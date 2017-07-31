The Cast of "Game of Thrones" on CONAN (FULL) + VIEWING POST!

rip grey worm BOOOOOOO Reply

nothing has aired in the states yet either i just think he's the one to go lol Reply

lmao my first thought Reply

I HOPE NOT. Reply

WHAT NO?! Reply

ia, i like Grey Worm but if someone from all the above is dead, i hope its him Reply

What is that lipstick on nathalie? It's horrid. Reply

looks like that blue rocker one from MAC they're trying to give for free lmfao Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] jon kills theon??? there was an on-set pic of it so i guess it's true. i'm kinda sad but he feels like such a non-character to me at this point i'm almost glad he'll be at peace, lol



luckily i'm not that emotionally invested anymore but what a fuckin dick thing to do (i wasn't tagged myself but it still showed up bc someone ELSE was tagged, nice algorithm!!!!) i saw a "tag ur friend to spoil them for the next episode of game of thrones" meme pop up on my fb so now i know thatluckily i'm not that emotionally invested anymore but what a fuckin dick thing to do (i wasn't tagged myself but it still showed up bc someone ELSE was tagged, nice algorithm!!!!) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] in fact i read that jon lets theon live only because of what theon did for sansa against ramsey WUT? i hadn't read that in any of the spoilers i've seen. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] it was a pic on a beach of jon with his hand near theon's stomach but it looked pretty lowkey and unemotional so... lol considering it was a spoiler prank, i wouldn't be surprised if it's fake and the set pic was taken out of context so who knows 👀 Reply

they better have that set on lockdown for the last season. tho i can't decide if it's better to prepare myself mentally for d&d's fuckery ahead of time Reply

Aww man, use a spoiler tag homie. Reply

god I actually hope thats true because I couldnt give one iota of a fuck about anything having to do with that character. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i'm feeling pretty meh about this season overall. mostly i was hoping that cersei would finally get hers but that doesn't seem to be in the cards. here for LF finally biting it tho!



Edited at 2017-07-30 11:55 pm (UTC) i read all of the spoilers and Reply

I haven't read a single spoiler for this season but decided to click on this and tbh I AM HAPPY about the last part Reply

lol same, i've managed to steer clear of any spoilers but reading that last part of the sentence i was like "oh thank fuck" Reply

i'm all for grey worm and missandei getting it on but damn that scene was long. i watch this shit with my dad!!!! Reply

lmao for like a solid minute there i was convinced he was gonna start thrusting Reply

It was five minutes!! We don't have enough episodes left to excuse that, I was raging lol Reply

i watched that with my bff and her dad and he took out his glasses and his phone and looked at it while the scene was happening lmaooo



and then he stopped when it was over lmaoo and when the gross jorah scene was up i was like TIME TO BRING OUT THE GLASSES AND THE PHONE AGAIN Reply

yeah it was like the last lotr where i kept thinking it was about to end at 4 different times before it actually did. Reply

but we got to see Greyworm's peachy ass tho, like dayum greyworm u were hiding that under all that armour? I hope she ate him out Reply

also that kristian and isaac reunion was so cute, they do seem like good friends. no to kristian's star tattoos though Reply

where the stream links at Reply

So, only 5 hours left to resolve the ~game of thrones and 6 hours for the war with white walkers next year. Not that I expected otherwise, but the show's ending will have as much narrative nuance as a Marvel flick 😒 Reply

i don't think they'll resolve the game of thrones this season Reply

Isn't there another season? Reply

they did mention both, 5 hours for this one and 6 for the next one lmao Reply

i think the episode lengths for some of the episodes will be > 1 hour so hopefully we get a little more time than that. :/ Reply

I want Sam to sit on the iron throne. Reply

I spent the day at the beach and now I have my wine and am so ready for tonight's ep and a certain meeting! Reply

I pray to the old gods and the new that the show doesn't end with Jon or Dany on the Iron Throne.



Edited at 2017-07-31 12:27 am (UTC) Reply

who do you want to take it all Reply

i fully expect it to end with either of them at the throne. this is just me whining because i can't stand their characters anymore. Reply

tbh i am rooting for the night king at this point Reply

Me too. I like the theory where the throne is destroyed in the end. Reply

Parent

i need stream link queens Reply

Flixreel always delivers with the HD eps Reply

I need a Stark reunion today!!!! Reply

Same, the only thing I'm truly invested in is stark family reunions Reply

