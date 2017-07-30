Mike Shinoda will make you feel things in your heart
Mike Shinoda changed his profile pic on Twitter and Instagram and it's leading people to believe/speculate it could be a new logo for Linkin Park. At the very least it makes everyone's heart ache 'cause my goodness...
Caption: One week. Feels like forever. I’m here for a couple updates. I know these links aren’t clickable. Just type them out in your browser; they're easy to remember.
1.) If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to tiny.cc/lpmemorial and all the amazing fan sites I’ve previously mentioned.
2.) If you’re having suicidal thoughts, go to chester.linkinpark.com
3.) If you’re going to buy merch in honor of Chester, consider who the purchase benefits. Don’t give money to scumbag bootleggers and opportunists. Linkin Park official merchandise is at store.linkinpark.com
4.) If you want to donate in honor of Chester, do it at musicforrelief.org
5.) Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
source, source
Caption: One week. Feels like forever. I’m here for a couple updates. I know these links aren’t clickable. Just type them out in your browser; they're easy to remember.
1.) If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to tiny.cc/lpmemorial and all the amazing fan sites I’ve previously mentioned.
2.) If you’re having suicidal thoughts, go to chester.linkinpark.com
3.) If you’re going to buy merch in honor of Chester, consider who the purchase benefits. Don’t give money to scumbag bootleggers and opportunists. Linkin Park official merchandise is at store.linkinpark.com
4.) If you want to donate in honor of Chester, do it at musicforrelief.org
5.) Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
source, source
Right before Chris Cornell died, Chest was super optimistic and positive about his life and the plans he had for the future. Chris Cornell dies and he's very sad about it, but follows it up but how much he's looking forward to the future in pretty much most of his interviews. He goes to Arizona to visit his wife and kids, and pretty much kills himself when he returns to California home alone on the day of Chris Cornell's birthday.
Was it being alone, and a moment of weakness? If Chris Cornell hadn't gone, would he committed suicide or was that the cause? Had his fans not been so shitty about his music that was clearly therapy and very personal to him, would it have helped?
So many what ifs... Depression is one hell of an illness and it's scary to think how well hidden it can be. I don't really know what the point of this post is, but his death certainly made me sad. RIP Chester :(
a couple of years ago a friend of mine (was a big happy guy, always tried to make ppl smile, it was like a robin williams thing) he just had a breakdown saying he was going to kill himself, his brother took him to the hospital and they said they had no room to admit it and that he should calm down bc he had probably taken substances. they were forced to go home, that night his brother tried to keep an eye but fell asleep and when he did, my friend went off and hung himself idt i'll ever get over it tbh
that hospital... I have no words. I'm so sorry that his brother went through something so terrible. and I'm so sorry that you lost your friend like that. his death was preventable and I hope the person who turned him away learned from their mistake.
dave was on twitter yesterday too rt a bunch of memorials.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Edited at 2017-07-31 02:57 am (UTC)
same
lp was very important to me as an angsty teenager who was battling depression, i didn't expect it to affect me like it did. but it really did :(