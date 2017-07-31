July 31st, 2017, 12:02 pm winter_lace Next Week on Orphan Black Source Tagged: orphan black (space / bbc america), tatiana maslany Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3939 comments Add comment
Okay, 2 of those murders had it coming but the third one made me cry my ass off.
"Chickens..."
brb, gonna cry again
Ferdinand, meantime, deserved to snuff it. I just wish it came in maybe the last episode, he was a great villain.
Gracie was brainwashed/abused from the beginning - I just think she deserved a chance :(
Cosima's happy/sad cry made me more emotional because I was prepared for the last scene.
So glad to see Ferdinand finally choke.
I'm not ready for this show to end!!!
download itwatch it.
unless they're leaving everything for the last ep, i guess is not that bad for a last season
Gracie didn't deserve that. When it came down to it, she wouldn't sell Helena out, especially since Helena had made it clear that her bebehs were Gracie's family.
Siobhan didn't deserve it either and she should've just shot Ferdinand when she had the chance instead of talking. How does somebody who has been so genre savvy the entire series suddenly catch the idiot ball? What was the point of letting him talk?
fuck ferdinand, so glad he's finally dead and s got to see him die first.
i love helena, but i do hope it doesn't totally eclipse the mourning for siobhan next episode. i hate when shows gloss over big deaths
And oh. Mrs. S :( It was both obvious and heartbreaking. And honestly made me angry when Rachel still lives.
But thank God Ferdinand is finally dead.
Anyone else think it weird they took Kira home initially when they expected people to come after them?
glad ferdinand is finally dead tho. i'm glad he died bloody - the way he killed MK made him deserve much worse but at least he was betrayed by rachel to really make him feel miserable >:)
