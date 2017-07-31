DEATH. DEATH EVERYWHERE.



Okay, 2 of those murders had it coming but the third one made me cry my ass off.



"Chickens..."



brb, gonna cry again

Omg I could not stop sobbing! 😭😭😭😭Britneysobbing.gif

You think Gracie deserved it?

She lied to Helena about Mark and betrayed her to the Neo Illusionists, so yeah. Who knows what is going to happen to Helena now.

She lied about him being dead but then she didn't give Helena up. Plus, she had such a shit life and Mark was the only one who ever treated her nicely.

Gracie didn't deserve that. and Mark didn't deserve to lose his wife.



Ferdinand, meantime, deserved to snuff it. I just wish it came in maybe the last episode, he was a great villain.

I feel bad for Mark, but Gracie betrayed Helena.

she almost did, to save her husband, but ultimately was ready to let mark die to not give helena up. the neos traced her call and got to them before they could leave. she didn't deserve to die

Okay, I thought Gracie told them where she was going before she left. Mark told the Neo people last week that Gracie knew where to find Helena, so I just assumed.

nah, he called and asked if she found her, and gracie told him that she hadn't, and was gonna check another convent the next day. i don't think she knew where exactly helena was, other than probably at a convent, and had just been searching for the nun she told her about

I don't feel bad for Mark at all. He was ready to sell out to the Neolutionists and put his wife in danger. Gracie didn't deserve to bite it because in the end, she was trying to do the right thing by somebody who showed kindness and offered family when she had every reason to despise Gracie.

eh, Mark is desperate for a cure.

same



Gracie was brainwashed/abused from the beginning - I just think she deserved a chance :(

Sarah finally felt her family and I'm crying

Took me about 2 and half hrs to watch yesterday, I kept pausing and going off to do a chore because it was pretty well telegraphed what was gonna happen :( (it was Person of Interest 5x10 all over again)



Cosima's happy/sad cry made me more emotional because I was prepared for the last scene.



So glad to see Ferdinand finally choke.

THIS EPISODE!



I'm not ready for this show to end!!!

How's the season going on? I'm waiting until it's over to download it watch it.

i'm not sure what the general opinion is, but i'm enjoying it. some episodes more than others, but there's been a lot of clone centric episodes, and i really enjoyed the alison, krystal and weirdly enough, rachel one.

I liked S4 a lot (compared with S3) so I can't wait.

I'm enjoying but it appears a lot of people are angry about the way the writers are chasing to tie up loose plot lines so.

mmmm



unless they're leaving everything for the last ep, i guess is not that bad for a last season

they're not leaving everything for the last ep as in this ep they tied up a pretty big pilot point already

yeah that typo. It was supposed to be choosing instead of chasing.

Damn i havent been following this season at all. Good so far?

Ugh, I'm still really mad. I want the sestras (and Felix!) to burn the motherfucker down and torture Art's new "partner".



Gracie didn't deserve that. When it came down to it, she wouldn't sell Helena out, especially since Helena had made it clear that her bebehs were Gracie's family.



Siobhan didn't deserve it either and she should've just shot Ferdinand when she had the chance instead of talking. How does somebody who has been so genre savvy the entire series suddenly catch the idiot ball? What was the point of letting him talk? Reply

i'm assuming because she was hoping to get out of there alive herself. if she shot him right away, there was no telling if he'd be able to get a good shot in as well and take her down with him. she was on her turf, even with him trashing the place, and i think she was trying to buy time to get the upper hand and take him out without dying herself

She managed to get him right in the esophagus when she was literally dying, so I find it hard to believe she couldn't have gotten in a headshot or a similarly disabling shot when she was standing eye-to-eye and not losing her entire blood supply.

while he was distracted, and she had a bit of an upper hand in that moment. she didn't know how good a shot/draw he was too. idk, i just don't see it as the writers making her an idiot.

i knew mrs s was going to die, but that was still hard to watch to watch. when it switched back over to the party after she got shot and you could see sarah ~feel it, ugh. i'm always a sucker for that kinda thing in shows/movies and that made it worse.



fuck ferdinand, so glad he's finally dead and s got to see him die first.



fuck ferdinand, so glad he's finally dead and s got to see him die first.

i love helena, but i do hope it doesn't totally eclipse the mourning for siobhan next episode. i hate when shows gloss over big deaths

In the previews they showed a big funeral with everyone in black, so I don't think they will gloss over it.

I loved the art opening scene with the whole family. Felix's speech made me feel a bit.

Ugh, Felix's speech definitely had me teary-eyed.

yes def cried at his love for his "constellation of women". gonna miss this show so much WAHHHH

I never warmed to Gracie but boo at her dying when she lied to Mark for Helena.



And oh. Mrs. S :( It was both obvious and heartbreaking. And honestly made me angry when Rachel still lives.



But thank God Ferdinand is finally dead.



Anyone else think it weird they took Kira home initially when they expected people to come after them? Reply

I cried so much at that ending. :(

also sarah wearing siobhan's jacket that's too big for her in that still :'(

when she asked for the picture i started crying and when she said chickens i started full on sobbing.

