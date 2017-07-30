I forgot this came back tonight. How was the ep? Worth watching? Reply

Thread

Link

It was meh. Nothing really happened for it being the "beginning of the end." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks I'll probably just wait for the recap then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Welp, that trailer just showed someone I did not expect to see back. Reply

Thread

Link

Who is it? Tell me its Isaac.



Edited at 2017-07-31 01:54 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh damn they're really bringing everyone back for this.



i haven't watched in so long that i don't know any of the 'new' peoples' names. worth it for stiles at the end tho. Reply

Thread

Link



[ Link to spoiler ]



i didn't watch but this gif set showed up on my dash and made me laugh. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I wonder if they explained who made that recording or why/how it was made. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol tru. maybe it was some thirsty fbi agent flying a drone to capture that HD physique Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was a quality spit take Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd hates him but dylan knows how to take over an episode. the problem is really that the scenes are just not done well. like that lydia seen in the kitchen/school. those slooowww ass camera movements towards the phone and scenes of her going through the cobwebs that are way longer than they need to be. lydia has always been a favorite of mine but holland's acting (and a lot of the cast's acting) is not good enough for the crappy effects the show has. at least dylan can act through them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are they showing perfume commercials at the FBI now? :x Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omw... I thought this was an edit, but it's for real. What is this ao3 sterek fanfic realness? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg thats awesome! Serving fanfic realness, but irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This shit really happened? Holy shit I'm dying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought this was cancelled ages ago?? Reply

Thread

Link

I think they announced like a year ago that this would be the last season but then they split it in two parts to drag out the suckage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i quit at the beginning of the season, literally halfway through episode one i turned it off because i just wasn't interested anymore. i saw the trailed and saw scott/malia and got dragged back. folded laundry through this ep since it was all basically setup and therefore boring Reply

Thread

Link

whatever, i dig it Reply

Thread

Link

This show is still going? I stopped watching when Kate came back. Season 4 I think? The first few episodes were so goddamn boring. Reply

Thread

Link

They can bring back everyone but cant bring back motherfuckin Kira? Reply

Thread

Link

Or Braeden it seems. This fucking show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm never gonna get over that. arden cho deserved so much better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or Danny Mehealani (I haven't watched in like 3 or 4 seasons but he was one of my faves). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly they finally reveal he knew about the lore of Beacon Hills and they just write him off. It was such bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jeff Davis hates POCs and I believe both Keahu and Arden left or were written off on a bad note Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They confirmed that Allison isn't coming back either. So they're bringing back all the boring white boys and not much else. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OR ALLISON! Or Boyd/Erica rip. "No on dies on teen wolf" my fucking ass. We were all livid when they said that during the Hall H panel lmao



Her mom can stay dead tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want my two brown sons, Melissa, Malia & Lydia to be safe and alive at the end. Everyone else can go Reply

Thread

Link

Here's the thing, I have waited a long time for Stiles and Lydia and I just know I will be disappointed with these last ten episodes. Also, as much as I love Stiles and Lydia, I am not down for Stiles and Malia being completely forgotten and Scott and Malia forced down our throats. No thanks. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

remember when ontd shilled for this show six years ago? how time flies Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the first two seasons were setting the show up to be campy and fun. Instead it became like a badly done horror show with revolving door characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its a perfect example of when creators start feeling themselves and fuck everything up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

teen wolf is like the vampire diaries (but a little worse). the first 2 seasons were a lot of fun and genre-friendly, and ONTD loved them, but then the quality of the episodes dropped dramatically, to the point where most of ONTD stopped watching. imo teen wolf was less awesome but had a more gradual decline, whereas TVD started off legit great but had a steep drop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This ep barely had any of my girl Malia so zzzzzz. Reply

Thread

Link