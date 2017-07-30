Mike Shinoda will make you feel things in your heart

aw :( Reply

I'm still in shock... Reply

Same - I've been spending probably a little too much time following this whole thing closely and the more I read and watch interviews prior to the suicide, the more shocking and less shocking it becomes (yes both at the same time, if that makes any sense).



Right before Chris Cornell died, Chest was super optimistic and positive about his life and the plans he had for the future. Chris Cornell dies and he's very sad about it, but follows it up but how much he's looking forward to the future in pretty much most of his interviews. He goes to Arizona to visit his wife and kids, and pretty much kills himself when he returns to California home alone on the day of Chris Cornell's birthday.



Was it being alone, and a moment of weakness? If Chris Cornell hadn't gone, would he committed suicide or was that the cause? Had his fans not been so shitty about his music that was clearly therapy and very personal to him, would it have helped?



So many what ifs... Depression is one hell of an illness and it's scary to think how well hidden it can be. I don't really know what the point of this post is, but his death certainly made me sad. RIP Chester :(



time does stop when you lose someone. a day feels like a whole week, and the pain is just always there. hoping his family and the band find strength in each other. Reply

Right? I literally haven't known what day it is since March '04. Reply

Ouch :'( Reply

ugh Reply

this is still so hard to believe :'( Reply

depression is a fucking nightmare i hate that it's not taken more seriously



a couple of years ago a friend of mine (was a big happy guy, always tried to make ppl smile, it was like a robin williams thing) he just had a breakdown saying he was going to kill himself, his brother took him to the hospital and they said they had no room to admit it and that he should calm down bc he had probably taken substances. they were forced to go home, that night his brother tried to keep an eye but fell asleep and when he did, my friend went off and hung himself idt i'll ever get over it tbh Reply

z"l :( may his memory be for a blessing



that hospital... I have no words. I'm so sorry that his brother went through something so terrible. and I'm so sorry that you lost your friend like that. his death was preventable and I hope the person who turned him away learned from their mistake. Reply

yeah it was a complete mess all round, his brother is so haunted by it tho like he tried so hard to convince him things were going to be ok and that he was here for him but they were both a bit out of it and he fell asleep and then that was that. can't imagine how he felt when he realised ugh Reply

That's so awful omg. I'm so sorry bb. Reply

what his wife posted on instagram was so lovely, i want to remember it forever. you can tell how close they all were.



dave was on twitter yesterday too rt a bunch of memorials. Reply

yo :( Reply

It's a fan edit of the logo used on the back of the One More Light CD.

I think it's the 5-sided LP logo in his icon that people are speculating about. I've seen a ton of fans adopt it as their sm icons too.



Edited at 2017-07-31 02:57 am (UTC)

I just feel like all of us who really want to go will go someday, sooner or later. We will find the courage no matter how long it takes. Reply

I don't. really think that it's a matter of wanting to go. I personally really do not like it when people frame suicide as a desire or a choice. Reply

You're right, I only speak for myself. Reply

I don't think people want to go...I think they just see no other choice. But there's always a choice. :( As bad as things get, they do get better eventually, its one step at a time. Reply

I disagree. Reply

This is still sort of surreal to me. Reply

same Reply

Can you take away a person's ability to send you DM's on Instagram? Reply

block them Reply

I don't want to do that though. I'll just mute the DM. Reply

i lost my cousin 2 months ago to suicide, she was someone i was close to since she was born. and i only recently came to terms with accepting it :/ one of the first things my mom and brother said to me was them begging i don't go down the same way since they knew i was capable of it.



lp was very important to me as an angsty teenager who was battling depression, i didn't expect it to affect me like it did. but it really did :( Reply

