Drake Bell says he regrets coming for Josh Peck on Twitter over not getting a wedding invitation









Edited at 2017-07-30 11:08 pm (UTC) does he regret not putting on sun screen tho? Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like gingers rarely age well (sans my queen Julianne Moore). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know they invented a new level of spf for her to protect herself with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually remember reading something about how they're supposed to age better? but only if they take care of their skin obv. jessica chastain looks great too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He looks like a guy who looks good for 55. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GrandDADDY 😳 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like charlie sheen

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

looks like an edgy gregory peck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just went through wedding planning and the guest list is so hard with people like this. i had a lot of friends in college who i adored, but after i moved away i lost touch with a good amount of them. so yeah like if i haven't spoken to you in three years outside of a facebook comment here and there, i'm not inviting you to my wedding. Reply

Thread

Link

it would be really fucked if those people were offended they weren't invited, especially if it was a small wedding... I couldn't imagine having that kind of unjustified entitlement haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i think it's hard for some people to empathize with until they've been through it and really understand just how much every single guest costs. i had some single friends try to ask me about bringing a plus-one. like, no sorry. my wedding isn't the place for your third bumble date. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The guests I got kind of annoyed with my husband not inviting were his two best friends' from HS's parents. We got married in his hometown and their sons were groomsmen, and I just thought we should have done it. But space was tight and my husband didn't see it that way. One of them showed up to the church (we took pictures beforehand) and my husband told them to stay for the ceremony, but I think they should have been there for everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This recently happened to me. I wouldn't say I was offended that I wasn't invited (like I definitely understood why I wasn't), but my pent up feelings about how we lost touch, and what part the bride played in that, surfaced, so I was quite upset.



I feel bad for people planning weddings tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was the worst with my family for my wedding. People I don't ever remember meeting mad they weren't invited. My mom told me this weekend people were coming for her at a party about not calling them to tell them I was getting married and they weren't invited. I don't even know them and it's been 3 months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Female relatives really start showing their asses to other women during weddings and pregnancies. I've never understood why beyond just pure jealousy, self-importance and/or a feeling of entitlement. I've made a vow to myself not to continue the cycle of bitchy pettiness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. People are ridiculous expecting invites. One of my parents' coworkers expected to be invited even though they've never met me. Wtf I'm a literal stranger. You're not coming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like i'm constantly getting in my feelings and actually letting myself act out my knee-jerk emotional reactions in a flood of passive-aggression and bitchiness and regretting it later lmaooo. Not on this scale tho thank god. And thank you, Depression!! Reply

Thread

Link

Tbh I don't do it to people irl anymore but i really just flipped out on twitter because a Caribbean girl was making fun of black people for not knowing their culture and saying we weren't black but African American but in the same breath said we have been here for generations and when her people come we don't give them a leg up. I never get like that but she kept pushing so I flipped the fuck out she said black american people's oppression was over and that her grandmother who is still alive was a slave and so black americans have nothing to complain about and she was teaching me about MY culture. I blacked out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG, I couldn't with those "Well, I have it worse, so your shit is irrelevant" people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was literally just guilty of this in a post. I never used to be like this though but now I'm like getting personal over everything and when I do I just project. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i understand wanting to do it but it's also very childish. like what do you get out it? just unecessary drama. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

honestly sometimes when I feel down, even depressed or just expressing my genuine emotions and feelings etc, it's hard because pretty much everyone are tl;dr crowd and it sucks lol... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



LoL, why are people still interviewing Drake Bell in 2017? Reply

Thread

Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe ppl really think he's playing Nightwing. As fucking if. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought it was gonna be Jeremy from Vampire Diaries Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait what? nightwing is getting his own movie? is he being featured in a movie? a show??? he's one of my all time fav comic characters :O



i never wanted him to be brought onto the big screen because i don't think there's anyone handsome enough to play him tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jeremy's got the ass for it, at least... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are we traveling back to 2006 Reply

Thread

Link

What did he think was gonna happen? When does airing your issues with someone on social media ever do anything to help? Reply

Thread

Link

IA. When it comes to social media, less is more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i've def made passive aggressive comments like this (and regretted them) but i'm not a formerly famous actor Reply

Thread

Link

lol ok



we need a that escalated quickly tag tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Why do people want to be invited to weddings? It's such a hassle. Reply

Thread

Link

lol right?



9 times out of 10 it's like 'ugh i have to go make small talk for 4 hours with people i barely know?' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dinner and drinks? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You don't need to go to a wedding for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it gets old after you've been to 5+ weddings. it's not like they're very different from each other Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not really.... not reaaaaally Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think for some people it's an ego thing but yeah i totally agree. unless i'm really close with you OR unless your wedding is really close (i.e. i don't have to buy a flight to get there) then it's really not worth the expense and hassle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thissss! Especially coworkers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

free food/drinks and sex Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i love being invited to weddings just bc i love weddings - i love socializing, seeing people happy, dancing, drinking, and eating. that being said, i'm never going to be bitter that i wasn't invited to a wedding, since i know people tend to only want the people they're very close to to be involved on their special day...so idg the bitterness about not being invited if you're not someone's best friend lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never been to a wedding that I didn't enjoy myself. I like hanging out with people so it's a nice excuse to look cute and hang out.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I hate weddings lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been to some really nice weddings that were a lot of fun, and it was an excuse for everyone to see each other. really low key. Instead of how some brides act like they have to show everyone they "won" cause they are getting married, go into debt on a dress they will wear once, in a location that is chosen solely because their circle of people talk.



Frankly the best weddings I've ever been too are backyard ones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He must not be very busy tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao did they secretly hate each other. I think their was a mutual jealousy going on tbh



Edited at 2017-07-30 11:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i mean its not like drake has much else going for him these days Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this is still so embarrassing Reply

Thread

Link