Laverne Cox and Janet Mock call out Lil Duval and The Breakfast Club for transphobic commentary
Laverne and Janet reacted on Twitter.
After taking several deep breaths I just got teary thinking about all my sisters experiencing violence, beaten, raped, murdered and some https://t.co/QyNXp11ysL— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
I think what's also so upsetting for me is @janetmock was on that show last week with so much love brilliance and trans 101 education and— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
A week later this happens. #translivesmatter— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
Joke. #Translivesmatter— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
Some folks think it's ok to joke about wanting to kill us. We have free speech but that speech has consequences and trans folks are— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
Experiencing the negative consequences with our lives. It hurts my spirit cause this isn't funny. Our lives matter. Trans murder isn't a— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
I think the issue is when this kind of violence is expressed publicly and goes unchallenged.This is why I am speaking up to challenge It, to https://t.co/YLNE6uUPsz— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
Create and encourage counter narratives and to hopefully change some hearts and minds and save some lives. https://t.co/YLNE6uUPsz— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017
Your ignorant ass never could. ✨— Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 30, 2017
🎶Shinin shinin shinin shinin yeahhh 🎶 https://t.co/TWp26VXVPD #girlslikeus pic.twitter.com/v75TUqmb3P
Charlamagne also posted/retweeted the following:
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Do people really believe this stuff??? https://t.co/CVnI97oKB2— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 30, 2017
What T.I got to do with this???? https://t.co/LKfY66ndKG— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 30, 2017
Hip hop + politics panel disrupted by women screaming Black Trans Lives Matter. @cthagod offered a meeting/interview to them, they refused.— Natasha Simons (@ndotsimons) July 30, 2017
she starts discussing it @ 7:55 and i think it's super interesting.
there are masculine, "tomboy" trans women out there so being supportive of trans people doesn't automatically mean you have to cosign the idea of gender roles and stereotypes.
Why should they talk to someone that's gaslighting this entire situation. He should have defended Janet the same way he defends Lala and all his gal pals. That whole crew was laughing and joking about it. let's Keep it all the way real now.
i hope i'm reading this right but it's making me laugh really hard if i am.
i'm always very disturbed when people casually joke about getting trans women killed, like some of these same people will scream reverse racism/sexism what have you when you say the same about your actual oppressors but trans women who are ACTUALLY getting killed for these exact reasons...fuck 'em.
eta: the lack of fucking self-awareness and perspective is so fucking gross. white people are actively fucking up the black comm. but hey, lets advocate violence against trans people!
the last post was a mess though, I can't believe some users immediately started attacking lesbians in a post about a man threatening to murder trans women. i had to do a double take. i don't understand how/why posts about trans women or topics immediately delve into lesbian bashing when men are the root of all problems. it's p disheartening.
It's impossible to engage with her in good faith because all she's looking for is self aggrandizement.
i...what? maybe i'm stupid but i can't understand this thought process.
Mixed with homophobia, and they think they are an ally?? YIKES, I mean I've read about bi and lesbian women who like m/m ships because men are mostly better written and in a way it helped them to figure about their sexuality (at least that's my case and i know a couple of bi women who literally met and started dating because both ship Sasuke/Naruto lmaooo) but for most of them it was when they were teens/young adults, but a straight woman being so proud about fetishizing gay men and talking about that in a post about gay men? yikes tbh.
well yknow as long as he validated her looks /s
edit: yessss Crissle <3
you can't just pass it off as a joke when it's a very real credible threat
Violence against trans people here is beyond, I'll never forget the video of that woman being beaten and dragged in a wheelbarrow. I've only seen glimpses of it and it was too much.
Why that doesn't surprise me? More proof that if you fetishize someone you stop seeing them as real human beings so you don't care about them, also I imagine homophobia has a lot do to with it.
I love latam and everything and it's not like 1st world countries are soo good in LGBT+ issues but sis, our region is a fucking mess and I hate it D:
Lemme get outta this post before the anti lesbia- I mean "TERF" brigade crawls out from under their rocks.
