you talk to her in a long ass time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



mte. what happened boo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The writing for that scene was so fucking bad. Okay I get it you're a psychic now or whatever the fuck but you couldn't even hug your sister??? Then the whole let me remind you of the night you were brutally raped. Like what are D&D getting at with that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Most disappointing scene of the season honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That scene had me confused as fuck wondering if I missed something last season, like when did Bran become that???? Tactless and cold af. "I have to talk to Jon" like what you can't tell Sansa??? But you can talk about her being raped?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like ever since Bran was officially now the Three-Eyed Raven he's lost his sense of humanity and sometimes I think the distortion of slipping into his visions alone (with the OG Raven dead) shows he's hardened now. He's able to foresee things in their world differently.



I wish he didn't say that to Sansa and picked a happier memory but I guess they needed to show that Bran has changed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bran fucking sucks. This shit wouldn't have happened if not for him. He fucked shit up with the Lannisters. He fucking got the 3 eyed raven killed. Girl bye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only part of the episode I hated. why is this asshole speaking like an ominous robot?? what kind of shit direction did they give this kid? Bran is fucking annoying now. he can be an ~all knowing raven~ without having him totally disassociated with everyone and thing around him.



"I thought you were the three eyed raven though?"

"I told you its difficult to explain"



bitch, no it isnt. just say "I'm the new one - the old one died and ive taken his place" MY GOD IT ISNT COMPLICATED JESUS FUCK. Bran is like that weird pseudo-intellectual in Freshman philosophy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so disappointed by his reaction to the reunion, and yeah he was so cold - but I wonder if he has seen something Sansa has either done or will do that explains his coldness toward her...Because otherwise, wtf 😕 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly once Tyrion in the previous ep was laying out that plan I was like girl? this is too complex and ridiculous like who wants casterly rock...not even cersai cared about it. Olenna went out like the baddest queen she is, sad cause there's so many weakly written women characters left that will just get even more ridiculous like Dany's speech to Jon? wtf was even that scene that was supposed to be amazing the writing wasn't there (nor was the acting from Emelia). At this point Jon just needs to get the dragon glass and fuck off to Winterfell and protect his people lmao



Edited at 2017-07-31 02:23 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol for real, the writing for dany's speech was not good and emilia was doing no favors for it with her acting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"this is too complex and ridiculous like who wants casterly rock...not even cersai cared about it."



I felt the same way, the only person who cared was Tywin and he's dead. I feel like Tyrion will never even see or admit his ~plan~ was just to solidify his fuck you to Tywin, more than anything actually stategic for Dany. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so happy Bran finally made it home!! If Arya makes it too I will die of happiness Reply

Thread

Link

a Sansa/Arya reunion is all I want (and them killing LF) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can someone spoil me if it says on the leaks how Cersei dies cuz im over that cunt Reply

Thread

Link

fuck mE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I'm not alone when it comes to being over Cersei? ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, the valonqar prophecy makes it obvious how she's gonna die and you can tell how their character arcs are building up to this moment



just not this season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIGHT.



Like I swear to fucking God if they don't have a fucking ten minute death sequence of her I will be pisseddddddd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The way Olenna drank that poison like she hasn't drank in years LOL Reply

Thread

Link

she was like 'fuck you and the shit, i still got the last laugh. i'll see your asshole son in hell!' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr she didnt give a damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Olenna gave me enough life for my next five lifetimes tbh.



I am so sad House Tyrell is gone but man way to go out like the baddest fucking bitch in the game Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love that bitch. she will be missed <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She out drank Cersei, the queen tart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OLENNA IS MY QUEEN <3 I'm so glad she went out like a badass (you know, if she had to go out at all) Reply

Thread

Link

same. I was so emotional at seeing Highgarden finally and then it was like this. and then i was like noooo Olenna.



and then she fucking owned my soul <33333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i got so much enjoyment out of cersei torturing ellaria.



/amisupposedtofeelsorryforthatbitchcause idont.gif Reply

Thread

Link

same... I love Cersei and IDGAF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cersei is fucking amazing to watch. That was such a good scene. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They killed her daughter just to be assholes. I felt no sympathy. The only time I've felt Cersei justified in anything she's done.



Edited at 2017-07-31 03:42 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No bitch same!!! I love Cersei so I was hollering. Myrcella didn't deserve it and Oberyn signed his ass up for that fight, fuck the sand snakes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gotta give it to Cersei, she always pays her debts in magnificent style Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't even like Cersei but FUUUUUUUCK Ellaria. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was an awesome scene idgaf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mteeeeee on your comment hahaha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of all the things you could have said to prove your sightseeing you have to talk about her rape? Fuck off bran



Reply

Thread

Link

a million other things could have been said. "i saw the white walkers, theyre coming with GIANTS" or "our aunt lyanna is jons mom!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



i read that sentence but then saw the wrong lyanna in my head. that was confusing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link