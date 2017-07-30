Drake Bell says he regrets coming for Josh Peck on Twitter over not getting a wedding invitation
Drake Bell regrets his tweets about not being invited to Josh Peck's wedding: https://t.co/6rPuUkRF5V pic.twitter.com/zrQ55SQ852— Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 30, 2017
In June, Drake Bell called out Josh Peck on Twitter after finding out that his former co-star was getting married and that he was apparently not invited. He wrote, "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.” He later added, "Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from."
Yesterday during a Facebook Live chat with Entertainment Weekly, Drake talked about the snub and said he regrets having gone after Josh publicly. "We've been together 18 years, Josh and me, me and Josh. We've been so close, it was just one of those things where you know, I'd been talking to him, and he's been telling me about the engagement. And then I saw on social media, the wedding, and I didn't hear about it. So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, 'You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?' And then you're like, 'You know what!? Fine!’ And then I'm like, wait, I probably shouldn't have done that. I should have just texted that to him, you know. I was just being cranky. It is what it is, dude. I love the kid. No hard feelings.”
Josh hasn't talked about the fight publicly, but a "source" told Us Weekly that he was annoyed by Drake's tweets: “Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke. They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”
sources: 1 2
