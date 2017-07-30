stunning &lt;3

Mike Shinoda will make you feel things in your heart

Mike Shinoda changed his profile pic on Twitter and Instagram and it's leading people to believe/speculate it could be a new logo for Linkin Park. At the very least it makes everyone's heart ache 'cause my goodness...



Caption: One week. Feels like forever. I’m here for a couple updates. I know these links aren’t clickable. Just type them out in your browser; they're easy to remember.

1.) If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to tiny.cc/lpmemorial and all the amazing fan sites I’ve previously mentioned.

2.) If you’re having suicidal thoughts, go to chester.linkinpark.com

3.) If you’re going to buy merch in honor of Chester, consider who the purchase benefits. Don’t give money to scumbag bootleggers and opportunists. Linkin Park official merchandise is at store.linkinpark.com

4.) If you want to donate in honor of Chester, do it at musicforrelief.org

5.) Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️


source, source
Tagged: ,