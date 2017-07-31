The Cast of "Game of Thrones" on CONAN (FULL) + VIEWING POST!
-One of the cast members present is gonna die on the show
-Maisie and Sophie went to a U2 concert and went backstage, Bono asked Sophie and Maisie for their names and then Maisie asked him for his lmao
-Greyworm looking like Miles Morales
-John Bradley thinks Kit Harington is like Mona Lisa come to life
-The kid that plays Bran (sorry I cannot remember all of their names) summarizes Bran's arc
-Conleth, Alfie and Jacob joke about not having dicks
-Alfie signs autographs with a little dick next to his name
-Jacob ends arguments with his girlfriend by spoiling Game of Thrones for her
-Nathalie talks about her nude scene
-Conan asks Liam when he's gonna get naked on GoT lmao
-Conleth says he gets paid for doing nothing, but he pours his own wine on the show lmao
-Gwen says her dentist asked for GoT spoilers
-Hodor surprises Bran <3
source
luckily i'm not that emotionally invested anymore but what a fuckin dick thing to do (i wasn't tagged myself but it still showed up bc someone ELSE was tagged, nice algorithm!!!!)
[Spoiler (click to open)]it was a pic on a beach of jon with his hand near theon's stomach but it looked pretty lowkey and unemotional so... lol
Edited at 2017-07-30 11:55 pm (UTC)
and then he stopped when it was over lmaoo and when the gross jorah scene was up i was like TIME TO BRING OUT THE GLASSES AND THE PHONE AGAIN
Edited at 2017-07-31 12:27 am (UTC)
[spoilers for episodes not yet aired from this season and the books etc.] we already know that by the end of this season Dany/Jon will happen. I think non-book readers are going to think they'll rule together after killing off the White Walkers but if one of them is Azor Ahai.. then the prophecy doesn't bode well for the Targaryen bloodline lol..
