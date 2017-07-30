audrey2

Laverne Cox and Janet Mock call out Lil Duval and The Breakfast Club for transphobic commentary

Follow-up to this post. Lil Duval went on The Breakfast Club where they started talking about trans people, specifically Janet Mock who was on the show last week. Lil Duval made a "joke" about how he'd probably kill someone he's dating for not telling him that they are/were once biologically male.

Laverne and Janet reacted on Twitter.



















Charlamagne also posted/retweeted the following:







sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
Tagged: , , , ,