Laverne Cox and Janet Mock call out Lil Duval and The Breakfast Club for transphobic commentary

Charlagmagne was just up at Politicon with Ari Melber & MSNBC this weekend. What a mind fuck to see all this shit going down. Reply

lemme be superficial for a sec but i love ari melber, he's so hot to me

Joy Reid took a photo with him too and I was just like girl....why Reply

Joy has been having the worst luck with her friends. Bill maher and now Charlamagne :( Reply

In before of baron whines about evil radfem gays! Reply

lmao. i wonder how many times a day she reads that one igby comment back to herself in a rage. Reply

lmao i don't know why I'm grouped in with her tbh. I tried to explain the law to her once and all that came out was Tumblr screed and I gave up lol Reply

Lmaoo Reply

Lawd I'm gonna need more medication if she returns Reply

lol i don't know why it's so controversial for women on here (and apparently everywhere) to criticize the idea that femininity = womanhood without others bringing up terfs or being accused of transphobia. hell, there are trans people out there who criticize that bullshit too. kat blaque (a trans woman) literally posted a long ass video about terfs/misogyny in the trans community the other day, and even though she's a trans woman, she's still critical of a lot of the rhetoric in the trans community (she actually said this was the only thing she agreed with terfs on). so idg why a lot of users on here (who aren't even trans) act like criticizing the idea that wearing dresses and makeup = womanhood is so ~problematic.



she starts discussing it @ 7:55 and i think it's super interesting.







there are masculine, "tomboy" trans women out there so being supportive of trans people doesn't automatically mean you have to cosign the idea of gender roles and stereotypes. Reply

that thread where she goes on about her straight perspective had me dying like what in the world Reply

took me a search to remember who you were talking about. oh, that person with the generic jrpg icon Reply

did that happen in the previous post? D: lawd, that's crazy. I had to go in work earlier on, I could've say something some more in my comment. but yeah arrrrggh that totally sucks. I just came home to this rn... so lemme settle in rn Reply

unsurprising a straight person derailed a post about a straight man's transphobia and turned it around on lesbians and women in general lmao. Reply

Laverne ❤️ Reply

Hip hop + politics panel disrupted by women screaming Black Trans Lives Matter. @cthagod offered a meeting/interview to them, they refused. — Natasha Simons (@ndotsimons) July 30, 2017





Why should they talk to someone that's gaslighting this entire situation. He should have defended Janet the same way he defends Lala and all his gal pals. That whole crew was laughing and joking about it. let's Keep it all the way real now. Why should they talk to someone that's gaslighting this entire situation. He should have defended Janet the same way he defends Lala and all his gal pals. That whole crew was laughing and joking about it. let's Keep it all the way real now. Reply

"Black people need to embrace more than just the L in LGBT+"



i hope i'm reading this right but it's making me laugh really hard if i am.



i'm always very disturbed when people casually joke about getting trans women killed, like some of these same people will scream reverse racism/sexism what have you when you say the same about your actual oppressors but trans women who are ACTUALLY getting killed for these exact reasons...fuck 'em. Reply

just went into that other post and...whew. Reply

Honestly he should be fired or suspended for advocating violence like he did. Reply

mte it's disturbing rhetoric regardless of whether or not he was actually "serious" Reply

ita Reply

mte Reply

Exactly, that's literally hate speech, he should be fired. Reply

totally Reply

mte Reply

Ita Reply

MTE Reply

iawtc, fire his damn ass. Dude definitely deserve to get dragged hardcore, take everything away from him tbh, he ain't shit Reply

Laverne is a gem. I hate that Janet and so many trans Black women had to see this today. Reply

this week has truly been draining. black cishet men and women doing what they did to people in our own community? UGGGGHHHHH



eta: the lack of fucking self-awareness and perspective is so fucking gross. white people are actively fucking up the black comm. but hey, lets advocate violence against trans people!



Edited at 2017-07-31 12:34 am (UTC) Reply

that video was sick, hope that POS gets fired at the very least but I feel like I shouldn't get my hopes up



the last post was a mess though, I can't believe some users immediately started attacking lesbians in a post about a man threatening to murder trans women. i had to do a double take. i don't understand how/why posts about trans women or topics immediately delve into lesbian bashing when men are the root of all problems. it's p disheartening.



Edited at 2017-07-31 12:34 am (UTC) Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 7105035.html?thread=18414425611#t1841442 5611



It's impossible to engage with her in good faith because all she's looking for is self aggrandizement. She's an out and out homophobe.It's impossible to engage with her in good faith because all she's looking for is self aggrandizement. Reply

They should care, tho. If they're asking gay people when they knew they were gay, they should be asking straight people when they knew they were straight. As it is now, they're just reinforcing the notion that straight is the default.



i...what? maybe i'm stupid but i can't understand this thought process. Reply

I am feel uncomfortable when we are not about me? — birdsrightsactivist (@ProBirdRights) 17 de agosto de 2013





Mixed with homophobia, and they think they are an ally?? YIKES, I mean I've read about bi and lesbian women who like m/m ships because men are mostly better written and in a way it helped them to figure about their sexuality (at least that's my case and i know a couple of bi women who literally met and started dating because both ship Sasuke/Naruto lmaooo) but for most of them it was when they were teens/young adults, but a straight woman being so proud about fetishizing gay men and talking about that in a post about gay men? yikes tbh.



Edited at 2017-07-31 01:48 am (UTC) OMG, that thread was :Mixed with homophobia, and they think they are an ally?? YIKES, I mean I've read about bi and lesbian women who like m/m ships because men are mostly better written and in a way it helped them to figure about their sexuality (at least that's my case and i know a couple of bi women who literally met and started dating because both ship Sasuke/Naruto lmaooo) but for most of them it was when they were teens/young adults, but a straight woman being so proud about fetishizing gay men and talking about that in a post about gay men? yikes tbh. Reply

what the hell Reply

DAMN... sis.... look at da mental gymnastics going on with ha....... Reply

it was insane. a post about clear, undeniable male transphobia and violence, and still certain posters want to derail by shitting on lesbians or talking about how ~in their experience~ transphobia is exclusively perpetuated by women... fucking wow... Reply

I completely agree. Reply

"i would kill them ahahahahah!" like...he literally said he would murder...i absolutely despise people who hide behind the word 'joke'. And it's becoming an instant dismissal thing for me irl tbh like that doesn't absolve you of anything you piece of shit, goodbye.



Edited at 2017-07-31 12:32 am (UTC) Reply

Yes for Laverne. It's shameful what they did, even after having Janet on their show. Charlemagne is full of shit. Reply

He's friend with Timmy Lauren of course he ain't shit Reply

But I told him he can't do that, that it was a hate crime, I specifically said you can't kill a trans person. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 30, 2017 I did laugh when he said "that nigga doing his thing" that was funny to me but i also said she was pretty. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 30, 2017 Charlamagne is such a moron. Reply

i also said she was pretty.



well yknow as long as he validated her looks /s Reply

Yikes @ him thinking that her being pretty is remotely relevant, let alone important enough to excuse his laughing at that. Men are fucking terrible.



edit: yessss Crissle <3



Edited at 2017-07-31 12:45 am (UTC) Reply

He's always been a piece of shit. I remember randomly watching him interview Post Malone and he was actively advocating for him to cheat on his girlfriend because he could probably get away with it while PM's girlfriend was in the room listening like who tf does that Reply

he also admitted to beating at least one woman in his life and acts like it's some kind of normal learning experience for guys.



IS HE SERIOUS WITH THOSE TWEETS OMG Reply

I laughed about bigotry but I called her pretty so everything's square now!!! Reply

yeah and being pretty is the most important thing a woman can be right? So it just cancels out all the hatred and bigotry and ignorance Reply

well thank GOD he thinks she's pretty Reply

He said she was pretty so that means everything is right fellas! nothing else to say, a true trans ally. Reply

trash all over the place, straight up trash Reply

Crissle should consider disassociating from him tbh Reply

I can’t even put what he said on the same sentence with ‘joke’. It’s just so sick. Men in my country kill so many trans people a year, I’m pretty sure it’s the highest number in the world, there’s nothing to be joked about that. Reply

mte



you can't just pass it off as a joke when it's a very real credible threat Reply

I've read about it, and they are mostly trans people of color, aren't they? Idk how is it in Brasil but in Colombia even if the goverment has tried with policies and with being inclusive, and there are more trans people in the media, there are still tons of people who are transphobic and anti-LGBT as a whole, and it seems to be the same in all latam D: Reply

yeah brazil is the #1 country that harms/kills trans people per year :( Reply

And of course it's the country where trans women porn is the most popular.



Violence against trans people here is beyond, I'll never forget the video of that woman being beaten and dragged in a wheelbarrow. I've only seen glimpses of it and it was too much. Reply

"And of course it's the country where trans women porn is the most popular."



Why that doesn't surprise me? More proof that if you fetishize someone you stop seeing them as real human beings so you don't care about them, also I imagine homophobia has a lot do to with it.



I love latam and everything and it's not like 1st world countries are soo good in LGBT+ issues but sis, our region is a fucking mess and I hate it D: Reply

porn and violence are so linked. i don't get people who support porn. Reply

