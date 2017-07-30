July 30th, 2017, 09:15 pm kimmy_kun Teen Wolf 6x12 promo Source Tagged: teen wolf (mtv), television - mtv, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6363 comments Add comment
Who is it? Tell me its Isaac.
Edited at 2017-07-31 01:54 am (UTC)
It's [Spoiler (click to open)] Jennifer Blake.
i haven't watched in so long that i don't know any of the 'new' peoples' names. worth it for stiles at the end tho.
[Link to spoiler]
Her mom can stay dead tho
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
....still not enough to make me watch this shit again